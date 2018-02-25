The Nest Egg Portfolio: Why I Don't Agree With This REIT's Newest Purchase
Summary
Eurocommercial is purchasing the Woluwe Shopping Center from AG Real Estate at a 40% premium over the asking price.
I'm not convinced this is a good move, given the net initial yield of just over 3.5%.
I think Klépierre is a better shopping center investment these days thanks to a lower cost of debt and more economies of scale.
Introduction
It has been a year since I first discussed Eurocommercial Properties (OTC:EUCMF) as I was charmed by the position of the government of Singapore in Eurocommercial. The company has now released its