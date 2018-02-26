On June 21, 2017, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures traded to its low for the year and the lowest price since August 2016 when it reached $42.05 per barrel. While the energy commodity dropped below its level of technical support at the November 2016 low at $42.20 per barrel, the break to the downside turned out to be a head fake move, and the price of crude oil turned around and rallied consistently until late January 2018.

OPEC's decision to extend production quotas until the end of 2018 was supportive of the price of oil. Improving economic conditions around the world caused demand for the energy commodity to increase. The dollar continued to decline in value against other world currencies, which provided support for the price of crude oil. After the late June low, crude oil was back above the $50 per barrel level in August, and by the end of the year, it traded above $60 per barrel for the first time since June 2015. NYMEX crude oil futures continued to move to the upside during the first month of 2018, reaching a high of $66.66 per barrel on January 25. On that same day, the dollar index made a new and lower low. Since then, the price of oil corrected low below the $60 per barrel level. On February 9, the NYMEX active month futures contract declined below the $60 per barrel level for the first time in 2018 and on that same day it reached its most recent low at $58.07 per barrel.

A low just above $58 per barrel

In late June, when crude oil was falling towards its low, market sentiment was bearish. When it broke the $42.20 support, the bears were calling for a test of $40, and many projected a thirty handle for the active month NYMEX futures contract. However, all crude could muster was 15 cents on the downside. One of the signs that the energy commodity would run out of steam on the downside was that open interest in the NYMEX futures market had declined. Falling open interest and price tends not to validate a bearish trend.

As oil rallied, open interest rose with the price reaching a high of 2.691 million contracts in November 2017, an all-time high. As crude oil futures moved towards the high in late January, many market participants were looking for $70 per barrel or higher. On January 25, the day oil reached $66.66, the metric was once again approaching its high and was at the 2.633 million level. The correction to the downside began after the dollar bounced, but open interest continued to rise reached a peak at 2.68 million contracts on February 1. The metric had been dropping as oil found its low on February 9 at $58.07 per barrel and has continued to decline as the price has bounced higher recently.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of NYMEX crude oil highlights, the price found a bottom on February 9 as the dollar peaked at over the 90 level on the nearby dollar index futures contract. Since then, the U.S. currency moved lower and made a lower low on February 16. However, even though the dollar has since bounced once again, crude oil has strengthened. On Friday, February 23, April crude oil futures on NYMEX were at the $63.40 level with open interest down to 2.430 million contracts.

The correction was healthy

While the rise in open interest as crude oil traded to highs on January 25 was a bullish indicator, sentiment had become overly enthusiastic, and the long side of the market became a crowded trade.

Crude oil fell from $66.66 to $58.07 over a period of eleven trading sessions. After a move of over 58.5% from the June lows, the correction of just under 13% may have been a healthy event for the crude oil futures market. Not only did not dollar bounce as oil moved lower, but a general environment of risk-off in markets also existed as a result of higher interest rates leading to a corrective move and increased volatility on the stock market.

With open interest now at 2.430 million contracts, it has declined by 251,000 contracts from the February 1 high which means that some of the bullish speculative froth has exited the market over recent weeks. Right now, there are bullish and bearish factors at play in the crude oil market which means that we could be entering a range-bound period.

Three reasons to be bullish

Many of the factors that drove the price of crude oil from $42.05 to $66.66 from June 21, 2017, through January 25 are still in place. I believe three bullish factors continue to underpin the price of the energy commodity. The first is the dollar's weakness and the trend since the beginning of 2017. The dollar index has declined from 103.815 at the start of last year to lows of 88.15 on February 16. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities prices. A weak dollar tends to be a bullish factor and is supportive for gains in the price of the energy commodity. The second most influential factor that continues to provide support for the price of oil is that economic growth around the world is strong. GDP growth in the U.S. continues to trend higher, and the Fed upgraded their view of growth from "moderate" to "solid" at the end of 2017. Moreover, China's demand for commodities has been increasing, and the European economy is growing at a moderate pace. The bottom line is that a stronger global economy expands the demand side of the fundamental equation for crude oil. Finally, while higher interest rates tend to increase the cost of carrying inventories and long positions when rates rise because of growing inflationary pressures, it tends to be highly bullish for the prices of commodities. Inflation eats away at the value of money which means that raw material prices tend to rise during periods when the economic condition rears its ugly head.

