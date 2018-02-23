On Thursday morning, February the 22nd, Ruger & Co. (NYSE:RGR) had its Q4 and FY2017 conference call to discuss the earnings results which were released after market close the previous night.

I wrote about the earnings release in yesterday's article, "Ruger Q4 2017 And Full-Year 2017 Results: Less Bad, But Nowhere Close To Good."

In this article, having had time to digest the conference call and do some additional research, I wanted to discuss a number of topics including additional thoughts about the results, a look at how 2017 compares to some previous years, a discussion of some topics brought up in your comments, and the health of the distribution channel and the market's exposure to it.

The Earnings Call

The main prepared remarks of the call were essentially verbatim of the information provided in the 10-K/-Q release found here.

The company reiterated a number of points including having made significant cuts to the workforce and its production in 2017. Production was cut by 24%; however, there was also a large cut in distributor orders versus 2016.

As we discussed in our previous article, the company also cut its inventory by 12% or about $12 million.

One interesting note was that for 2016, about 1/2 of the models shipped were non-catalog items, SKUs especially designed for its distributors. It is good to see the company flexible enough to take up opportunities to better work with certain distributors.

On a more concerning note and one which was picked up by a number of analysts was that the company sharply cut the guidance for its 2018 capital expenditures from 2017's $34 million to a mere $15 million.

In the Question and Answer session I was personally able to ask 3 questions.

Inventory Mix

The first question was in regards to getting some more color and clarity into the product mix which is currently sitting at distributors, such as whether it is newer or older product or if the mix today is substantially different than it was a year or two ago.

My intent with this question was to get a sense of the industry and what Ruger is seeing rather than what it is for Ruger itself. As we know, late 2012, most of 2013, and part of 2016 was driven by higher sales of "scary looking" guns such as the AR-15 and AK-47 variants. At other times, modern high capacity polymer pistols led the way.

Perhaps what would be nice to know is whether the inventory was overstocked one way or another and if distributors are now stuck with slower moving product.

As expected, the company did not give us any details as it was not disclosed information beyond the answer that they were fairly balanced and that the company was comfortable with their mix.

Rebates

My second question was in regards to rebates and if anything would change in 2018 that would make the company consider offering mail in rebates to compete with some of its peers.

Chris Killoy I don't see us go in the route of consumer rebates to be honest with you. We may do some consumer promotions like we've done in the past that we try to be creative and not take value away from the product or the - anybody in the distribution channel. But I don't see us going in the rebate route. For us, we continue to try to focus on new product innovations and I think that's what we are going to do going forward and like we said earlier, the significant cuts to our production and realignment of our factories, I think position us well for 2018. So, we are comfortable with where we are and I think as you know, we monitor distributor sales much more closely than we ever do, incoming order rates or even inventory. Source: Ruger Q4 2017 Transcript

Remington Bankruptcy

As we previously discussed, Remington Outdoor Company, the conglomerate formerly known as "Freedom Group," recently filed for bankruptcy protection. In my article, "Will Remington's Bankruptcy Impact Vista Outdoor, Ruger, And American Outdoor Brands?", we discussed what led to the situation and considered whether this would have any adverse effect on the industry.

Even though I did not believe it would have any major impact, I decided to, given the opportunity, ask anyway, and even though the question was not answered in the way I thought it would be, I am SURE GLAD it was asked.

Unidentified Analyst Awesome, thank you. And the third question, final one, any thoughts on Remington's bankruptcy? Whether it's going to have any impact or possibly open up some opportunities for you? Chris Killoy Well, to be honest with you, we are watching that closely. I mean, Remington is a great company. It's been around since 1816. They've got some great brands and great products. We obviously were - going through that process, we are going to monitor and see if there maybe some opportunities down the road, we think given our strategy and our capital structure, with no debt and $63 million of cash on hand may provide some opportunities down the road if they present themselves. Source: Ruger Q4 2017 Transcript

Ruger being open to acquisitions? Well, that was unexpected!

Other Concerns

As part of the question-and-answer session, there were a few other areas of concern which showed up.

Orders Pulled Up

The first was around some 2018 orders which were pulled into Q4 2017.

Source: Ruger Q4 2017 Transcript

This essentially presents some headwinds for Q1 2018 and something which will need to be looked at for Q over Q comparisons.

Health of The Distributors

Another thing that popped up on the conference call was the health of the distributors.

As we know, the firearms industry is highly fragmented and predominately private. As such, there is very little data available, especially about the distributors.

On the conference call, one analyst asked if Ruger was monitoring the health of the distributors on the recently reported rumors regarding financial issues of certain large distributors.

Upon some research I found this article, which discussed the issue and that helped point me in the right direction.

As it turns out, Prospect Capital (PSEC), a fairly large and popular publicly traded BDC, has a senior loan out to United Sporting Companies, the parent company of the major distributors Ellett Brothers & Jerry's Sports, Inc.

If we look at PSEC's latest 10-Q for the date ending 12/31/2017 we find a big red flag.

Source: PSEC 10-Q

Prospect Capital has a $142.99 million outstanding second lien term loan due 11/16/2019, which is now marked down to $46.914 million as of 12/31/2017, or about $.32 on the dollar.

The loan has been in non-accrual status as of 4/1/2017, meaning no regular payments on it have been made since then, and the loan is on its way into default status.

As of June 30th, 2017, Prospect Capital had this loan marked down to $83 million, or about $.58 on the dollar. Being most recently marked at $.32 cents on the dollar does not show an improving situation.

