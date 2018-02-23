[(Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was formed in 1986 and based in Santa Ana, California. It provides third-party authentication and grading services to collectors, retail buyers and sellers of collectibles.]

Collectors Universe's share price was cut in half after the recent earnings report told of a 21% loss in revenue YOY. The stock also saw negative pressure caused by a dividend cut that led shareholders to sell off the stock. The CEO has cited other negative contributing factors:

"...the decrease in coin submissions in China, weakness in the vintage coin market and a substantial decline in modern coin sales at the U.S. Mint combined to adversely impact our overall results."

In summary, Collectors Universe is in bad situation with exaggerated pessimism being caused by investors selling off after the dividend cut, which resulted in a lowering of the share price, which then resulted in even more investors selling off, and the cycle goes on until possibly, the low share price doesn't make sense anymore. Are we at the point where Collectors Universe's share price is well below the actual value of the company? If CLCT is at a bargain price, is the company suitable as a good long-term investment?

Company Fundamentals

Collectors Universe's earnings over the past 10 years have been somewhat shaky, especially after the first two years. After that, earnings have been pretty consistent and have increased over the past 8 years.

Returns on Equity and Invested Capital

Some of the most important measurements to look for are Return on Equity and Return on Invested Capital. At first glance, Collectors Universe's data looks great with increasing returns over the past 10 years. However, this can be deceiving because while net income has been increasing over the 10 years, equity in the business has been decreasing.

Total Equity is being depleted. The effect of the increasing net income and decreasing equity has made it seem like all is well with ROE and ROIC, but actually, the company is bleeding equity. If this isn't stopped, the company will eventually die.

This chart will give us a better visual on the progress of the growth of the company. Over the past 10 years, revenues, earnings, and cash flow have all increased, while book value (equity) is decreasing.

Looking at other misc. fundamentals, we can see that the company's balance sheet is fairly healthy with a decent debt-to-equity ratio that's below one. In the short-term the company also appears to have enough assets to cover debts according to its Current Ratio. But remember that even though the company is healthy today, it will continue to become weaker if the equity keeps being drained by the hefty dividend payout ratio.

Stock Performance

The past 18 years of CLCT share price movement has been more volatile than the market in general (SPY). Not only does CLCT rise and fall with the bull and bear markets, but it’s also susceptible to the volatile trends of the collectibles market.

Pros of Investing in Collectors Universe

It’s a fun stock to own if you’re passionate about and believe in collectibles.





The company is a big player in a specialized niche, which helps it to avoid much competition.





It’s been around since 1986 and has the experience and know-how for surviving the ups and downs of the stock market and the booms and busts of collectible trends.





A good amount of company stock is owned by insiders and about 10% is owned by the President David G. Hall, which shows that the management seems to be significantly invested in the company and has or had confidence in it.





The company is cash heavy with plenty available to continue making dividend payments and has healthy debt-to-equity levels.





There’s room for massive growth in China. Currently, China only accounts for about 13% of total revenue, but has added 85% of revenue growth over the past 9 months. Management expects to authenticate a growing number of coins in China for the extended future.

Cons and Risks of Investing in Collectors Universe

The president, David G. Hall has been aggressively selling his CLCT stock since September 2013 at the rate of about 20,000 to 40,000 shares per month.



since September 2013 at the rate of about 20,000 to 40,000 shares per month. Dividend has been cut. In February 2018, Collectors Universe declared a $0.175/share quarterly dividend, which was a -50% decrease from the prior dividend of $0.35. This dividend cut helped to drive share price down by around 50% as investors sold off the stock. However, in the long run, this dividend cut might be a blessing in disguise as the company can use the extra money that isn't paid as a dividend to instead be invested back into the company as it tries to capitalize on the large growth potential of the collectible industry in China.



In February 2018, Collectors Universe declared a $0.175/share quarterly dividend, which was a -50% decrease from the prior dividend of $0.35. This dividend cut helped to drive share price down by around 50% as investors sold off the stock. However, in the long run, this dividend cut might be a blessing in disguise as the company can use the extra money that isn't paid as a dividend to instead be invested back into the company as it tries to capitalize on the large growth potential of the collectible industry in China. High Dividend Payout Ratios. The payout ratio has averaged over 150% during the past 10 years and is currently higher than 94% of the 428 Companies in the Business Services industry. Some supporters of CLCT say that this high payout ratio isn't as bad as it seems because the company is a high margin, low inventory operator. But however you look at it, it's not desirable or sustainable to have a payout ratio this high. Therefore, this could be another reason why the company decided to cut the dividend in half.



The payout ratio has averaged over 150% during the past 10 years and is currently higher than 94% of the 428 Companies in the Business Services industry. Some supporters of CLCT say that this high payout ratio isn't as bad as it seems because the company is a high margin, low inventory operator. But however you look at it, it's not desirable or sustainable to have a payout ratio this high. Therefore, this could be another reason why the company decided to cut the dividend in half. Equity growth is non-existent. Since the company has been paying out over 100% of its equity to shareholders through dividends, it's no wonder that the company is not growing its equity. While a big dividend payment seems nice for shareholders, a company cannot survive long term if it is not at least retaining its equity.



Since the company has been paying out over 100% of its equity to shareholders through dividends, it's no wonder that the company is not growing its equity. While a big dividend payment seems nice for shareholders, a company cannot survive long term if it is not at least retaining its equity. The very nature of this business is highly subjective. While collectors view collectibles as valuable, they really don't hold much practical value. When times get rough, an economic crisis looms, or when collectibles fall out of trend, the subjective prices of collectibles will fall, and so will the value of Collectors Universe.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using the EPS TTM of .89. I've used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.



The valuation is based on past and current factual data. The disadvantage of analyzing CLCT is that it lacks analysts’ coverage, so there are no reliable collective future growth forecasts about the stock that I could find.

From this valuation chart and graph, we can clearly see that when the stock is valued according to EPS growth, it is at a fair price or even undervalued. But when we value the stock using book value and equity growth, the stock is mostly overvalued. The average fair price of these conservative valuation ranges puts CLCT at around $14.

As we know, calculating values is an inexact science, so consider many methods and try to be more conservative and add a margin of safety as needed.

Technical Analysis

Technical analysis is showing a strong confirmation of three indicators that the stock is starting to rebound after the large decline. Rebounds after a significant loss are not uncommon. The stock is also in oversold territory, so this could mean that some investors will start buying back into the company to help raise the share price.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

The history of Collectors Universe shows that this company continues to prevail through booms and busts of the collectible industry. Despite this, I personally would rather be invested in a more recession-proof company that offers more objective value in case the economy has a downturn. I'd feel more comfortable holding a company like Wal-Mart (WMT) that offers necessities like groceries and clothing rather than offering services for baseball cards and comic books.

The other big red flags are the high dividend payout ratio, which can't sustain and the continued loss of equity.

While the dividend cut has caused panic among current investors and caused a drop in share price, it is actually a step in the right direction for CLCT.

In order to be considered as a viable long-term investment, the management will need to determine ways to balance growth and distributions to shareholders. One main way is to reduce the dividend payouts to retain and increase equity, then reinvest some of this equity back into the company to stimulate growth in China, which is currently showing the most potential for future growth.

If the management can put this plan into effect and show years of commitment to the plan of reinvesting into the growth of the company, then this could be a much better company to invest in. Until that happens, I don't see this company as being a good long-term investment.

Thank you for reading. If you'd like to follow my future articles, just click the "Follow" button next to my name at the top. Also, check out the BTMA Stock Analyzer, which I used to analyze this stock.