AV Homes' (AVHI) CEO Roger Cregg on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AV Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVHI-OLD) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Michael Burnett - EVP and CFO

Roger Cregg - President and CEO

Analysts

Harsha Gowda - Blue Shore Capital

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities

Operator

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Mike Burnett, Chief Financial Officer. Sir you may begin.

Michael Burnett

Great. Thank you, Bruce. Good morning and welcome to the AV Homes fourth quarter 2017 earnings call. With me on the call today is Roger Cregg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AV Homes. This morning, we will discuss the operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31st, 2017.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of those non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP can be found in the slides posted on our website.

In addition to the earnings release and data sheets that we filed yesterday, we have also posted supplemental slides to the Investor Relations section on our website at www.avhomesinc.com, highlighting our operating trends to assist you in the analysis of our results.

Before we begin, let me remind you that this conference call and the webcast contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of AV Homes.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates or projections of management as of the date of this conference call and webcast. Although management believes these expectations, estimates or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this call, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties, or other contingencies, which could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from our forward-looking statements include those set forth in the risk factor section of our most current Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available online at sec.gov.

AV Homes disclaims any intention or object to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events and circumstances except to the extent required by applicable law.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Roger Cregg for a discussion of the business results. Roger?

Roger Cregg

Thank you, Mike. Good morning everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining us on the call today to review our fourth quarter and full year 2017 results and our outlook for 2018.

This was another year of significant progress for AV Homes, a solid fourth quarter and full year performance that positions us extremely well for the future. 2017 was a year of building our organizational capability and establishing a solid financial foundation for continued expansion and investment, with further existing market expansion in Raleigh and the addition of a new market in Dallas.

For the year, we closed 2,491 homes, slightly ahead of the same period last year by approximately 1%. And our homebuilding revenue from homes closed increased by 8% over the same period last year to $822 million.

Our gross margins are 16.9%, or 19.6% without the impact of previously capitalized interest. Total SG&A as a percent of homebuilding revenues for the year has improved 20 basis points and our adjusted EBITDA is over $68 million.

We finished the year with a strong fourth quarter, where we achieved year-over-year growth compared to the prior year quarter and net new orders increasing 25%, homes delivered up 2%, average selling price increased 5%, homebuilding revenues increased 7%, and overhead leverage improved 30 basis points for the quarter.

For the fourth quarter, our selling communities were 61 and our closing communities were 69 compared to last year's with both selling and closing communities at 58 and 61 each respectively.

During the fourth quarter, our order growth improved in Orlando, Phoenix, Jacksonville, and Raleigh. Net new orders during the quarter surpassed last year's comparable quarter total, as our average absorption pace per community increased by 40% to 3.5 homes per community per month compared to 2.5 in the same period last year, excluding the Savvy acquisition. We continued our investment efforts in the second half of 2017 after securing the necessary liquidity and leverage criteria to continue to prudently manage the company.

Additionally, you'll recall we began the year with the expectation of lower community counts due to the timing of community closeouts and startups throughout 2017, reflective of our investment strategy coming into the year.

During the last four quarters, excluding the Savvy acquisition, we opened 11 new selling communities and sold out 20 existing selling communities. Throughout 2017, we continued our focus on maintaining a solid balance sheet in which strategically and profitably to grow the company platform.

We accomplished this through the combination of a number of strategic initiatives. We expanded our presence in the Raleigh market with the acquisition of Savvy Homes, giving us a platform to expand into the primary homebuyer segment, complementing our active adult presence in the market.

Mid-year, we increased our liquidity, extended maturities, and reduced our cost of debt to the refinancing of a $200 million, 8.5% senior notes with $400 million of six and five-eighths senior notes due in 2022.

We converted our revolving credit facility from a secured structure to an unsecured structure, maintaining the rate and extending the maturity, in addition to adding new lender relationships.

We conducted due diligence in a number of new markets, culminating in the December announcement of the acquisition of Dallas-based Oakdale, Hampton Homes, which closed in the first week of January 2018.

We added another top 10 building home market to our portfolio, broadening our geographic footprint with approximately 1,000 primary residential lots owned and controlled and continue to expand our pipeline of additional communities in the Dallas area.

We acquired over 2,600 lots in 2017, including the Savvy acquisition. We approved another 2,000 lots through the company and have a pipeline under contract of another 1,300 lots, positioning us for resumed growth in 2018.

