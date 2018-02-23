Real estate investment trust STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) released fourth quarter results a week ago that were quite robust. The commercial property REIT proved to investors once again that it is one of the best monthly income plays in the REIT sector as core FFO continued to grow and STAG Industrial continued to add to its property portfolio. STAG Industrial currently has a very attractive reward-to-risk ratio in my opinion, and I see the REIT as a "Strong Buy" on the drop. An investment in STAG yields 6.1 percent.

The sell-off in the REIT sector is an excellent opportunity to go bottom-fishing for quality real estate investment trusts with robust portfolio and dividend coverage stats. STAG Industrial is one such REIT.

Year-to-date, STAG Industrial's share price has dropped ~15 percent. Though shares are no longer oversold according to the Relative Strength Index, STAG Industrial is still an interesting "Buy" at today's price point.

STAG Industrial - Overview

At the end of the September quarter, STAG Industrial's real estate portfolio consisted of 356 properties representing 70.2 million square feet in 37 states.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

STAG Industrial's occupancy rate has consistently been in the mid-90 percent range, indicating a high-quality property portfolio and solid real estate management skills.

Here's STAG Industrial's occupancy rate over time.

STAG Industrial is reasonably diversified along multiple dimensions, including tenants, industry, and geography.

STAG Industrial's weighted-average lease term at the end of the December quarter was 4.8 years. Industrial REITs tend to have shorter average lease terms than retail REITs, for example, which exposes investors in industrial REITs to more lease and cash flow risks.

STAG Industrial's lease schedule is staggered, though. Less than nine percent of its annualized base rental revenue is set to expire in 2018.





Acquisitions

STAG Industrial relies heavily on acquisitions to drive funds from operations growth, and so far this has worked quite well for the industrial REIT.

In the fourth quarter, STAG Industrial acquired eleven properties representing 1.9 million square feet for 107.4 million. The REIT acquired the properties at a 7.3 percent cap rate. The properties had an occupancy rate of 92 percent when acquired.

What About The Dividend?

STAG Industrial's dividend is safe, at least for the time being.

STAG Industrial regularly overearns its dividend - which is distributed on a monthly basis - by core funds from operations. STAG Industrial pulled in $0.41/share in core FFO in the last ten quarters, on average, which compares favorably to an average dividend rate of $0.35/share. The REIT's average core FFO payout ratio sits at 86 percent (again, last ten quarters).

Attractive Valuation

STAG Industrial is no longer oversold, Yes, but the REIT's dividend stream is still quite affordable. Income investors seeking access to STAG Industrial's dividend currently pay ~13.3x Q4-2017 run-rate core FFO.

Your Takeaway

The STAG Industrial investment thesis hinges on a strong single-tenant industrial REIT market. If a recession hits the sector, STAG Industrial's cash flows are at greater risk (compared to non-industrial REITs) due to the relatively low weighted-average lease term. In any case, STAG Industrial has strong portfolio and dividend coverage metrics that continue to support an investment in this industrial REIT at this point in time. Shares are reasonably valued. The dividend is covered by cash flow and paid on a monthly basis. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

