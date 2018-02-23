Portfolio StrategyAssessing Changes In Berkshire Hathaway HoldingsFeb. 23, 2018 1:24 PM ET|| About: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), BRK.B, Includes: AAPL, BK, GM, IBM, MON, TEVA, USBby: Mark Bern, CFAThis article is exclusive for subscribers.Mark Bern, CFA Friedrich Global ResearchResearch on 20,000 stocks from 36 countries - made easySummaryBiggest Buys.Biggest Sales.How we rate the changes.Some major changes in holdings occurred at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) in its investment portfolio over the latest quarter. Today we will expose the changes and rate those purchases and sales