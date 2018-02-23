Summary

Regeneron, with a productive pipeline and one of the world's largest-selling drugs in Eylea, has been dropping sharply lately.

Just this week, major financial media came out with two negative pieces on this stock.

My analysis finds each article to be of somewhat dubious importance.

I have been gradually adding to Regeneron as well as Roche ADRs into the gloom as part of a move away from hot Internet stocks to what I hope are truly "value" biotechs.