Contrasting Global Natural Gas Prices And Grain Droughts

While the stock market whip-saws on uncertainty over potential further interest rate hikes and swelling U.S. deficits, several commodities have been trending over the last month or so. Of course, it was the precious metals and crude oil market that had the biggest gains a month or two ago, but they are now more volatile and a bit unpredictable to forecast new trends

Many of these new trending commodity markets are weather related with natural gas (UNG) prices falling more than 20%, after my "previous" bullish early- to mid-winter outlook on extreme late December through Mid-January cold, while soybeans (SOYB), wheat (WEAT) and cocoa (NIB) are reacting bullishly to droughts in the U.S. Plains, Argentina and in west Africa. Cotton (BAL) prices too are partly weather at this point, as the worst drought in years threatens wheat crops from Kansas to Texas and if timely rains to not fall soon, cotton acreage abandonment could be greater than normal this year. Also, dry weather in Australia and Argentina could lower cotton crops coming out of the southern Hemisphere.

Why February turned out warmer than normal in U.S. natural gas regions

Let's first look at why natural gas prices have collapsed. We alerted our paying customers in early February about a "change" in our sentiment in natural gas, as the polar vortex failed to come south into the heart of the U.S. The warm February is a direct result of a weather phenomenon called the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJo).

(Above) Our proprietary long range weather forecast product CLIMATECH shows how in early February it changed its viewpoint, and began forecasting a warmer February for U.S. natural gas areas. The MJO (a tropical wave that rotates near the equator around the globe), was in one of the strongest phase 7 phases ever in February, as it moves out of the western Pacific. The result was a huge ridge (red) across the U.S. and warm weather. As the MJO dies, some colder weather is likely in March

In contrast to the sea of red (warm weather) that was predicted by Climatech in early February, much of Europe will be seeing the coldest late February and early March weather in many years. The result has been an uncharacteristic major bull move in UK natural gas futures, but it is too late to get into that market now. Going to Europe to ski anytime soon? Look for feet of snow into early March. The white block you see over Greenland will cause temperatures to be as much as 20 degrees below normal into early March.

Argentina Drought only getting worse

Argentina is suffering its worst drought in decades and this has created a bullish spiral in soybean futures the last few weeks, even in the midst of huge global stocks. La Nina is holding on and after two very wet March and April's in Argentina, climatology also suggests a much different weather picture. Also, the Kansas to Texas wheat crop is one of the worst on record due to the driest November-February in decades. The world is awash in wheat, but grain traders will be keeping abreast of weather forecasts for these regions the next two months. Normally, we need weather problems in other parts of the world, such as Russia to get us out of the doldrums in the wheat market.

Dryness (red) has been expanding for weeks in Argentina and if southern Brazil remains dry in March then soybean prices have another leg up.

Previous Best Weather Spider

The BestWeather Commodity spider from early-mid February showed the bullish stance in grain prices (bullish is in light colors and bearish in red for commodities that are at least partly weather). It missed the recent bull move in cocoa where dryness has begun again for West African crops, but we have not felt it was a major deal yet. Weather conditions and this spider can change on a dime but our feeling is to maintain an overall bullish outlook in the ETFs (SOYB), (CORN) and (WEAT) until global weather conditions change.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.