While the three bullish reasons listed above continue to impact the price of crude oil, the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East continues to provide the potential for price spikes if violence flares in the region. Any hostilities that impact production, refining, or logistical routes could cause supply issues and spark sudden price rallies. The deterioration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the blockade of Qatar, and proxy war in Yemen are all flashpoints that could cause issues and a higher oil price at any time these days.

Three reasons to be bearish

While the bullish factors present a compelling case for higher oil prices in the coming weeks and months, some issues weigh on the price of the energy commodity.

The first issue is the increase in U.S. shale production that has taken off since oil rebounded above the $50 per barrel level. In January the U.S. gained entrance in a club with only two members, Saudi Arabia and Russia, when production rose to over 10 million barrels per day. Meanwhile, the number of rig counts in the U.S. continues to rise with 799 in operation for the week ending on February 23, according to the latest report from Baker Hughes. The number of rigs operating has increased by 197 on a year-on-year basis. Over recent weeks, crude oil inventories according to the API and EIA had been moving higher. However, this past week they fell which supported the price. In January the U.S. produced over 10 million barrels of crude per day, and the rise in the number of rigs in operation will likely cause the daily output to rise.

The second reason why crude oil could move lower and test recent lows over coming days and weeks is that the dollar is long-overdue for a bounce to the upside and a recovery.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the March dollar index futures contract shows, even though the dollar put in a new low on Friday, February 16, it put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern that day and has followed through on the upside. A bounce in the dollar could weigh on the price of crude oil and many other commodities in coming sessions if the dollar can move above its area of resistance at 90.455 on the March futures contract.

Finally, while the stock market has recovered from its recent corrective move, the potential for more selling and price volatility in the equities sector remains a concern for crude oil. Any risk-off environment is likely to result in selling in the energy commodity. While the price of crude oil recovered, oil equities remain weak following the events in the stock market. Meanwhile, the Energy sector ETF, XLE has been weak despite the bounce in the price of crude oil over recent sessions creating a divergence.

Source: Barchart

The short-term chart of the XLE ETF shows that the index of oil stocks has declined from $78.39 on January 24 to $68.22 on February 23. Over the same period, NYMEX crude oil declined 4.9% as it was trading last Friday around the $63.40 per barrel level on the nearby futures contract. The ETF had shed around 13% of its value as of February 23.

Crude oil could be range-bound

With bullish and bearish factors at play, crude oil could be heading for a period where it will trade in a range and consolidate after the journey to over $60 per barrel that began last June.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, there is a lot of price congestion around the $55 per barrel level dating back to early 2017. At the same time, with technical resistance now at $66.66, we could see the energy commodity undergo a period of consolidation with $60 as the pivot point for coming months. Open interest has been declining which is a signal of a decline in speculative interest in the oil market. At the same time, price momentum and strength indicators seem to be heading for neutral territory on the weekly pictorial.

A pivot point of $60 is a level that will likely cause the XLE to moderate or move higher over coming weeks if the stock market remains stable or moves to the upside from its current level. After all, U.S. producers will continue to thrive at the $60 per barrel level. Buying the XLE at under $70 is one way to capitalize on the index that got hit a lot harder than crude oil over recent weeks.

Crude oil seems to have found a bottom at $58.07 per barrel in early February. While risk-off from equity market volatility still stands as downside risk, I believe that the bullish case and potential for a range-bound period of consolidation is the most compelling case at this time.