Quick Take

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has announced an agreement to acquire Zenedge for an undisclosed sum.

Zenedge has developed a suite of cybersecurity software to enable companies to adaptively and proactively protect their online operations.

ORCL is acquiring Zenedge as part of an ongoing effort to build out its infrastructure [IaaS] offerings as enterprises continue their transition from on-premises to the cloud.

Target Company

Aventura, Florida-based Zenedge was founded in 2014 to develop artificial intelligence-based security solutions for web-based applications and networks.

Management is headed by CEO Yuri Frayman, although the firm was co-founded by Laurent Gil, John DeLoche, Leon Kuperman, and COO Alp Hug.

Below is an overview video of Zenedge:

(Source: ZENEDGE)

The firm's primary offerings include:

Bot management

DDoS protection - general and for AWS

API Security

Malware protection

Web application firewall - general and for AWS

Zenedge raised at least $13.7 million from investors including Pilot Growth Equity, TELUS Ventures, Union Bay Partners, and others.

Market & Competition

According to a recent market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global cloud security market is expected to reach $12.73 billion by 2023, representing a CAGR of 25.5% from 2017.

A 25.5% CAGR is a tremendous growth rate for a six-year period, although the base value was $4.09 billion for the study.

The main drivers cited for this expected growth are,

...increased adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) & Internet of Things (IoT) trends, rise in adoption of cloud-based security services, increasing demand for cloud computing & increasing government initiatives, and emergence of smart cities.

The largest market by vertical is forecasted to the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance [BFSI] group since it is the largest target for cyber-attacks.

By region, North America is expected to dominate demand for cloud security software and services, although the APAC region will grow at the highest CAGR during the period.

Major competitive vendors that provide cloud security software and services include:

Trend Micro (OTCPK:TMICF)

Intel Security (INTC)

Symantec (SYMC)

IBM (IBM)

Cisco (CSCO)

CA (CA)

CSC

Fortinet (FTNT)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm disclosed the acquisition price nor terms, and Oracle did not file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

Oracle is acquiring Zenedge as part of its push into providing a full range of hybrid cloud environment offerings to enterprises as they transition from on-premises to cloud deployments.

As Don Johnson, SVP of Product Development at Oracle stated in the deal announcement,

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as a Service delivers leading cloud services to address those needs. The combination with Zenedge equips Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with integrated, next-generation network and infrastructure security, to address modern security threats.

More specifically, Zenedge will provide capabilities with its Web Application Firewall [WAF] and Distributed Denial of Service [DDoS] mitigation products to further bolster Oracle's cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service [IaaS] offerings to enterprises.

With the growing complexity of applications, Oracle is betting that enterprises will want fewer vendors to provide a greater range of services, to improve integration and reduce fragmentation.

Oracle is a master at integrating acquisitions, so integration risk should be minimal. The deal won't move Oracle's stock price but is part of a larger strategy to beef up its IaaS offerings for competitive reasons.

I expect more investment and acquisitions by Oracle along its path to increasing IaaS revenues as the firm transitions to keep up with the enterprise move to the cloud.

