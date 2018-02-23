Investors have an uncanny knack for swinging between worrying about nothing and worrying about everything. In the case of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), it would seem that poorly-communicated, near-term margin issues are disappointing investors who favor margin improvement stories within the multi-industrial space, while worries about where Parker-Hannifin sits in the short-/mid-/late-cycle ecosystem are troubling other investors.

Although I do have some concerns about growth with Parker-Hannifin, I think the stock's valuation is interesting on both an absolute and relative basis, particularly given acceleration in orders and high valuations in the peer group. To me, the shares look priced for high-single-digit to low-double-digit total returns, and you could make an argument that a fair value in the $220s or $230s wouldn't be ridiculous.

Growth? Yes. Margins? Not So Much…

In a market where many other players in hydraulics, fluid control/handling, and similar markets have delivered good results, Parker-Hannifin's results were fine but not extraordinary. Moreover, with the current obsession over margin leverage, Parker-Hannifin's lack thereof is a concern for this year.

Revenue rose almost 10% on an organic basis, with double-digit growth in the "Diversified Industrial" businesses (up almost 13% for North America and almost 11% for International) offset by weak 1% growth in the Aerospace business. While Eaton (ETN), too, saw weaker growth in its Aerospace segment, Parker-Hannifin's results relative to Eaton, Roper (ROP), Emerson (EMR) and so on where more what I would call "okay" rather than extraordinary - there's nothing wrong with the business insofar as I can see, but it's not leading the market either.

A bigger concern is on the margin side. Gross margin improved half a point, but operating income margin improved only half a point and segment-level margin improved just 20bp, with both of the Diversified Industrial businesses missing expectations (by about a point in North America and a half-point in International).

Are The Margins A Sign Of Deeper Problems? I Don't Think So

As margins are a significant driver of value (they ultimately feed profit and free cash flow generation) and correlate pretty well with valuation multiples, I can appreciate why investors were bothered by this shortfall. The good news is that I don't think there's anything fundamentally wrong with the business, nor management's execution.

Parker-Hannifin is in the middle of the "heavy lifting" phase of integrating Clarcor, and particularly with respect to plant closures. The company closed 23 plants in the last fiscal year and is targeting 39 closures this year, and this process is leading to some margin inefficiencies. At the same time, Parker is also seeing a higher mix of mobile revenue in its North American business (relative to Industrial and Distribution) and that too is weighing on margins.

My bigger issue is that I believe the consolidation/integration issues should have been obvious to management and should have been more clearly communicated to analysts and investors. I've always maintained that it is not the job of public company executives to spoon-feed the Street nor abet its obsession with quarterly results, but I think the margin headwinds could have been better explained ahead of time. At a minimum, I don't see why management bothers to include worker safety data (which, honestly, the Street doesn't care about) in its presentations and yet didn't do a better job of making sure analysts understood what would be happening this fiscal year with reported margins.

The Cycle Keeps Turning

One of the aspects of investing in multi-industrials that you just have to live with is the near-constant chatter about the cycle - where are we in the cycle? Who has the best exposure to this phase of the cycle? And so on.

I understand this to a degree, and I'm not saying it doesn't matter - clearly companies like Dover (DOV) and Emerson are benefiting from their exposure to a recovery in oil & gas. Likewise, companies like Eaton are benefiting from recoveries in heavy/commercial vehicles, while companies like Illinois Tool Works (ITW) are likely seeing fading tailwinds from auto production and commercial construction. So, cycles matter ... but I think sometimes investors miss the forest for the trees in this process.

The Industrial Production Index (which tends to serve as a leading indicator for Parker-Hannifin) is at a 10-year high, but I expect that it has further to climb before this cycle is over. Management saw growth in virtually all of its end-markets except large frame power generation (and even the auto slowdown hasn't shown up in orders yet). Likewise, I'd note that not only was Parker's order growth strong in the quarter (at 13%), but it also continues to accelerate (from 11% in the prior quarter and 8% in the quarter before that).

The Opportunity

Regular readers of my articles know that discounted cash flow is far and away my preferred valuation approach. It's not perfect, but it has helped me find good, long-term, market-beating investments for a long time. And "long-term" is the key there; relative valuation and multiple-based approaches can and do work for shorter time periods, but I think DCF is a superior approach for the long term.

My annual modeling assumptions lead to long-term revenue and FCF growth estimates of around 4% and 7%, respectively, and that supports a high-single-digit to low-double-digit total annualized expected return at today's price. Now that said, 4% revenue growth may be too ambitious of a long-term target, and my primary worry is that I'm overestimating Parker's long-term revenue growth potential (though I believe the additional of Clarcor is a meaningful positive).

Although I don't really like valuing companies on the basis of projections for peak EPS and peak multiples, I believe you could argue for a fair value of $220 to $230 on that basis (with peak earnings of around $17 to $18).

The Bottom Line

Like Eaton, Parker-Hannifin's valuation seems oddly reasonable in a market that I find generally pretty expensive. As I said, I do have some concerns that I may be overestimating the long-term revenue growth potential; my expectations/assumptions for Parker aren't that much different than what I expect from the larger multi-industrial space and maybe the difference in valuation reflects the market's belief that Parker is likely to be a longer-term growth laggard. As things sit now, though, I think this is a name to consider for investors who still want exposure to the industrial recovery theme.