In 2017, we approved $170 million of land acquisition and development spending of which we spent $68 million in 2017, excluding the acquisition of Savvy and Oakdale, Hampton Homes. Our total company spend on land acquisition and development for 2017 was approximately $180 million.

On January 3rd, 2018, we announced the creation of AVH Mortgage, a joint venture between AV Homes and Loan Depot, to offer all future buyers in AV Homes communities the opportunity to get a mortgage and a home all-in-one. This gives us another income stream opportunity to leverage our growing business to efficiently provide value added benefits to our customers and shareholders.

In Central Florida, we remain under contract to sell a majority of the amenity assets in our Solivita active adult community to a resident-controlled community development district or CDD for approximately $70 million subject to certain adjustments.

The combination of these strategic efforts, along with many other internal operational improvements have helped us establish a scalable platform and the momentum that will continue to drive topline growth, additional operating leverage, profitability, and returns through the next several years.

As I mentioned on January 3rd, 2018, we announced the creation of AVH Mortgage, a joint venture between AV Homes and Loan Depot to offer all future buyers an opportunity to get a mortgage.

AV Homes has had a successful track record working with Loan Depot in the Phoenix market, with Loan Depot representing a total 92% capture rate of AV Homes closings in 2017 for the Phoenix market.

Loan Depot will be providing mortgages for the AVH Mortgage joint venture, with the goal of providing borrowers with a seamless experience thanks to Loan Depot's proprietary end-to-end technology platform.

The product's features include a web-based consumer portal with 24/7 consumer access to a secure online form to upload documents and e-signed forms; a mobile point-of-sale system, which enables loan officers to give borrowers accurate quotes, pricing, offers and prequalification letters in minutes; and a fully digital mortgage loan application process to complete the loan application in real-time, bringing the consumer invaluable time savings.

We launched the rollout internally at the beginning of January of this year, starting with the Phoenix market and are now in the process of moving to the other AV Homes market.

Our 2018 guidance of income generated from the joint venture was approximately $1 million as we ramp up throughout the year. The potential earnings opportunity, assuming we were fully implemented on the 2018 volumes and capture rate assumptions, would be in the mid-single-digit income range of $4 million to $6 million in pretax income to AV Homes. The AVH Mortgage venture demonstrates our ability to leverage our growing business, again, to efficiently provide value added benefits to our customers and shareholders.

What I'd also like to take the opportunity to give you an update on the company's asset sales effort in our Solivita active adult community in Florida. As I mentioned, we remain under contract to sell a majority of the amenity assets in our Solivita active adult community to a resident-controlled community development district or CDD for approximately $70 million.

Pursuant to our agreement with the CDD, if the transaction is consummated, the CDD would issue bonds to finance the purchase of the existing amenities as well as the construction of new amenities within Solivita.

The current membership fees residents are required to pay would be replaced by a slightly lower debt assessment payment once the bonds are issued and therefore, we believe this transaction to be mutually beneficial to both AV Homes and the residents of Solivita.

Nevertheless, a small number of residents in the community have brought legal action against AV Homes and the CDD, challenging both the transaction itself and the validity of our Solivita club operations. Information available to us, we believe these claims are to be entirely without merit and plan to vigorously pursue the favorable outcome for AV Homes.

To that end, on January 23rd, 2018, the judge presiding over the lawsuit filed against AV Homes, issued a favorable ruling in response to our motion for summary judgment, however, the ruling did not dispose of the case in its entirety.

Nevertheless, we believe that the ruling fundamentally substantiated the legality of our club operations and the revenue streams generated thereby. Although, we continue to pursue the completion of the amenity transaction in a timely manner, the timing and whether or not the transaction is ultimately completed remains uncertain.

We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet and remain disciplined in our approach to managing risk, while focusing on profitable growth opportunity. We begin 2018 with sufficient liquidity, positioning the company to take full advantage of new community investments and potential acquisition opportunities.

Our outlook for the full year 2018 puts us back on the growth track, where we expect to grow community -- closing communities by 9% compared to 2017 and deliver 20% more closings to 3,000 homes at an average sales price of approximately $340,000.

We anticipate our homebuilding gross margin percentage to improve for the full year of 2018 by approximately 110 basis points compared to 2017, at 18% including capitalized interest.

And SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue to be approximately 12.8%. We expect adjusted EBITDA on -- of $90 million, improving approximately 32% compared to 2017.

