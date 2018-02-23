Watch For Oil To Creep Higher In 2018 (In U.S. Dollars, Of Course)

There do not appear to be any macro factors, like geopolitical conflagrations or supply/demand shocks, that will prove to be more influential than the dollar's value.

There are a number of macroeconomic factors that directly affect the price of oil. Some factors are more important than others, and some factors get more media attention than others. The most important factor, in my view, usually receives the least media attention. While wars and insurrections tend to grab the headlines it is the value of the US dollar that big picture investors should monitor most closely. Despite some recent headlines regarding China’s challenge to the Petrodollar, I do not expect any overturning of that regime any time soon. The year 2018 is shaping up to see a creeping decline in the value of the US dollar. For this reason expect to also see a creeping increase in the price of oil.

The Petrodollar Lives… for Now

Before I address where I believe oil prices are heading in the next 10-12 months it seems I must first address a topic that has been circulating of late. China intended to begin selling oil futures priced in yuan from the Shanghai Exchange. Of course, China has wished to do this for quite some time. And for just as long, select Western observers have been predicting the coming end of the greenback's ‘petrodollar regime’. From 2012 we have this warning, and from 2014 we have this, just to provide a couple examples from the not-so-recent past.

The ‘petrodollar’ simply refers to the implicit agreement Washington and Saudi Arabia made in the 1970s whereby the latter would only sell and price its oil in US dollars, after which virtually all other producers followed suit. Those US dollars ultimately flowed back into US Treasuries, cementing the US dollar’s place as the global reserve currency par excellence in addition to allowing its government to borrow at favourable rates. This is also largely the reason for the historically inverse relationship between the price of oil and the price of the greenback.

China’s foray into a yuan-denominated oil futures market is certainly interesting. However, as many observers note (and I happen to agree with them) this event does not spell the immediate end of the petrodollar. For at least the next five years, we should not expect to see any epochal change in the petrodollar regime. China faces numerous challenges in successfully growing the usage of yuan-denominated oil contracts and these are well documented. Moreover, as other observers have noted US dollar pricing is an “entrenched practice” and the mere existence of yuan denominated futures contracts will not necessarily precipitate a sudden, mad rush. This is not to say that the yuan will never challenge or displace the US dollar as the main currency for oil trading, only that the process will be a long one if it is ever to succeed.

It is probably a good thing for developed countries that the petrodollar remains on steady ground. Doomsayers are right to worry that a sudden end of the petrodollar regime would mean a much weaker US dollar, higher US inflation, and higher interest rates on US debt. If these events unfolded rapidly the resulting economic crisis would affect not just the US but also its major trading partners and allies. But, what then of the petrodollar’s fate in the medium-term? Say, the next 10 years?

Interestingly, it is precisely the dire predictions for the US economy due to a failed petrodollar that largely ensures that scenario is unrealistic in the medium-term, too. For instance, it is highly unlikely that countries depending on the US for advanced weaponry and security guarantees will have an interest in seeing the US experience a sudden economic crisis (think Saudi Arabia or Kuwait). Certainly, negotiating some oil contracts in yuan may crack the monopoly of the petrodollar, but that is a far cry from an outright displacement of a system that has served so many national interests well. Furthermore, many oil exporters, including Canada, Mexico, and Colombia, have close diplomatic and economic ties to the US and will not wish to see a petro-yuan’s rise undermine the economy of their most important ally and trading partner. Besides, the creation of a financial disaster in the US would ripple to other developed economies (anyone remember the mortgage-backed securities disaster of 2008?). There is little incentive for most actors to participate in a mad dash. Thus, even in the medium-term, at the very most I suspect yuan-denominated oil contracts may certainly cut into US dollar transactions, but will not likely challenge the petrodollar’s hegemony.

No Major Shocks on the Horizon

Aside from the dollar's value, I see three major macro variables that have the ability to affect oil prices, even so far as to occasionally interrupt their traditional relationship the US dollar: global supply-and-demand, war or insurrection in vital oil-producing regions, and financial crisis. None of these factors appear to threaten volatility in the near term.

A) Supply/Demand

With regard to supply and demand there appear to be two different stories, with the former having far greater influence on prices than the latter. Demand for oil is fairly constant, and only an economic catastrophe of biblical proportions would suffice to cause a major demand shock in the short-term. Even during the worst of recessions the demand for oil is not prone to massive swings.

As you can see by this chart, global consumption of oil has risen at a remarkably steady pace since 1965, while the price of the actual commodity itself has been all over the place. While demand tends to tick down during recessions this alone does not account for most price moves. For example, the Arab oil embargo of the 1970s was both a geopolitical and a supply event, the subsequent glut of the 1980s was a supply shock, and the brief spectacular price fall starting around 2008, occurred in lockstep with a financial crisis. All these factors played much larger roles in the accompanying price declines than reduced demand. Clearly, demand historically has had the smallest impact of the aforementioned macro factors since it is the most stable.

