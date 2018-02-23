This article seeks to answer a question the bulls seem to have in their minds, as expressed in my prior articles’ comments. I’ve covered how BlackBerry’s (NYSE:BB) QNX has been losing infotainment customers left and right. I put out articles showing as much with Toyota (TM), GM (GM), Mercedes, and Fiat (FCAU), but there are countless other documented losses as well.

At the same time, it can be shown that the segment QNX is in within BlackBerry is factually stagnated. As a result, we know that QNX can’t be growing already, since the segment also includes things which must be growing (Radar) because they come from zero. Here is the relevant segment:

Source: BlackBerry Q3 FY2018 Income Statement Supplement

As can be seen, the segment is flat as a pancake. But sure, with so many customer losses (as reported by me), bulls can find some solace in that it’s a pancake, not a falling rock. How can that be?

The reasons are pretty simple:

We know QNX is losing customers, because car makers are either starting to ship new infotainment systems running on alternative OSs where they previously used QNX. Or because they have announced their next generation infotainment systems would go that route.

However, for the systems already arriving, these hit one model at a time. So, one model’s infotainment is lost to QNX, but any car model whose infotainment hasn’t been replaced yet is still generating QNX royalties.

And of course, for announced systems, these aren’t leading to any QNX revenue losses yet. QNX gets royalties when products are built using it, and for as long as the old products ship, the royalties keep coming in.

Finally, QNX is losing customers (car makers) at a time infotainment system use in general has been expanding, which also helps mitigate QNX losses for a while.

Put all of these together and you can see why, for now, QNX is still flat. However, the process is in motion and now unstoppable. The number of announcements or systems already shipping is literally expanding every day. As each of these new systems hits, QNX starts losing revenues. Here’s a non-exhaustive look at where we sit in the process:

Audi . Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), and the whole Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) group, previously ran QNX-based infotainment systems. Audi has shown its next-generation infotainment system will be based on Android Automotive. Its timing is not yet certain, but if it mirrors Volvo’s (OTCPK:VOLAF) then it will be in production cars by early 2019. Audi might even be a bit ahead of Volvo in this regard. As a result, QNX will start losing royalties from Audi from the time these cars start hitting production, which seems to be set for early 2019.

. Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), and the whole Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) group, previously ran QNX-based infotainment systems. Audi has shown its next-generation infotainment system will be based on Android Automotive. Its timing is not yet certain, but if it mirrors Volvo’s (OTCPK:VOLAF) then it will be in production cars by early 2019. Audi might even be a bit ahead of Volvo in this regard. As a result, QNX will start losing royalties from Audi from the time these cars start hitting production, which seems to be set for early 2019. Fiat Chrysler . Fiat Chrysler previously ran (and still does) QNX-based infotainment systems. Fiat Chrysler has teased its move to Android even earlier than Audi/Volvo. Realistically, its new generation Android-based system should be out by early 2019. Again, QNX should start losing royalties from its legacy systems from early 2019.

. Fiat Chrysler previously ran (and still does) QNX-based infotainment systems. Fiat Chrysler has teased its move to Android even earlier than Audi/Volvo. Realistically, its new generation Android-based system should be out by early 2019. Again, QNX should start losing royalties from its legacy systems from early 2019. General Motors. General Motors previously ran (and still does) infotainment systems based on several kinds of OSs, including QNX, but also Linux and Microsoft WinCE. General Motors, unlike Toyota, Mercedes, JLR, Volvo and others, hasn’t yet clearly stated it would standardize its lineup around a single infotainment tech. GM's new Android-based infotainment started shipping during 2017 on the Cadillac CTS and CTS-V and is now available on other Cadillac models. The timing of the impact on QNX is less certain, as it depends on what OS each model previously ran when it’s replaced by an Android-based system. QNX should start losing royalties from its legacy systems during 2018.

Jaguar Land Rover. Jaguar Land Rover previously ran QNX-based infotainment systems. From mid-2017, it started shipping cars with its new generation Intel-based, Linux-based, infotainment systems. As a result, Jaguar Land Rover will be paying lower and lower QNX infotainment royalties as it expands the new infotainment systems across its entire range. This impact is already in effect.

Mercedes. Mercedes previously ran QNX-based infotainment systems. With its just-announced MBUX infotainment system, Mercedes has moved towards a Linux-based infotainment system. This system will first appear on the new A-Class, to be released in March and then expand to the whole range. As a result, QNX should start losing royalties from its legacy systems from Q1-Q2 2018. Of note, it will take up to 2 years for the new infotainment system to spread to the entire range, which shows the gradual nature of these losses, though the A-Class is immediately a high-volume car.

Toyota. Toyota previously ran (and still does) QNX-based infotainment systems. With its Entune 3.0 infotainment system, Toyota has moved towards an AGL (Automotive Grade Linux)-based infotainment system. This started with the Toyota Camry (a high-volume model) during H2 2017, and the Camry has now been joined by the Sienna. Over time, Toyota will expand this across its entire lineup. As a result, QNX started losing royalties from its legacy systems from H2 2017. This is an ongoing impact which will get more severe as Toyota expands the system to further models.

Volvo. Volvo previously ran (and still does) QNX-based infotainment systems, like in its just-launched XC60. Volvo has committed its next generation infotainment system to be based on Android Automotive, and to be out in two years, so also pointing towards early 2019. QNX should start losing royalties from its legacy systems from early 2019.

The Volkswagen Affair

We know QNX has lost Audi. Audi is part of the wider Volkswagen group, which includes such volume brands as Volkswagen, Seat or Skoda. So, the question quickly arises, is QNX going to lose Volkswagen as well?