We're pleased with our overall progress in operating performance in 2017. But we still have opportunities to improve our performance to expand our margins, cycle-times, and overhead leverage.

We're focused on continuing to make improvements across the company in all of these areas. We remain optimistic that our business is well-positioned from the initiatives and strategies we've employed to drive future performance opportunities and success.

On a final note, our employees put in another tremendous effort in 2017 and I want to thank them for their contributions, commitment, and dedication to delivering excellence to our homeowners.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call back over to Mike, who will discuss our financial results in more detail. Mike?

Michael Burnett

Thanks Roger. Solid fourth quarter results capped off a successful 2017 for AV Homes, a year in which we repositioned the capital structure for continued profitable growth. With the mid-year refinancing and upsizing of our $200 million 8.5% senior notes, through the issuance of $400 million of six and five-eighths percent senior notes, we've increased our liquidity by $200 million, extended our maturities out until 2022, and lowered our cost of capital by almost 200 basis points.

Concurrent with the refinancing, we also improved our senior credit facility by moving to an unsecured structure from the previously secured structure, increasing our flexibility, and lowering the administrative cost and burden.

With these credit and capital structure improvements and a subsequent initial capital deployment, we were able to take what was originally forecasted to be a declining year-over-year operating result and produce year-over-year increases in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

During the fourth quarter 2017, total revenue increased 7.3% to $280.8 million, primarily driven by a 7% increase in homebuilding revenue compared to the same period in 2016 and adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $27.1 million from $26.4 million in Q4 of 2016.

Focusing on the homebuilding operating results, in the fourth quarter, we closed 826 homes, generating $274.3 million of revenue. This represents a 2% increase in unit volume and a 7% increase in revenue over the same period a year ago. Unit growth in our geographic segments range from a slight decline to over 5% growth.

The average price per unit for homes closed in the fourth quarter increased by 5% to approximately $332,000 compared to the prior year quarter, with increases between 0% and 9% in our three geographic segments.

Turning to a discussion of margins, gross margin in the fourth quarter was 16.7%, a 30 basis points sequential improvement from Q3 and down from 17.6% in the prior year fourth quarter, with year-over-year margin improvements in the Arizona business segment being offset by declines in Florida and the Carolinas.

In Arizona, gross margin improved year-over-year in the fourth quarter by 180 basis points to 16%, primarily due to increased margins at our active adult communities due to pricing increases.

Florida, which is our largest and highest margin geographic segment, saw gross margin improve 30 basis points sequentially from Q3 to 21.2%, while being down from 21.7% in the fourth quarter of last year due to a change in the mix of communities with closings year-over-year.

In the Carolinas, gross margins decreased 320 basis points to 10.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, primarily due to lower margins from the Savvy Homes communities.

We've completed the administrative and back office integration of Savvy Homes into our existing Raleigh division, including accounting and finance, purchasing, information technology, and human resources, and have made adjustments to the combined cost structure and are working to achieve greater cost improvements.

As discussed on our third quarter call, we continue to work through challenges in the backlog from an overall slowdown in the market earlier this year as well as some challenging site conditions and closed out communities that have negatively impacted margins.

While we are disappointed with the initial results, we continue to have a positive outlook on the Raleigh market as a whole and believe we have a strong platform from which to execute our growth strategy. We've acquired several new community positions in Raleigh and are continuing to evaluate land opportunities to expand our position in this market.

Moving on to selling, general, and administrative costs. Including both homebuilding SG&A and corporate G&A, our SG&A margins improved 20 basis points from the fourth quarter last year to 10.9% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Homebuilding SG&A without the corporate G&A cost was comparable to the prior year at 9.5%.

Our corporate general and administrative expenses improved to $3.9 million or 1.4% of homebuilding revenue compared to $4.3 million or 1.7% in the fourth quarter of 2016. The current period results include a $1.2 million reversal of the earn out liability for the Savvy Homes acquisition due to the determination that they are not expected to meet the performance targets associated with the earn out.

Looking at interest expense, fourth quarter interest expense increased to $3.5 million from $800,000 in the same period of 2016 due to the interest on the $200 million of additional debt issued in May, partially offset by the 190 basis point beneficial reduction in rate of our new debt.

Income tax expense of $38.6 million in the fourth quarter was made up of two primary components; $6.1 million of income tax expense at an effective rate of approximately 40%; and a $32.5 million charge for the reassessment of the net deferred tax assets at the lower rates due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the fourth quarter.

