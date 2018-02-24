Long Ideas | Healthcare 

Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Clovis Oncology Gets A Boost, Mesoblast Positive Data, Kadmon's Updated Results

Summary

Clovis Oncology rose sharply this week on positive news from Europe.

Mesoblast announced positive data from a phase 3 study evaluating MSC-100-IV.

Kadmon provided updated results from a phase 2 study evaluating KD025.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Clovis Oncology

Today we will discuss Clovis Oncology (CLVS). Clovis Oncology have had a good run this week, gaining more than 11%. The stock though still remains