Source: Oil, economic growth and recessions revisited

Supply factors are a different story. I already mentioned the oil embargo of the 1970s and the supply glut of the 1980s. Most recently, however, oil markets witnessed a sharp fall starting in 2014. According to this World Bank report, there were several factors that led to this drop, but the "dominant factor" was supply overload (see p. 20). They specifically mention "unconventional" supplies from the US (fracking), Canadian oil sands, and biofuels as the main contributors to the supply glut.

It is worth noting, however, that the price of oil has now recovered from its 2015 lows in the mid-$30 per barrel range, to just over $60 per barrel today.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

This post-2015 price recovery has occurred even though the aforementioned supply pressures fingered by The World Bank have not gone away. Indeed, as the EIA has documented here US oil production is now slightly higher than it was in 2014 when the previous drop in prices began, and yet prices are well above their recent lows. Thus, supply may have had some influence in the 2014 drop, but more recent developments suggest it was not as "dominant" as first believed. Oil has now settled in its present range despite current levels of supply. In addition, as can be seen here, US rig counts, though finally rising once again, are still at only half their number as in 2014 when prices began to plummet. So, even if oversupply was the primary reason for the drop (and, as I contend, looking back that may not be the case), the supply pressures of 2014 are not likely to reach similar levels any time soon in the near-term.

Source: Oil Sands Magazine

Therefore, it is a reasonable guess that current supply will not be causing any short-term moves, and nor do any massive new sources of supply appear to be on the horizon.

B) Geopolitical Crisis

Obviously geopolitical crises can have a major impact on oil prices, particularly when events occur in countries or regions that are high producers. Needless to say, political events in The Middle East frequently play a role in oil prices. The Iranian Revolution of 1979 and the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990 are prime examples. Nor can there be any doubt that the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 played some role in the increase of oil prices last decade. To be sure, some non-Middle Eastern oil producers, like Nigeria and Venezuela, have internal conflicts going on; however, in my view only The Middle East has the potential for the kind of conflict that could cause major shocks in the oil markets.

Currently, five of the top ten oil producers (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Iraq, and Kuwait) are not only in The Middle East but also border the Persian Gulf. As it stands, there is the potential for escalating conflict throughout this region. Saudi Arabia is fighting a Houthi insurrection in Yemen; Iraq has the lingering aftereffects of the war against ISIS in its Northern regions; and Iran is directly involved in fighting insurrection in Syria. These are just the most obvious examples.

It is hardly a secret that the new US administration is taking a harder line against Iran, while also supplying its rival, Saudi Arabia, with advanced armaments. Some commentators have gone so far as to call on investors to prepare for an upcoming war against Iran. If a regional war involving Iran were to occur it could take several forms: direct US involvement, as in Iraq; stay confined among regional powers, with perhaps Saudi Arabia and Iran in open confrontation; but, most interestingly, the potential involvement of Russia is not as far-fetched as it would have seemed a decade ago.

Other observers, like George Friedman, are more sanguine. He reminds us that:

It’s not enough to vaguely reference geopolitical risk; potential scenarios must be concrete enough to allow for an evaluation of their likelihood.

Mr. Friedman lists numerous disincentives for war that the principle actors must consider, including the logistical nightmare of fighting wars in mountainous terrains, like those in Iran and parts of Yemen, as well as the potential economic disaster that would befall all combatants to some degree if infrastructure and delivery channels were destroyed or interrupted. I largely agree with this analysis. To it, I would also add other considerations from the US perspective. While another, even larger, Persian Gulf war would likely destroy the economy of its presumptive foe, Iran, it could also risk destroying the economies of her regional allies, including those of the Saudis or UAE. Wars rarely go as scripted. Furthermore, such a war would cause oil prices to skyrocket, and though that would be a positive for US frackers it would be extremely inflationary for much of the world, and most importantly, could serve to make Russia very rich in the process.

Ultimately, I don't see large-scale conflict breaking out in The Middle East in the near-term. An occasional scare or outburst of rhetoric may temporarily lift the price needle at various moments, but I don't foresee a major event, like either of the two Gulf Wars, happening this year.

C) Financial Crisis

The possibility of a financial crisis seems to be omnipresent in the minds of many investors. In just 20 years we have witnessed the so-called Asian Contagion, the bursting of the dot com bubble, and the financial crisis of 2008. I do not pretend to know when, or if, the next financial crisis will occur. I suppose I'm in good company, then. Only a minuscule number of the most reputable, ivory tower experts saw the previous crises coming, either. Therefore, I cannot offer any prescient insight with regard to whether a financial crisis is in the near-term cards.