Even though the deferred tax assets are now reflected on our balance sheet at a lower amount, we are still able to shield the same amount of pretax income over the same period of time as we would have before the reduction in the federal rate to 21%.

Additionally, we are currently realizing and will continue to benefit from the NOLs at both the federal and state level over the next few years. The per share value of the charge equates to $1.44 per share, driving us to a GAAP loss per share of $1.05 for the quarter. Excluding this charge, EPS would have been $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Continuing on with the discussion of net new orders, the number of sales contracts signed, net of cancellations, during the fourth quarter, increased 25% to 537 units compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by both the increase in the number of selling communities to 61 from 58 a year ago and the increase in absorption in our existing communities.

Florida's new unit orders increased 33% to 284 units; Arizona's new net orders increased 24% to 82 units; and the Carolinas net new orders increased by 14% to 171 units. On a dollar value basis, net new orders increased 22% to $178 million and our backlog at the end of the year was 724 units with a value of $237 million.

Moving on to the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash increased to $242 million compared to $171 million at September 30th, consistent with the fourth quarter seasonal patterns.

Our long-term debt remained at $472 million with no borrowings outstanding on our $155 million senior unsecured credit facility. From a credit statistics perspective, our net debt to net book capitalization decreased to 34.7% and our asset coverage was 1.8 times.

Our solid fourth quarter capped off a transitional year for AV Homes and set us up for a return to a stronger growth capacity. For the full year 2017, homebuilding revenue increased 7.5% to $822 million, driven by a 1.1% increase in units delivered and a 6.5% increase in average selling price.

Homebuilding gross margins for the full year declined 120 basis points to 16.9% with 2.7% of previously capitalized interest including in each year, while total SG&A margin improved 20 basis points to 12.9%. These primary components drove an increase in adjusted EBITDA to $68.3 million for 2017, while investing nearly $180 million in land and land development during the year.

Our growth strategy over the past five years has been focused on establishing leading market positions in high growth markets. We've successfully positioned ourselves over that time period as a top 20 builder in each of our markets, including top 10 [Indiscernible] of organic and acquisition growth. We have continued that growth strategy in 2018 with the completion of the acquisition of Oakdale, Hampton Homes, our initial entrance into the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

In 2017, Oakdale Hampton recorded 160 closings from eight communities, generating $45 million in revenue, with approximately 1,000 lots owned or controlled across more than 16 communities. We will use this platform to increase our concentration and expand our market position in this highly attractive growth market.

As a matter of fact, we have already approved two additional land deals in the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area and have several others under consideration, which will augment the organic growth of the acquired communities.

As we turn our attention to 2018, we enter the year with a solid capital structure and ample liquidity, positioning us to reignite growth in the business. At the beginning of the year, we had over 16,000 lots, which are predominantly owned positions.

Adjusting out the 4,500 lots in the second phase of Solivita, our active adult community in Florida, this equates to approximately a four and a half year supply, with our geographic regions ranging from three and a half years to five and a half years. We believe this is a prudent position from which to optimize returns, while being able to execute our short-term and long-term growth strategies.

From a customer segmentation standpoint, we continue to diversify our offerings within each of our markets. In 2017, approximately 20% of our net new orders were entry-level, almost 50% were move-up buyers, and over 30% were active adult buyers.

With our long standing stature as an industry leader in the active adult segment as well as our strong reputation in the entry-level and move-up segments in each of our markets, we have positioned ourselves to take advantage of the attractive opportunities in each of these buyer cohorts.

Also new for us in 2018 is the establishment of the AVH Mortgage, a 50-50 joint venture with Loan Depot, a leading retail mortgage lender, which will allow us to better serve our homebuyers by providing an expansive range of products through state-of-the-art technology to allow more seamless mortgage process.

Operationally, AVH Mortgage will give us better visibility and a greater ability to manage our backlog in closing rates. We established the entity in late 2017 and have applied for or received licenses in each of our markets.

We are already up and running in Arizona and are kicking off Florida and the Carolinas in the first quarter, to be followed soon thereafter by Texas. While we expect to generate about $1 million of income in 2018, the balance [ph] is expected to be profitable.

With a positive economic backdrop entering the year and the momentum that we've built within the organization, we believe we're well-positioned to achieve increased levels of profitable to growth in 2018.