Source: PSEC 10-Q

All I know is that I would be asking United Sporting for C.O.D. (cash on delivery) for the guns I would be sending them.

Cuts In The Wrong Places?

During the conference call, it was stated that from January 1st, 2017 through January 31st, 2018 the company made cuts...

From January 1, 2017, to January 31, 2018, which is a 13 month period, our headcount decreased by approximately 700 people or 28%. As a result, Ruger is better positioned to succeed in 2018. The review of our workforce and our business needs occurs every couple of weeks at our semi-monthly SIOP meetings. Source: Ruger Q4 2017 Transcript

This further coincides with the comments in the 10-K where it gave a more precise number.

Source: Ruger 10-K

What caught me off guard is that while digging deeper in the 10-K for yesterday's article, we saw this chart:

Source: Ruger 10-K

The company finished 2017 with 1,838 employees.

It seems then that between January 1st and January 31st, the company cut an additional 90 or so employees to end up with the 1,750, which shows further cost cutting.

Where I became concerned however is when doing a search for "Ruger layoffs" I came to this article, "Ruger Lays Off 50 Employees Across Several Locations."

In the article what caught my attention is the following line:

It was announced on Friday, January 5th that Ruger would be laying off in total 50 employees. Most of the positions being laid off are not directly tied to manufacturing or the production of firearms. It will primarily be roles in sales, engineering and marketing. Source: "Ruger Lays Off 50 Employees Across Several Locations"

Laying off employees who are directly involved in sales and marketing is always a concern for me.

In my opinion, when your company is in a downturn and you are looking to increase sales, you do not lay off your sales and marketing people. Instead, you give them incentives to sell MORE!

On one hand, if the majority of cuts were through attrition or laying off less productive or efficient employees, I understand it, and it is never easy. On the other hand, cutting off the people that generate sales, it's a concern.

The UnAsked Question

I did have a fourth question which I did not get a chance to ask however. At the same time, I did not know if it was a fair question to ask or if it had anything to do with the day-to-day operations of the company. It did however MOST CERTAINLY has everything to do with being a shareholder.

That question is also one which a reader diligently brought up as the 600lb gorilla in the room.

Does potential pressure from the socially responsible investment movement in light of the Florida shooting either concern you or have impact on the business?

The thing that investors need to keep in mind is that all three publicly traded companies, Ruger, American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), and Vista Outdoor (VSTO) are predominantly owned by large institutions and funds.

What happens if funds such as Fidelity, BlackRock, Vanguard, Voya, Invesco, American Funds (aka Capital World Investors Group), and others decide they need to "do the right thing" and answer to their liberal pension clients and sell out of their firearms holdings?

Ruger is more than 4/5th owned by institutions with BlackRock being the largest shareholder.

Source: Nasdaq.com

American Outdoor Brands is also largely held by mutual funds, BlackRock, Invesco, Vanguard, and DFA.

Source: Nasdaq.com

Vista is even more so controlled by large asset managers.

Source: Nasdaq.com

What happens when even one of the larger fund families decides to sell off their investments?

THAT is the problem.

It is therefore an amazing coincidence that while being 2/3rd of the way done with this article, I received a Seeking Alpha news alert.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In the linked article, Reuters states:

BOSTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The world's largest asset manager put U.S. gunmakers on notice on Thursday that it is no longer business as usual in the wake of a shooting that killed 17 at a Florida high school. BlackRock Inc said it will speak with weapons manufacturers and distributors "to understand their response" to the second-deadliest shooting at a public school in U.S. history, putting pressure on companies such as Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and American Outdoor Brands Corp. Source: Reuters

On one hand, BlackRock cannot easily pull out investments tied to index fund investing. For an actively managed fund however, there is no reason why they cannot or be pressured to.

In the same article, we had another tidbit that the NJ legislators have bills planned to bar state pension funds from investing in gun manufacturers.

Keep in mind, a large part of why Remington Outdoor Company, aka Freedom Group, is where it is today, bankruptcy, is the pressure put on Cerberus by liberal pension funds such as California's CALPERS to divest firearms investments.

Bottom Line

Please don't get me wrong. I believe even with the tragedies and the biased media coverage, the 2nd Amendment is safe for now. I am further a huge fan and a customer of Ruger's, Smith & Wesson's and Vista's products.

The problem is, however, and as we have been discussing for over a year now, there is a difference between being loving products and having knowledge that the 2A is safe is completely different from, and does not mean that it is a great time to blindly invest in gun stocks.

Even though a number of commenters on my firearms articles routinely claim that "it is a great time to invest today," unfortunately, TODAY more than ever there are canaries in the coal mines screaming warning signs.

On one hand, at the company level, we have near record high inventories, significantly lower orders versus previous years and a much smaller order backlog (Will discuss separately; this article is already too long). The company is also significantly reducing cap ex, perhaps a bit too much, and laying off sales and marketing staff.

On the distribution side, we have heard about the industry issues, but now we see some numbers behind it, with a major distributor of firearms being in a non-performing status on their senior loan with Prospect Capital. We have already seen retail and manufacturer bankruptcies, and I have personally witnessed a number of local retailers close shop in the past 12 months.

Can distributors be too far behind?

And of course the 800 lb gorilla in the room and what would have major impact for investors is if the asset managers start caving into the pressures of their liberal pension clients such as California and NJ and start liquidating their positions (the ones they can at least)?

If you have not already, please take a look at my most recent firearms articles:

