Core Deposits Seeking Attractive Loans At Capital City Bank Group
About: Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG)
by: Profit Fan
Summary
Capital City continues to beat down costs while legacy markets stall.
Talk of an acquisition is brewing, and this appears to be what it's going to take for the bank to meaningfully add to the balance sheet.
If there was a price for capacity to grow earnings, it's been added to CCBG's expensive shares - upside is limited.
Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) is a $2.9 billion asset bank headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida. Founded in 1895, the company operates 60 branches throughout Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The financial has a large