I tried to establish this. We know that Volkswagen’s prior infotainment system ran on QNX and served the whole group. We also know Volkswagen should have a new infotainment system out during 2018. How do we know Volkswagen is going to present such a system? Well:

During CES 2017, Qualcomm (QCOM) announced that Volkswagen would be using the Snapdragon 820A in cars available during 2019 (likely MY2019 cars).

During CES 2018, Visteon (VC) announced that its SmartCore-based solution (using the Snapdragon 820A) would launch “in 2018 on a high-volume, global vehicle platform with a European automaker”, and that SmartCore would be the first platform using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820A.

What we don’t actually know is whether this new system will run on QNX, Android or Linux. Here are the available clues:

It can have the QNX Hypervisor 2.0… or not. As I have long said, hypervisors are a dime a dozen, and Qualcomm didn’t give any exclusive to QNX. As a result, this is what Visteon had to say on the subject, regarding its own SmartCore prototype (bold emphasis is mine):

The initial application shown by Visteon at CES uses the QNX® Hypervisor 2.0 to partition, separate, and isolate safety-critical environments from non-safety critical environments reliably and securely. Visteon also has the capability to use its own hypervisor to meet different needs of automakers worldwide.

Even if it has the QNX Hypervisor, that doesn’t mean it will run QNX’s higher value modules. For instance, the SmartCore prototype had Android-based infotainment, not a QNX-based one, even though it used QNX’s Hypervisor 2.0:

Visteon’s SmartCore™ domain controller, which can independently operate several cockpit domains on one system-on-a-chip (SoC) through a single driver interface, will be the first platform-based domain controller to incorporate the Snapdragon 820A Automotive platform. At CES® 2018 in Las Vegas (Booth CP-20), Visteon is showcasing a SmartCore™ domain controller incorporating Visteon’s driver information applications and Android-based infotainment, which will be running on the Snapdragon 820A Automotive platform.

For comparison purposes, on one hand, we have either the QNX Hypervisor 2.0 or Visteon’s “home brew” hypervisor, versus “infotainment systems powered by the QNX® Neutrino® Operating System (OS) and QNX middleware technology”. Clearly, an OS+middleware has to be more content than a simple and light “hypervisor”.

Since Visteon will be supplying the “European automaker” (likely Volkswagen) and it wouldn’t make sense to develop an Android-based infotainment along with a QNX-based one for the customer, this means that the production system is likely based on Android. Indeed, this system might already be similar to the one Audi is set to field. I say as much because in early 2017 Audi and Volvo both committed to Android Automotive. Volvo put the time frame at two years out, which would put it in early 2019. Audi might be on the same or even a faster time frame.

Finally, there are indications that both Volkswagen America and Volkswagen Infotainment are looking for new employees (I, II, III) with skills in embedded Android as well as Linux.

My take on Volkswagen? During late 2018, Volkswagen will announce a new infotainment system (including dashboard) running on Android which might also, or might not, use QNX’s Hypervisor 2.0 to provide isolation between modules (infotainment, dashboard, others). Overall, it will either lead to complete loss of QNX content, or partial loss of QNX content.

The Resistance

From being the status quo when it came to infotainment, BlackBerry’s QNX increasingly looks like the resistance. The two main customers BlackBerry seems to be holding onto are Ford and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY). There is something linking these two customers: Visteon.

BlackBerry might have had a bit of luck there. The Visteon CEO since 2015 is a former QNX alumni (bold is mine). However, during his tenure at Harman (though not in a CEO role), Harman sold QNX to BlackBerry:

Sachin Lawande Sachin Lawande has been president and CEO of Visteon since June 29, 2015. He also serves on Visteon's board of directors. Lawande is considered one of the foremost technology and business thought leaders in the automotive OEM electronics supplier industry. Throughout his career, he has championed the need for automotive suppliers of cockpit electronics to evolve to meet the demands of the connected car era. Most recently, Lawande served as president of the Infotainment Division of Harman International Industries since 2013 and as executive vice president since 2009. In his role as president of the Infotainment Division – the largest division of Harman with nearly $3 billion in annual sales – Lawande achieved double-digit sales and income growth while serving 11 of the top 15 vehicle manufacturers and leading more than 7,500 employees worldwide. Prior to that, Lawande served in various leadership roles at Harman including executive vice president (EVP) and president of the Lifestyle Division, EVP and co-president of the Automotive Division, EVP and chief technology officer and chief software architect. In these roles, Lawande was responsible for guiding software strategy, development partnerships, and key customer relationships. Prior to joining Harman, Lawande held senior roles at QNX Software Systems and 3Com Corporation. Before joining QNX, he was responsible for the development of networking and consumer electronics systems at corporate giants such as AT&T Bell Labs, U.S. Robotics, and 3Com.

Still, and as we saw above in the Volkswagen section, even Visteon is putting an increasing focus on Android-based and Linux-based infotainment systems. Indeed, its latest CES 2018 prototype already ran on Android, and the SmartCore platform is supposed to be based on Linux or Android.

Conclusion

BlackBerry’s QNX makes its money on infotainment, where it has long been the leader in the space. However, in the last couple of years, QNX is losing a massive number of infotainment customers to other OSs. The process of these losses translating into QNX revenue drops is slow but sure. The process will only intensify as time goes by.

BlackBerry is trying to diversify QNX into other parts of the car. Here, we have to understand that the infotainment loss is a certainty, whereas QNX gaining offsetting revenues elsewhere, much less higher revenues, is highly uncertain. Due to this dynamic, the most likely path is for QNX to stay flat or lose revenues over the next two years.

QNX is important not because of its overall size, since it’s kind of small ($125-140 million/year in revenues) like every other present BlackBerry business, but because it’s central to BlackBerry’s “connected car” growth story. It will be hard to sustain a growth story underlying a massive valuation premium, when the story is based on a segment that’s actually flat as a pancake or worse.