Hochschild (OTCQX:HCHDF) is a mid-cap gold/silver producer running three mines in Peru and one mine in Argentina. Most recently this former mostly silver producer increased its exposure to gold but the company still has big exposure to silver prices (last year silver accounted for 48.4% of total production).

Yesterday, Hochschild released its 2017 annual report. This release plus the guidance for 2018 (published in January) received a cool reception. As a result, Hochschild shares are once again at their strong support making the company's investors wondering about Hochschild's future:

In my opinion, each miner has its problems, big or small, and Hochschild is no exception. However, I would not say that this company is in serious trouble.

Anyway, in this article I am discussing a few problems Hochschild has encountered most recently. In the final section I am trying to show that according to a simplified discounted cash flow model, the company's shares are slightly undervalued now.

Arcata problems

Last year, the company encountered a number of problems at its oldest Peruvian operation called Arcata. First of all, look at this chart:

Chart 2

Source: Simple Digressions

It may be easily spotted that for many years Arcata's reserves has been going down (the red arrow). Fortunately, since 2013 the grades have been in their upward trend but a general impression is as follows -- there is less and less stuff to mine at Arcata.

The company tries to mitigate this negative impression and in its presentations very often discloses this chart:

Chart 3

Source: Hochschild

I generally agree. Underground mines, particularly those exploiting epithermal deposits, are erratic. For example, it is nothing strange that a mine demonstrating the current mine life of three to five years may operate for next twenty years or even longer. By the way, Arcata started its operations in 1964, so I am not surprised to see Hochschild management playing down the problem.

But not so fast: To solve any problem you have to invest some of your resources (time, money, goodwill, etc.). In the case of a mine you have to explore it to keep it going, for instance. And here is a problem because management is spending less and less cash on Arcata. For example, in 2016 the company spent $20.8M on Arcata but last year it was only $17.6 million. This year Hochschild wants to spend only $7M so I am skeptical about this operation going forward.

What's more, here is an excerpt from the 2017 annual report (page 47):

A restructuring plan has been established for the Arcata mining unit that includes the dismissal of approximately 165 employees. This reduction is aligned with the exploitation plan 2018, which is lower than budgeted in 2017, and is scheduled to take place between the months of January and February 2018.

Well, it looks like they are going to put Arcata on care and maintenance than focus on problem solving. And I would not be surprised. According to the guidance for 2018, Arcata is supposed to burn cash this year. The all-in sustaining cost of production (AISC) is estimated to be between $18.0 and $18.5 per ounce of silver equivalent so, keeping in mind that today silver is trading at $16.5 an ounce, the mine is set to burn cash this year.

To summarize, if I were to give the company advice, I would say: "Put Arcata on care and maintenance and focus on brown-field exploration."

Other operations

The company's flagship property is Inmaculada, an excellent mine operating since 2015. Inmaculada is not only the largest producer in the company's portfolio (accounting for 46.6% of total production in 2017), but the lowest-cost one as well (AISC of $9.7 per ounce of silver equivalent in 2017). However, this year Inmaculada is supposed to slow down a little bit and deliver a similar amount of metals as last year.

On the other hand, Pallancata, the third mine located in Peru, should be a growth factor. The company plans to ramp up mining operations at a new vein called Pablo, which, according to this excerpt from the 2016 annual report (page 24), may give a major boost to Hochschild performance this year:

… the addition of resources from the Pablo vein at Pallancata which is now over 40 million ounces with silver equivalent grade improving significantly to 529 silver equivalent grams per ton.

This year Pallancata should increase its production to 9.5 million ounces of silver equivalent (from 7.7 million ounces in 2017), which is a very positive surprise. To remind readers, last year Pallancata made a big step forward increasing its production by 117% (compared to 2016), so I thought that another big jump in production was rather unlikely.

Of course, development costs money so investors should not expect particularly impressive results very soon. According to the company, this year the average AISC should stand at $13.0-$13.5 per ounce of silver equivalent. But when the mine development is over, I expect the AISC to be reduced to $10.6 per ounce, so patience is advised.

The last mine, San Jose, is shared with McEwen Mining (MUX), with Hochschild holding a 51% stake in this operation. Similarly to Inmaculada, this year San Jose is supposed to produce a similar amount of metals, compared to 2017 (7.0 million ounces of silver equivalent) but at a slightly higher cost (AISC of $14.5 - 15.0 per ounce of silver in 2018 vs. $14.0 in 2017).

