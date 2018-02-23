Is The Death Of Retail Overblown?

This is part I of our series that will look at what we think are the top REITs available today.

We believe REITs are one of the cheapest areas of the market today and warrant a close look for investors seeking a diversified portfolio and income stream.

The popular market narrative over the last two years has been the "death of retail." That is, everyone will simply buy their goods off of Amazon.com and other e-commerce sites and never step foot into a mall or brick-and-mortar store again. Media narratives are one thing but are we really going to see empty store after empty store across America? The headlines have been nothing short of apocalyptic.

The negative narrative is extremely loud. We would acknowledge the elephant in the room, that the industry is undergoing a massive change. However, we do think the market is in the midst of a creative transformation and not a long-term secular decline. We've all seen the statistics about how over retailed the United States is compared to almost every other country.

(Source: GGP Investor Presentation)

Consumer buying behavior is changing, and technology is only accelerating that change. The shift in retail is likely a bifurcation in the market as we continue to see strength in off-price and discount retailers as well as on the high end with luxury brands. But this is where the market changes. Most department stores and big box retailers attempt to position themselves to be able to sell to everybody. We think that mushy middle of the buyer spectrum is where the weakness lies.

The success of the off-price and discount retails such as Walmart (WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) , Costco (COST), TJX Companies (TJX), Ross Stores (ROST) has come despite the rise of Amazon (AMZN), the behemoth online discount retailer. Other brands like Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) have positioned themselves unAmazonable, at least for now. All of these retailers are opening new stores.

On the other end of the spectrum, many luxury brands are also experiencing "good times." Highly specialized stores like Sephora, Prada Spa ADR (OTCPK:PRDSY), Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) (Coach), among others are still doing quite well. Even a high-end department store, Nordstrom (JWN), is doing well and bucking the narrative in department stores. Compounding the problem for department stores is the breakout of beauty and cosmetics into standalone categories (think MAC, Lush or Sephora). Cosmetics has long been a high margin profit-center for department stores.

Department stores are the real source of pain. Everyone knows about the death of Sears and K-Mart (SHLD). But that is primarily due to the rise of Walmart and Target as well as the discount retailers mentioned above, more than anything else. Macy's (M) and J.C. Penney's (JCP) have also been in the news for shutting stores and declining same-store sales. But again, we believe that is because they do not have any specialization either at the top of the spending spectrum or at the bottom. The mushy middle of department stores is very crowded for what we see as a declining consumer population.

These stores can be placed into the middle class consumer target. A chart from IHL Group shows the shrinking middle class which has created a hole in the middle-priced consumer goods market. Think of Macy's which targets the middle and upper middle class or a J.C. Penney's.

(Source: IHL Group)

Since 1996, inflation on consumer goods and services has increased a cumulative 55%. However, two things put that figure in perspective. For one, the inflation rate for key necessities like health care, child care, food/beverage, and housing has far exceeded that number. Second, household incomes for nearly half of the population have not kept up with that figure either. The lowest 20% of households only increased incomes by 44.9%, with the second lowest quintile growing income by 54.7%.

The difference between the "have's" and the "have nots" has increased leaving a large cohort in the wealthy end of the spectrum and even more at the not so wealthy end. This is why we've seen discounters thrive, especially since the recession as saving became in style again. In addition, debt accumulation, particularly student loan and auto debt have been increasing significantly since 2008 crowding out the ability to borrow and splurge.

This is why you've seen such success at dollar stores in general. For example, we have all seen the headlines and the data about the number of retail stores closing. But you rarely see the other side of the coin, the number of stores being opened. Dollar General is a good example, catering to the lower end of the spectrum. They are on track to open 1,290 stores alone.

(Source: IHL Group)

This supports our thesis that we are seeing a rotation out of certain "middle of the road" segments of retail with greater drive towards discounting and luxury. Blaming the "Amazon effect" is an easy cop-out but the reality is the rationale for the decline is much more complex (isn't it always?). Department stores like Sears and K-Mart have been in decline for decades, which we squarely blame on Wal-Mart, Costco and Target and not Amazon. That is not to say that Amazon isn't applying pressure on nearly all areas of retail. But if they were to blame for all the weakness, they would be five times their current size.

Millennials aren't spending in the same patterns as prior generations. According to a Schwab survey, they tend to spend on perks and conveniences like Uber, high-end coffee, and the latest technological gadget in addition to "experiences." They are also not as apt to walk around a mall without having a game plan of what they need and which stores they want to visit.

