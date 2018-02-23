Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:SCHD) is still an attractive investment option at its current market price. Despite lagging the broader market since the start of the year, I believe SCHD has a place for most investment portfolios, as it offers exposure to some of the biggest dividend paying companies in the world. Furthermore, since we have seen increased volatility in the broader market, compared to last year, it is prudent to take some risk off the table by buying a fund which trades for less than the S&P 500. Finally, I believe tax reform will continue to benefit the industrials sector, which makes up a good chunk of SCHD, due to its favorable treatment of capital expenditures.

Background

First, a little about SCHD. The fund's stated goal is to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as its weightings in the index and is managed by Schwab. SCHD is currently trading at $50.25/share, and its most recent quarterly dividend was $.34/share. Based on last year's dividend payouts, the fund yields 2.67% annually, however, I expect its payouts to rise this year. I recommended SCHD back in November and, since that time, the fund has given investors a total return around 3.5%. While this is decent short-term performance, it is important to note that is lags the broader market, as the S&P 500 is up close to 4.84% during the same time period. However, there are a few reasons why I still believe SCHD is a safe bet going forward and I will explain those reasons in detail below.

Technology Continues to Perform

A primary reason I continue to advocate buying SCHD is the fund's allocation to the information technology (IT) sector, currently 23% of the fund's holdings. This is a sector I believed would post strong gains in 2018, and so far that has been the case. To illustrate, while the S&P 500 has seen almost a gain just over 1% year to date, the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) has seen a gain closer to 5.6%, indicating it is beating the market handily, and also helping SCHD's share price along the way. Considering Intel Corp (INTC) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT) are the fund's two biggest holdings and account for almost 10% of the overall fund, this is good news.

What is especially distinctive about the tech sector is that the share price gains have been a result of improving earnings and margins, and not simply speculation. What I mean by that is the tech sector is performing strongly relative to other sectors in terms of earnings per share growth, return on equity, and, especially, free cash flow. The charts below illustrate this plainly, as you will see Technology is in the top three sectors in each category (data as of 12/31/17):

Source: Fidelity

As you can see, the tech sector posted strong results last year, and there is little to suggest this will not continue throughout the new year. Given this strong underlying performance, the share price gains are justified and likely to continue in the short-term.

Industrials to Benefit From Tax Reform

Another reason I am keen on SCHD is because of its industrial sector exposure, at over 16% of the fund's holdings. While this is not a flashy sector by any means, I am optimistic about this sector long-term because many of the companies in this sector will benefit long-term from elements of recent tax reform. Specifically, I am referring to the provision which allows for full and immediate expensing of short-lived capital investments for five years, while also raising the limit of how much can be expensed. This will benefit industries and companies that utilize a lot of heavy machinery and other expensive equipment, while also giving them an incentive to upgrade equipment and factories sooner rather than later, because they will be able to realize the full tax benefit right away. Sectors such as industrials and utilities are two that come to mind which will disproportionately benefit.

And the gains in this sector are already being realized. Consider that the Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) is up over 6% over the past three months, which is very strong short-term performance. These gains are being seen within SCHD as well. For example, Boeing Co. (BA), the fund's third largest holding, is largely responsible for SCHD's positive return this year. The stock is up over 20% so far in 2018, while many of SCHD's other top holdings, such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) or Coco-Cola Co (KO), are actually in the red for the year. While short-term performance within industrials has been strong, I also expect this to continue, as the tax reform implications should have long-term effects.

Valuation Is Attractive and Dividend Increases Will Help

Finally, SCHD is also reasonably priced, when considering the broader market. While the fund is not "cheap" by any stretch of the imagination, its price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 22.86 (as of 1/31/17) is more reasonable than the S&P 500 P/E of 25.34. Given the recent volatility we have experienced, it is making value stocks look much more attractive as a way to ride out any further waves. Given that SCHD focuses on dividend paying companies that are also cheaper than the average large-cap stock, it seems like a common-sense way to take some risk off the table.

Furthermore, SCHD has a solid history of increasing its distributions to shareholders. In fact, SCHD increased its distribution almost 9% in 2017 compared to 2016. With tax reform reducing the federal corporate tax rate, I expect large companies to substantially increase their dividend payouts this year. Last year, even before tax reform had an impact, was the sixth consecutive year for record dividend payments in general for companies in the S&P 500. With cash-flow expected to increase at major corporations across the board with the tax reduction, I would be stunned if 2018 did not end up becoming the seventh consecutive year for record dividend payments, which spells good news for SCHD.

Bottom-line

SCHD has had a positive start to the year, but has under-performed the market as a whole. While increasing interest rates will undoubtedly pressure dividend funds throughout the year, I still feel the risk/reward balance for SCHD is desirable. It is a cost effective way for investors to obtain an above-average yield and offers some relative safety in case we experience more volatility, as I expect we will. The technology and industrial sectors have both benefitted from tax reform, and their gains this year bested most other sectors, providing a nice boost to SCHD as those sectors make up a combined 40% of the fund. Given that the Fed is sticking with "gradual" interest rate increases, I don't believe rational investors should be spooked about dividend funds. While rate increases certainly is a headwind, if the dividend increases I expect to see this year do materialize, it should negate some of the effect rising rates will have. My outlook for SCHD remains positive, and I would recommend investors consider initiating positions at this time.