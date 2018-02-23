How Does Aimmune At $160 Grab You?
About: Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT)
by: Keith Glanz
Summary
Some traders are blowing it in Aimmune.
A failure to understand the implications of the PALISADES data is to blame.
Option volatility is sending a clear message about the stock.
Aimmune is a sitting duck in takeover territory.
The collapse in the options of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) following the release of its topline data of its PALISADES phase 3 trial is a proper reaction and understandable, and, moreover, signals something specific