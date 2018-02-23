General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is the latest food producer to engage in massive M&A, although not in the direction which one might have expected. The company is moving into healthier food, although this is aimed at dogs and cats.

The $8 billion purchase of Blue Buffalo makes strategic sense, but the financial multiples paid are steep, a bit too steep in my opinion. In essence, General Mills is leveraging up the balance sheet by 1.5 times in exchange for 0 earnings per share contribution in the near term, while the overall growth profile improves by less than a percent.

Buying Blue Buffalo

General Mills has reached an agreement to acquire Blue Buffalo in a deal which values shares of the company at $40 per share, valuing the entire company at $8.0 billion.

With this deal, General Mills will obtain a leading position in the market for wholesale natural pet food, as the growth trajectory of Blue Buffalo has been astonishing, after the company was founded as recent as 2002. Blue Buffalo will contribute roughly $1.27 billion in sales, but more importantly, the company continues to grow at a solid pace and is very profitable. Blue Buffalo reports adjusted EBITDA of $319 million, for margins of 25%, and has grown sales by 12% on average over the past three years.

With the deal, General Mills will buy a real growth engine as it is the leading brand in a general pet food market which is growing at a solid pace, while the natural segment continues to gain a greater share of this market at the same time as well. Furthermore, Blue Buffalo generates roughly $250 million from its sales online, growing at a pace of 75% per year.

The deal comes at a hefty price tag by all means, even as General Mills expects to deliver on $50 million in annual synergies. If these synergies are included, the company is paying 22 times adjusted EBITDA and 6.3 times sales, very steep multiples. Despite issuing a billion worth of equity to finance the deal, General Mills will see its leverage ratio jump to 4.2 times and therefore halts share repurchases as well of course, while maintaining the dividend.

Getting More Healthy?

With the deal, General Mills will grow its consolidated revenues from $15.5 to $16.8 billion, as pet food now makes up 7% of its overall sales. Assuming that Blue Buffalo grows organic sales by 10% going forward, the deal has the potential to boost organic growth for all of General Mills by some 70 basis points. That makes a huge difference for a business, which is now guiding for flat organic revenue growth in 2018, after having seen comparable sales being down in recent years. While 70 basis points makes a difference, the absolute levels of organic growth remain nonetheless not inspiring.

One thing is certain, the deal matches with the key message provided at the CAGNY conference earlier this week, that is restoring consistent top line sales growth. This is very much needed as the portfolio has seen some challenged categories such as yogurts and cereals, among others. Of course, this is not the first deal made into the natural & organic space, after the company acquired Annie's, Epic and Carolina and has other brands as well within this category.

Financial Implications

The $8.0 billion deal is quite sizeable, even for a company the size of General Mills. Shares of the company itself are valued at $32 billion at $55 per share, as a net debt load of $8.8 billion ahead of the deal works out to a $41 billion enterprise valuation.

In that light, the deal with Blue Buffalo arguably looks very expensive. The company is willing to pay roughly 20% of its current enterprise valuation to buy a business, which will grow its total sales by just 8%. This comes as the company is paying over 6 times sales for Blue Buffalo while it is only valued at 2.7 times sales itself. In terms of the EBITDA multiple, the difference is less pronounced, as Blue Buffalo posts higher margins, but the valuation gap remains very substantial.

The reason for the deal is obviously a better growth profile, and while the deal could boost the growth profile by close to a percent, it comes at a steep cost. Blue Buffalo contributes $319 million in adjusted EBITDA. After subtracting stock-based compensation and depreciation charges this amount comes in at $305 million.

General Mills will have to finance $7 billion worth of debt. Assuming a 4% cost of debt (reflective of higher leverage ratios and a recent hike in rates) that amounts to $280 million. That leaves pre-tax earnings accretion of $25 million, or $75 million if synergies are taken into account.

The issue is that the company still has to issue about $1 billion worth of shares, or roughly 18 million shares at $55. This dilution comes in at roughly 3% of the share count, reducing earnings by $0.09 per share based on baseline earnings of $3 per share. If we account for a $75 million pre-tax earnings contribution (after accounting for additional financing charges and synergies), that works out to $55-$60 million after taxes. With roughly 600 million shares outstanding following the deal, this earnings contribution might just offset the dilution of the share issue, even if I include synergies.

On the negative side, leverage ratios will jump as net debt will go up from $8.8 billion to $15.8 billion. Based on General Mills' EBITDA of $3.3 billion, this number will jump to $3.7 billion following the deal, for a 4.3 times leverage ratio (which approximates the 4.2 times pro-forma leverage ratio provided by General Mills).

Final Thoughts

I have real reservations about this deal. The brand and strategic nature of the deal is without question, but paying a +6 times sales multiple for a premium pet food company is a steep multiple, even if the company is guiding for 11% growth in sales in 2018.

General Mills will see no immediate jump in earnings as leverage ratios will jump by 1.5 times, all in exchange for improved positioning and a roughly 0.8% improvement in the organic growth profile of the business. Perhaps worrying is that the incurred leverage will increase the pressure to step up divestments as well, yet multiples for those assets are probably going to be rather different from the 22 times EBITDA multiple paid for Blue Buffalo and comes in at single digits in all likelihood.

This transformation process, as General Mills has a lot of work to do to deliver on structural growth (like many of its peers) can be expensive. After all, buying quality names at high multiples while shedding cash cows at low multiples can be a costly endeavour (just ask GE shareholders).

While I understand that investors are attracted to the +3.5% dividend yield of General Mills, the company is getting quite a bit more leveraged (given the financial debt and implicit dividend component), which limits its freedom to move. Buying a non-growth business at a market multiple, with challenges ahead and a leveraged balance sheet does not look like a great appealing investment to me at this point in time.