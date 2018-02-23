ROTY Edition 1 Volume 82: Launch Preview And Adding To A Position

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately, and avoid blindly following.

Welcome to the 82nd entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account

1. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP) - The ROTY model account has a three-quarter size position in the stock and is looking to buy dips. Top-line results for the pivotal LEADERSHIP 301 study are coming later this year and the addressable IC/BPS patient population of between 5 million and up to 12 million translates into a $1 billion opportunity (compares favorably to current valuation).

2. NuCana (NCNA) - The ROTY model account has a 3/4 size position. The Scottish biotech's unique ProTide technology converts widely prescribed chemotherapy agents to safer medicines with higher efficacy, and they have multiple data readouts coming this year in several indications (key catalyst is midyear interim data in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients).

3. CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) - The ROTY model account has a three-quarter size position and is looking to accumulate weakness. Their Probody technology should lead to safer, more tolerable oncology treatments (high potential if they can overcome key toxicity issues for existing immunotherapy combinations) and initial data for lead candidates midyear and in the second half (potentially ASCO/ESMO) could push shares higher.

4. Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) - The ROTY model account holds a full position. Continued execution with Galafold launch and regulatory catalysts (Pompe program especially) could result in additional upside.

5. MyoKardia (MYOK) - The ROTY model account holds a 3/4 position (stock increased too much before we could get in a full position). Positive top-line data from a midstage study evaluating lead drug candidate mavacamten in symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy bodes well for the lower dose cohort; Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Genzyme partnership adds credibility; and pipeline continues to progress as the company targets its slice of the heart failure population.

6. Merus (MRUS) - The ROTY model account holds a three-quarter size position in the stock of this Dutch biotech firm. Institutional investors just placed a vote of confidence via successful financing and mid-year interim data for MCLA-117 in AML appears to be the big driver as target CLEC12A is expressed by tumor cells of 90% to 95% of patients with AML and 85% of those with MDS (results for MCLA-128 in several cohorts coming as well).

7. Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) - The ROTY model account holds a 3/4 position (increased too much before we could add more). This is our targeted oncology play which appeared somewhat derisked due to prior data (promising response in first NSCLC patient harboring CBL inactivating mutation) and has a few key readouts coming up (phase 1b study of sitravatinib as a single agent in genetically selected patients with NSCLC and other solid tumors, mid-stage study of sitravatinib and nivolumab in patients with checkpoint refractory NSCLC, others).

8. GlycoMimetics (GLYC) - The ROTY model account holds around half of its original position as a result of already taking partial profits on our win here. I liked the valuation gap as compared to Celator (acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a $1.5 billion deal) and looked forward to updated results for GMI-127, initial data in multiple myeloma, and other catalysts.

9. Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) - The ROTY model account holds around half of its original position as a result of already taking partial profits on our win here. $2 billion or more of potential peak sales for voxelotor is being increasingly figured into the stock price and upcoming results for the pivotal HOPE part A readout appear somewhat derisked.

10. Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) - The ROTY model account holds a one quarter sized pilot position and is looking to add, as the stock should run up into the podium presentation at ARVO (April 29th to May 3rd) where results from a phase 2b study evaluating reproxalap in dry eye disease will be presented. Later in the year we can expect top-line data from the phase 2b dry eye disease study (Q3) followed by results for pivotal studies in a several indications (noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, Sjogren-Larsson syndrome program) the company is quite small relative to $1.8 billion DED market, mid-stage study results in the indication were quite encouraging with significant improvements over a variety of measures and institutional positioning bodes well.

Performance Since We Started Tracking

Returns for the ROTY model account also compare well to biotech benchmark (IBB) for the same time period.

IBB data by YCharts

Keep in mind that all trades take place at the day's closing price when an article is published for the sake of transparency.

While the benchmark (S&P 500) above is automatically included in TipRanks, readers should be aware that I don't care much for the use of portfolio benchmarks. For me, the past decade or so, it's only been about absolute returns, consistent profits, and learning from my rough patches.

Current ROTY Contenders

Remember that the Contenders List consists of stocks that are potentially setting up for a big move and serves as an alternate idea bank for us. They are not official ROTY picks, but we keep an eye on them for possible swapping out for a current holding.

Catalyst Tracker

General Commentary

Updates on Model Account Positions

Aldeyra Therapeutics - See my recent update piece which discusses new catalysts and why the stock could be significantly undervalued.

CytomX Therapeutics - The company announced an earnings date of March 7th after the market close. In addition to full year 2017 earnings, the company will be providing an operational update as well. Hopefully we will hear about which conferences they plan to present at and other important news concerning the pipeline.

Updates on Contenders

Novocure - The company received a slight upgrade at Mizuho. Also, recently reported earnings reflected continued growth as they execute on the Optune launch. I hope to publish an update piece soon after digging deeper but have quite a large article backlog at the moment.

Ascendis Pharma A/S - The company announced pricing of over 3.9 million ADSs in a secondary offering at a price point of $57 per ADS (not including underwriter option). Favorable pricing, institutional demand and technical strength bode well (as does the slate of underwriters involved- J.P. Morgan, BofA Merill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Wells Fargo, Stifel and Wedbush PacGrow). Net proceeds of $210.8 million should significantly lengthen their operational runway for continued execution on pipeline initiatives.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades

Adding to our stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics - As a result the ROTY model account will own a half-sized stake in the stock.

Changes to the ROTY Contenders List

Additions: None

Removals: None

Final Thoughts

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALDX, AQXP, CTMX, FOLD, GBT, NCNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.