(Source: Charles Schwab)

But we feel the market has created a permanent discount to all retail stocks and real estate property owners (REITs). But retail properties and the majority of retailers are not going extinct. Malls REITs are trading at massive discounts to their NAVs, as the market assesses a much lower valuations than those NAVs imply. The traditional mall model has been attractive department stores brought in the traffic aiding the smaller store formats.

That model is changing and changing rapidly. Despite the hundreds of department store closures, a report last year from Green Street Advisors noted that there were 800 more to go in order to get sales per square foot to a level it was at in 2006. And given what has happened since, that 800 appears to be light. But the selling of mall REITs and other retail REITs because of department stores is a bit of a red herring. Department stores have been slowly dying for years. In addition, they pay much lower rent per square foot than other stores given their responsibility of bringing in mall traffic.

Mall landlords are shifting their strategy to one of entertainment recapturing department store space and breaking them down with a new focus. Remember we noted millennials are more interested in experiences. In an effort to cater to those consumers, mall properties are reconfiguring their space to offer more dining, entertainment, and other services that aren't in the business of selling traditional goods like clothing or jewelry. Even those traditional store formats are shifting strategy and incorporating mobile into their brick and mortar offerings.

The new structure will not be reliant on a department store though Green Street does note that most malls will likely have at least one of the major big boxes. Deutsche Bank recently laid out the blue print for what they see as being the "winning class A regional mall."

We are starting to see some consolidation which was inevitable given the low valuations and declining rents in parts of the market. On December 12th, Unibail-Rodamco of France and Australia's Westfield, two of the largest class A mall operators, agreed to merge in a nearly $25 billion deal. They will create the second largest mall operator in the world. Not long before, Brookfield Property Partners made a bid for General Growth Properties (GGP) for $15 billion. Brookfield already owned one-third of GGP and is vying for the remaining two-thirds now that GGP's stock price has fallen nearly 20% before they made the offer.

We believe that we could see significantly more M&A activity over the next 2 years. In addition, some of the B-mall operators like CBL & Associates (CBL)may not be around when the next recession hits. Other marginal mall operators are making the right moves but they need the stars to align.

As noted above, the shift away from clothing-based commoditized retail towards what millennials want, an experiential retail excursion is essential for an A class mall. Clearly, geography has to work in your favor as locating a luxury-based mall concept in a lower-income area is not going to work.

In the Simon Property Group (SPG) investor presentation to the Citi 2017 Global Property Conference, they had a slide about the mall of the future.

Clearly Simon is embracing the shift in consumer buying habits and towards online given the "in-store fulfillment" piece. Thus, malls and retail properties that are in prime locations are likely to benefit from the push online as they will double as pick-up points for items purchased online. According toe CBRE research, about 20% of customers in the Americas and Asia-Pacific prefer in-store delivery over home, office or a third-party location. In addition, a much higher percentage of items purchased online are returned and customers prefer to return to a real person in a local store if that option exists.

REITs Are Super Cheap

Retail has been decimated to the point where the underlying thesis is that the brick and mortar store is largely going away. But as we note above, we think the industry is merely going through a disruption whereby weaker retailers are going away and marginal retailers close underperforming stores much faster. This is a lesson since recession: retailers cutting losses faster in bad markets.

We also think that retailers may have overbuilt in the last decade. We had very cheap money after the recession and a belief that the economic environment would return to the way it was prior to the recession with excessive spending and little savings. That led both public and private companies to expand, expand, and expand more when the underlying demand just wasn't there in this recovery. The effect of those actions are being felt today, just as we believe we are in the midst of a consumer revolution shifting customer wants.

Higher interest rates have clobbered shares of all REITs, not just retailers. The Vanguard REIT Index (VNQ) is now down 4.25% YTD and returning just 4.91% in 2017 (under performing the index by 1900 bps). All due to the increase in interest rates which tend to have some negative but also some positive effects on REITs overall.

Of course, higher long-term interest rates are the benchmarking tool to discount both future dividends and future rental income. The latter has an effect on the earnings power of the property owner while the former discounts the dividend payments to the shareholder. The question becomes has the market moved on sentiment throwing out shares of REITs just because interest rates rose without calculating the true effect on valuation?

