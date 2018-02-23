National Beverage Corp. Rides Consumer Preference Tide
About: National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)
by: Beulah Meriam K
Summary
National Beverage Corp. has managed to buck the tide of declining soda sales by focusing on healthier options.
The market-leading LaCroix brand still has a long growth runway despite emerging competition from Nestle Waters and PepsiCo.
The momentum to justify that growth can be seen in the 4.5X growth compared to the industry CAGR.
Recent market corrections make this a much more reasonable long-term investment.
This is not a great time to be a beverage maker. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage makers around the world have struggled get their sales numbers moving as consumer preferences around the world steadily trended