I am a bit puzzled by the string of sell-side upgrades to Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) after its Q4 2017 earnings print. I would argue that the sell side is conveniently ignoring the fact AAP's management has consistently over-promised and under-delivered. In my view, this stock trades based largely on sentiment, and the sell-side is grading results on a curve (think grade inflation for inferior performance). There are still way too many brick-and-mortar aftermarket auto parts stores and winning market share is difficult.

I have been closely been reading and synthesizing AAP's results and past conference calls, and anyone else actually paying attention knows that AAP's CEO has been talking fast and loose, throughout FY 2017, about this elusive turnaround. AAP is woefully outclassed by O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) and AutoZone, Inc.(AZO), as I cover in my last piece (About That Turnaround) both of whom have vastly superior operating metrics.

I love how AAP's management loves to blame the weather and reference how it has been "donating" market share peers, and yet its only major strategy is to make dramatic SG&A cuts. No question, in the short term, that if you cut expenses faster than your revenue declines, your EPS can look good - but it is veneer. Let's face it: second-level thinkers know that this isn't a recipe for winning market share and impressing customers.

In terms of results, AAP posted negative 2.6% comps in Q4 2017. Full year comps were down 2%, and they were lapping negative 1.4% comps in FY 2016. That is best and most objective barometer for any retailer, and it speaks volumes of AAP's inferior competitive business position relative to best-in-class O'Reilly Automotive and its two other publicly traded peers: AutoZone and Genuine Parts Company (GPC).

Gross margins were down 69 basis points YoY in Q4 and down 90 basis points in FY 2017 vs. FY 2016.

Adjusted operating income was a weak 5.6% in Q4 and 7.3% for the full year 2017. On a full year basis, adjusted operating margins were down 215 bps! How is this stellar performance and worthy analyst upgrades?

FY 2018 Guidance

Comps guidance looks light, and there is a $140 million carve out for "integration and transformation" expenses, whatever that means.

Consensus estimates

So, revenue trailed the midpoint by $100 million. It is not forecasting a big improvement in adjusted operating margins, and comp guidance is negative. This is after two back-to-back years of negative comps. The earnings boost is largely from the tax cuts and cost cutting.

See this quote from the Q4 2017 conference call.

Following the December 2017 tax reform, we estimate an effective tax rate between 24% and 26% in 2018. Further, we estimate this change will result in $70 million of incremental cash flow and increase EPS by $0.90.

Again, in the short term, you can cut expenses faster than your revenue falls, but that is bad strategy; you risk losing customers, as customer service is the major point of differentiation. I would argue that O'Reilly will continue to eat AAP's lunch.

Note UBS's analyst, Michael Lasser, and his pointed market share question.

Here are consensus estimates as of February 20, 2018.

Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDAR

Note how AAP's YoY leverage has increased to 2.9X from 2.5X as adjusted EBITDA was down by $222.7 million or 19.8%.

The only positive that I can point to is free cash flow was $411 million, and FY 2018 cash flow guidance was solid at $400 million. However, in FY 2017, capex was down by $70 million YoY.

Moreover, working capital adjustments via inventory reduction drove a large portion of the $411 million free cash flow.

If you do some second-level thinking, the tax cuts and lower capex spending are the drivers. Moreover, in FY 2018, it carves out $160 million (midpoint) in integration and transformation expenses.

Takeaway

AAP posted lousy Q4 2017 comps of negative 2.6% and posted negative comps in FY 2017 and FY 2016. The company's adjusted EBITDA dropped YoY $223 million, and its leverage is now 2.9X from 2.5X. Buybacks are off the table due to the leverage. Moreover, the threat of Amazon (AMZN) and increased competition from dealerships that sell OEMs with warranties is real.

Therefore, I am a bit confused as to why Credit Suisse, Wedbush and RBC have raised AAP's price target. It is amazing how analysts grade on a curve based on which way they think the wind is blowing.