When calculating the effect of higher rates on a bond, the formula is fairly easy. For example, on a 10-year treasury note that currently carries a duration of roughly 9, a 100 bps move in rates will decrease the value by approximately 9%. Thus, the 45 bps rise in rates since January 1 should have resulted in the 10-year falling just over 4%. When calculating the effect on REITs, the same concept is used: reducing future cash flow (dividends) by the higher discount rate results in a lower share price.

Be warned as you will often here that REITs did well during past periods of rising rates including the 2004-2006 period. During that time, Chairman Greenspan raised rates 17 straight times from 1.00% Fed Funds to 5.25%. However, the long-end of the curve as judged by the 10-year treasury rate barely moved during that time period simply resulting in a flatter curve. This is the key rate that is typically used to benchmark discounted cash flows like REIT dividends.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

This year, we also have to contend with tax reform that has helped depress REIT values. The structure of REITs allows it to avoid most income tax. Thus, most REITs are not benefiting from the recent tax reform passage from Washington that lowered the corporate rate from 35% to 21%. The bill writers did add a carrot to help offset the negative factor for REITs which allows the deduction of 20% of REIT dividends. This has the effect of lowering the maximum tax rate to 29.6% for individuals.

One way to assess the current valuations of REITs is to measure the real return relative to other asset classes, namely bonds. REITs are long-term assets that are in many ways similar to bonds. Investors purchase a property and then collect long-term streams of rental income, with adjustments to that income based on inflation and economic activity. The typical unlevered real estate investor today looks for approximately 6% returns today, roughly equivalent to the high yield bond market yield.

PIMCO looks at REIT real yields compared to other financial assets in which they use the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) plus a credit spread and equity risk premium as a benchmark. The sum of the three components is represented in the chart below. PIMCO concludes that over the last 20 years, for every 10 bps that the index has been "cheap" or "expensive" in the model, subsequent REIT returns over the next 12 months have been 180 bps higher and 70 bps lower, all else equal. The current 80 bps spread is well in excess of the 15 bps long-term average, with the exception being during the financial crisis. It is also near the widest level since June 2004 which, over the next twelve months, REITs returned 35% outperforming the S&P 500 by 25%!

Conclusion

What does e-commerce look like long term? Most e-tailers do not make money or have ultra-slim margins compared to brick-and-mortar. The more that shifts online, the more margins will be hampered and the less in profit earned. We think this is a key reason Amazon bought Whole Foods. The e-commerce players have been loved by Wall Street and their stocks bid up despite the fact that they do not make money. That is true in Amazon's case as well. But the Street gives them and other e-tailers a pass simply because of the cache of their newness.

The all-channel (hybrid) model will be the model of the future. Amazon knows this and is making the necessary acquisitions- and Whole Foods will not be their last brick-and-mortar purchase. Home delivery is a extremely expensive business model for retail. The last leg distribution penalty is going to drive more of that towards brick-and-mortar pickup to obviate that.

We believe that the notion that retail REITs are all heading to zero as being unfounded and that the industry is simply going threw some growing pains. Over the next few years, we think the way the consumer shops and purchases goods will change rapidly. Additionally, the mall concept is having to adapt rapidly though they can only do so at a certain speed given lease contracts, etc.

The media is making headlines on the death of retail narrative and publishing all sorts of articles on how malls are closing down and the number of retail store closures. We think that is simply a reflection of the shift in the market that is due. We laid out the thesis above but it's worth revisiting. The consumer is splitting, between luxury and discounting. The middle class/middle of the spectrum offering is getting squeezed.

It is the stores that occupy that middle ground that are likely to experience the most amount of store closures. REITs will then need to come up with other concepts and offerings that draw in shoppers including more experiential models.

Over the next few weeks, we will be issuing some of our ideas on the REIT space but with an emphasis on retail.

Disclaimer: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.

Yield Hunting is a marketplace concept that focuses on finding that best risk-return areas of the market for income investors, especially those nearing or in retirement. We focus on a Core Portfolio that aims to provide enough income to support your lifestyle without taking on excessive risks. We provide members with model portfolios, a vibrant and educational chat room, and access to professionals who can help guide you in building a proper portfolio for your risk tolerance. We issue a monthly letter and weekly commentaries used by financial advisors for their clients. For a sample of a past newsletter, please message us on SA. For A Free Trial, Join Us Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.