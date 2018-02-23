Summary

Apple is selling new products like the HomePod at a much lower margin which shows that the company is losing its pricing power.

Year on year, Apple’s operating margin has been declining for the past nine quarters since the iPhone 6S cycle.

The management needs to walk a tightrope between maintaining margins and having a decent unit sales growth.

Unit sales growth is a must if Apple wants to create a stronger ecosystem, have faster Services revenue growth and future monetizing potential.

We could soon be seeing lower pricing on iPhone X and other products as the management gives greater focus to faster unit sales growth.