Specifically, in terms of our outlook for the full year for 2018, we expect the number of communities with closings at the end of the year to be approximately 75, an increase of 9%. We expect to increase home deliveries by 20% to approximately 3,000 units, at an average sales price of about $340,000.

From a margin perspective, we expect gross margins to increase almost 100 -- points to approximately 18%, including approximately 2.8% of cost for previously capitalized interest or approximately 20.8% gross margin excluding capitalized interest. And we expect total SG&A to improve to approximately 12.8% of homebuilding revenue.

Interest expense is expected to be approximately $8 million and we expect to generate about $1 million of income from the new Mortgage joint venture. This is expected to result in approximately $48 million of pretax income, nearly a 70% increase over the last year, even after adjusting for the $10 million of debt extinguishment cost in 2017.

We will continue to benefit from our NOL position and do not expect to pay a significant cash tax rate -- cash taxes in 2018. So, we'll have an expected effective tax rate of approximately 25% on the income statement, resulting in net income of approximately $36 million for 2018. Lastly, we expect adjusted EBITDA to increase more than 30% to approximately $90 million.

With a strong economic backdrop and favorable industry attributes going into 2018, we are well-positioned in each of our existing markets to reignite our profitable growth strategy, in addition to expanding our presence with our new market in Dallas.

Through our existing liquidity, augmented by any future asset rationalization, we expect to continue to reinvest in the business to drive revenue growth, further leverage our cost base to improve margins, and to increase returns and enhance shareholder value.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call back to the operator to open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And our first question comes from the line Harsha Gowda with Blue Shore Capital. Your line is now open.

Harsha Gowda

Good morning gentlemen.

Roger Cregg

Good morning Harsha.

Michael Burnett

Good morning.

Harsha Gowda

So, Roger, the question I have for you is the whole investment case for AV has been by increasing scale, the company will achieve industry average and margins and then an industry average valuation. It looks like after the slowdown in 2017, which I guess was due to a shortage of capital that is now back on track in a significant way for 2018 and the scale has jump -- the company will have over $1 billion in revenue and a big jump in net margins.

However, still call it about 100% of upside left to get to industry average after-tax margins. Can you give me an idea, what type of revenues -- or how you think about, what type of revenues are necessary to get the company to industry standard margins? So, eventually it will achieve industry standard valuation?

Roger Cregg

Right, that's a great question, Harsha. A number of things. One is we're a small company. We don't garner the leverage that the large players have in a particular market. And I think we've now begin to move from trying to buy smaller lot communities and we've been doing a lot of that over the last couple of years of anywhere between 30 and 80 lots per community.

And so now we've got the capital base to be able to invest in larger positions. We're beginning to get better looks at those around our markets and so I'm feeling pretty good about that. But it's all about leverage, the ability to leverage trades.

In a 30 or 80 lot community you don't get the pricing power that you're able to garner with a 400 or a 300-unit community, but with the trades keep coming back week-after-week-after-week.

So, a lot of that has to do with scale and I think you could see that in some of the M&A that went on last year in the industry overall, scale has its advantages. More certainly, trying to do is create a niche with what we've got on the active adult site. But everybody's doing active adult, there's all types of formulas for doing active adult, big, large. But all of those things will end of the day give us more value as we move forward.

So, -- and again, well, if you try to look at how you buy land and again, we're replacing about a third of our communities in 2018 and just like we ran off almost a third of them in 2017, we've got to have the ability to continue to drive that from a scale standpoint going forward as well.

But replacing things on an annual basis also creates a smaller base from the land side, where you're paying retail price for lots. And we've got to focus on our costs structure for that and some of the house components. We've got into more standardization and some of our communities to try to take cost out from that angle and then on the other hand competing in area where we still have a lot of larger players. But overall, I think we're moving in the right direction to be able to accomplish that going forward.

Harsha Gowda

And definitely, the progress has been dramatic and I think it's been just great how you guys have grown the company. But it sounds like one of the faster ways to achieve that necessary scale is really through M&A. And you see a big pickup now finally occurring on the homebuilder side, a lot of public deals going on.

Doesn't it make a lot of sense, at least, it does to me that the company is over $1 billion in revenues, transformative sort of transaction would get everything to that point much faster, right? Do you see that increasing -- the possibility of that increasing this year?

Roger Cregg

Well, again, there's always a lot of speculation in the industry about certain companies. So, again, I don't like to speculate on rumors or anything like that. But sure, I think consolidation may continue in the industry. It just depends on values and where it is and what kind of value people want to get forward, could they do it organically or do they have to do it through something transformative like that. But those are all possibilities.