I will say this. Returning to the first chart I posted you can see that oil is very vulnerable to major financial events. A major recession, like the one in 1980, coincided with a price drop of roughly 35% in inflation-adjusted dollars, despite only a 10% reduction in demand over the course of that recession. Similarly, when the so-called Great Financial Crisis occurred, oil fell from nearly $150 per barrel to just over $40 per barrel in less than two years! Other, less severe recessions, saw price drops, too, like the recession of the early 1990s, but only the severest of recessions seem to precipitate a massive, disporportionate drops in price.

Here I can only offer my best guess. I do not believe a global recession will occur in the next 10 to 12 months. Furthermore, even if one does occur it may not necessarily be of the variety that sends prices plummeting as in 1980 or 2008. However, since the 1980s we have seen, in my judgement, three financial crises that had the potential to become catastrophic (the Asian Contagion, the dot com bubble burst, and 2008). I believe that there are still major vulnerabilities inherent in the global financial system, and at some point another crisis will eventually unfold. However, this article is focused on the near-term only.

Why the Dollar Still Matters

There has been discussion lately as to whether the reverse correlation between oil prices and US dollar is coming to an end. This article is typical and it makes some interesting observations. I don't believe this really true, however. There are two reasons most often cited for the historically negative correlation: oil is exclusively priced in US dollars, and the US has traditionally been a major importer of oil. I will borrow the following chart which the author uses to make her point:

Source: Investing.com

First of all, this chart is only for three years, but nevertheless it does show the opposite relationship between the dollar and oil prices from November 2016 to September 2017. However, from about July of 2017 you can clearly see the negative correlation returning in a big way. Indeed, the brief period of positive correlation in December of 2017 really does not appear to be anything other than a brief blip in this normalization process.

The aforementioned reasons used to explain the historically negative correlation are, in my view, both valid but not equal. It is the petrodollar regime, where all contracts for oil are conducted in greenbacks, that is the primary reason for said relationship. The fact that the US is no longer a net importer of oil may have some influence at the margins (as we see in the chart above), but it does not change the fact that every country in the world, and every firm in the world, conducts market transactions in US dollars, and that oil is priced exclusively in US dollars. As another observer notes: "Sharp declines in the [US] dollar are always accompanied by significant increases in oil prices." True to form, over the last year the US dollar has weakened significantly, and the price of oil has risen from a low of about $43 per barrel to nearly $63 per barrel at the time of this writing.

Even the previously cited World Bank report noted that the fall of oil starting in 2014 was not exclusively due to "unconventional" sources of supply. They note that "between June 2014 and January 2015, the U.S. dollar appreciated by more than 10 percent against major currencies in trade-weighted nominal terms", which coincides nicely with the time the crash in oil prices commenced. That, to me, does not sound like a negative correlation that is going away any time soon.

A Dollar Under Pressure

The US ran massive budget deficits in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. As we can see, starting in 2010 those deficits began to slowly come down as economic growth recovered. However, in 2015 the deficit started to rise again, at a time when the Fed Funds Rate was still at historically unprecedented lows. Now the new administration that took power in January 2017 has explicitly stated it intends to run large deficits. These will ostensibly be used for infrastructure and military spending, but of course a new tax bill has just been passed, too. The latter is supposed to pay for itself, but time will tell if that comes to pass.

I don't believe it is a coincidence that the notable weakness in the dollar occurred in lockstep with the arrival of the new administration. However, given that Hillary Clinton also promised massive infrastructure spending, a weaker dollar may have come to pass regardless.

The upcoming mid-term elections will be interesting for two reasons. The first reason is whether Congress passes an infrastructure spending bill before the elections. If so, we know the deficit will continue to rise, and at a faster rate than presently. Secondly, if Congress does not pass a bill before the elections we will have to closely watch the candidates of both parties. My bet is that most candidates, regardless of party affiliation, will not want to run on an anti-infrastructure stimulus platform. If I'm correct about that, then we will also know that the deficit will rapidly increase well before the election even takes place, as it will matter little which party comes out ahead. Indeed, for investors, waiting for the election results may cause you to miss your best opportunity to take advantage of rising oil prices that will inevitably accompany the falling dollar.

These growing deficits are happening at a time when, according to The Wall Street Journal, the Fed is suggesting that it will maintain the slow and steady pace of rate increases initiated by Chairman Powell's predecessor, Janet Yellen. To me, this suggests that a year from now the Fed Funds Rate will likely only be, at most, three quarters of a percentage rate higher than what it is today. This pace of rate increases likely won't offset the downward pressure that the prospect of rapidly growing deficits will put on the US dollar.

This is precisely where the rubber hits the road. Right now, all signs point to noticeably higher deficits. Moreover, the accompanying rate increases by the Federal Reserve promise to be comparatively modest, and slow, if they happen at all. Assuming these trends remain intact the upcoming year should be a good one for oil investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.