Last year was worse than 2016, but the second half of 2017 was really good

An investor studying the 2017 annual report would see these unpleasant figures:

Table 1

Source: Simple Digressions

Simply put, last year the company, despite higher revenue, incurred significantly higher costs than in 2016. As a result, all profits across the board were lower than in 2016. There were two culprits:

Arcata: a direct cost per ounce of silver equivalent went up from $8.6 in 2016 to $11.4 in 2017

San Jose: an increase in costs from $7.6 to $9.1 per ounce

However, the table below shows what an average investor cannot see -- a comparison between the first and the second half of 2017:

Table 2

Source: Simple Digressions

I think that this picture looks a bit better than the previous one. Interestingly, in the second half of 2017 there were two mines responsible for this improvement -- San Jose (yes, this operation is really decent and in 2H 2017 it delivered a gross margin of $24.8M, compared to $18.4M in 1H 2017) and Pallancata (nothing strange, in fact).

To summarize, despite some kind of regression (2017 final results worse than in 2016), the second half of 2017 was quite decent.

Hochschild quits its hedging policy

Generally, I do not like gold/silver producers hedging their production with forward contracts, options, etc. Hochschild used to be such a company, but last year they had withdrawn from this policy. The red row on the graph below depicts the company's losses incurred due to hedging policy in 2016:

Graph 1

Source: Hochschild

It may be easily spotted that last year the company abandoned its hedging policy. I like it.

Simple valuation model

I have no idea for how long Hochschild is going to operate. However, keeping in mind that epithermal deposits are, generally, long-term operations, I have prepared a simple valuation model to assess the value of the company's shares.

Here are my main assumptions:

Table 3

Source: Simple Digressions

The figures disclosed in the table are taken from Hochschild reports and the guidance for 2018. There is only one exception -- I assume that Pallancata, after completing its development, is going to produce gold and silver at AISC of $10.6 per ounce of silver equivalent. This cost matches sustaining capital expenditures disclosed in 2016 when the mine was ahead of the Pablo vein development. It means that, if I am correct, a typical operating year should end with the total free cash flow of $197.3M.

Now, apart from operating four mines, the company also incurs fixed costs (administration, selling costs plus a few other issues). I roughly estimate that these costs should not be higher than $80M a year. In other words, the total free cash flow delivered by Hochschild should stand at around $117.3M a year.

Furthermore, lets assume that Hochschild is going to operate for twenty years from now on (Arcata has been operating for fifty four years, so why not to assume twenty years?). A discount rate I am using is 5% (all mines are well-established businesses located in a safe jurisdiction so a low discount rate is acceptable, in my opinion). After discounting the free cash flow of $117.3M over twenty years I have arrived at Hochschild business value of $1,458M.

Now, as of the end of 2017, the company held cash of $265M and debt of $360M; the share count was 449.5 million. As a result, one share of Hochschild is worth $3.04. Today these shares are trading at $2.83, so they are slightly undervalued.

However, note that my assumptions are conservative. First of all, I assume that Arcata will be always a laggard. I am pretty sure that in a few years (or even sooner) this mine should return to profitability driving the company's value up (if not, it should be put on care and maintenance which should drive the value up as well). Moreover, Inmaculada and Pallancata (particularly Inmaculada) present impressive upside potential (Hochschild is continuously exploring this mine), so investors should expect the good news going forward. If I am right, we should see Inmaculada operating at higher capacity soon (Hochschild plans to increase throughput at Inmaculada from the current 3,850 tons per day to 5,000 tons).

Summary

Last year Hochschild delivered on its promises -- production and costs of production (AISC) were in line with expectations. However, compared to 2016, last year the company made a small step back. As a result, Hochschild shares went out of fashion and now they are very close to the long-term support (look at Chart 1). Despite these negatives, I am still confident that Hochschild is one of best precious metals mining companies in the entire industry. It runs two excellent mines (Inmaculada and Pallancata) that should drive the company's results up in the coming years. The third mine, San Jose, is a decent operation supporting Inmaculada and Pallancata. Unfortunately, the fourth mine, a long-life operation called Arcata, is in trouble now and I do not expect it returning to profitability soon.

However, in my opinion, all these negatives seem to be already priced in. According to my simplified calculations, one share of Hochschild is worth around $3.0 so, at current share prices of $2.83, these shares are slightly undervalued.

Finally, the chart below compares the price action of Hochschild shares against its peers:

Chart 4

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: I have created an index replicating the share price action of eleven silver producers (Endeavour Silver, First Majestic, Fortuna Silver, Pan American, Silvercorp, Great Panther, Impact Silver, Excellon, Hochschild, Frenillo and Avino Silver).

Note that since the beginning of the current bull market in precious metals, Hochschild shares have been outperforming their peers (the dotted, red line). Interestingly, now Hochschild shares are once again very close to this trendline.