We continue to focus on running the business, doing the right things for our shareholders and continue to drive topline and the bottom-line with it. And I think there's more runway for us to be able to do that and we're not getting distracted by what goes on in the market from that standpoint, but we're cognizant of it.

We have to deal with the likes of Lennar and CalAtlantic merger in some of our markets there and it's now kind of the big gorilla in just about all the markets. So, but -- we're not -- it's not lost on us what goes on from that perspective. But again, those are things that will play out over time.

Harsha Gowda

Okay, great. And my last question Roger is you sound a lot more optimistic about the amenity sale on this call than you have on past calls. So, that's great to hear. You mentioned there's no exact timing there, but I was reading how you're waiting for the case to get up to the State Supreme Court. Do you have any idea when that is going to happen and when there could be some kind of conclusive resolution?

Roger Cregg

Yes. It's hard to judge because it is the legal system and anybody can do anything. So, we think we've been slowed down to consummate this transaction. And -- but we think it's in the best interest of our homeowners in that area as well as ourselves. So, it's a win-win.

But to be specific on timing, I can't, because things always come up, things change, different views. And that's -- we have to just work our way through the process here. But hopefully, we're getting closer to the end than we are at the beginning and so I still feel very good about our positioning here.

Harsha Gowda

And with that amenity sale, is it right to roughly assume that combined with that -- assuming it goes through this year, combined with the profitability, is -- are most of the NOLs going to be used up with those two events?

Roger Cregg

Yes, we would expect that, just through the regular normal operations we're [Indiscernible] our way through those and anything like that would also benefit the utilization of the NOL. But yes.

Harsha Gowda

Okay, great. Thank you very much and again, congratulations on the great performance.

Roger Cregg

Thank you, Harsha.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Jay McCanless from Wedbush. Your line is now open.

Jay McCanless

Hey good morning everyone.

Roger Cregg

Good morning Jay.

Jay McCanless

The first question I had, the guidance for 2018, does that include the impact from Oakdale?

Michael Burnett

Yes, the 2018 numbers include the impact of Oakdale, it does not though, Jay, include the purchase accounting, we have to get through the appraisal process on that and so we'll have better visibility to that in the first quarter. But it does include their closings revenue and profit.

Jay McCanless

Okay. And is that the reason that you guys think you are going to run at a loss for the first half of this year and then run at a profit in the back half?

Michael Burnett

Well, that I was specifically referring to the operations of the mortgage company. I think overall, you'll see kind of usual seasonal patterns with certainly the first quarter being the lowest and increasing in the second half.

Jay McCanless

All right. And then how much of the Florida order gain was from active adult? And can you guys talk about how demand is trending for that specific buyer pool?

Roger Cregg

Yes, in the active adult, we saw pretty much about a -- in Solivita anyway, about a 23% increase in 2017 over 2016. And I would say our Poinciana -- or excuse me, the Vitalia project down the Port St. Lucie was slightly ahead of last year, not huge. Encore, one of our projects here in Phoenix, was up roughly about 5%. Our Creekside operation in Raleigh in active adult was up about 32% year-over-year. And our CantaMia project here as well in Phoenix was up a couple of percent.

So, not huge numbers overall, given the size of the business itself in those five communities. But encouraging, we begin to see more activity in that area, especially at the back end of last year.

Phoenix has been picking up year after year, and I would say that the market conditions here are pretty good, so we're expecting good things in 2018. But as Mike mentioned, Jay, active adult is about 30% of our overall net new orders on annual basis for 2017.

Jay McCanless

Got it. Thank you. And then the last question I had, in terms of the earn-out that didn't occur, how much did you guys say that was? And was it in fourth quarter SG&A or SG&A for the full year?

Michael Burnett

In the fourth quarter, it was $1.2 million and it's in the corporate G&A section.

Jay McCanless

Okay. Thanks guys. Appreciate it.

Roger Cregg

Thanks Jay.

Operator

And at this time I'm showing no further questions. I'd like to turn the call back to Mr. Roger Cregg, Chief Executive Officer, for any closing remarks.

Roger Cregg

Thank you, Bruce. I would like to thank you for joining our call this morning. We appreciate your time and interest in AV Homes and we look forward to updating you on our progress for the first quarter. Have a great day and weekend everybody. Thank you.

Operator

