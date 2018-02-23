American Railcar Industries' (ARII) CEO John O'Brien on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Luke Williams - CFO, Treasurer & Senior VP

John O'Brien - CEO and President

Analysts

Matt Elkott - Cowen and Co.

Justin Long - Stephens

Willard Milby - Seaport Global

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Quarter 4 2017 American Railcar Industries Inc., Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Luke Williams, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer. Sir, you may begin.

Luke Williams

Thank you, Victor. Good morning. I would like to welcome you to the American Railcar Industries Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call. I am Luke Williams, our Chief Financial Officer, and I would like to thank you for joining us this morning.

For those who are interested, a replay of this call will also be available on our website, americanrailcar.com, shortly after this call ends. Our call today will include comments about the railcar industry, our operations and financial results. Following these remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session.

This conference call will include forward-looking statements, including statements as to estimates, expectations, intentions, and predictions of future financial performance based on currently available information. Participants are directed to our SEC filings and press releases for a description of certain business issues and risks, a change in any one of which could cause our actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Also, please note that the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA or the non-GAAP financial measures we will discuss today that are reconciled to net earnings in our press release that was issued this morning. The press release, as well as a supplemental presentation are both available through the Investor Relations page of our website.

Before we discuss our fourth quarter results, I would like to introduce our new President and Chief Executive Officer, John O'Brien who is joining me this morning. John joined ARI in June 2017 as our Chief Commercial Officer and he started his new role as CEO in January 2018. John has worked closely with ARI team for over three years through his roles at ARI and ARL. John has 29 years of industry experience.

Prior to joining ARI, John's role throughout the rail industry included President and CEO of ARL, a leading Railcar lessor with a fleet of over 35,000 railcars, President of Mitsui Rail Capital, another Railcar lessor, and chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Rescar, a company providing repair and logistics services with over 90 locations. John succeeds Jeff Hollister, who had been with ARI since 2005. On behalf of the company, I would like to thank Jeff for all his contributions during his time at ARI.

John O'Brien

Thank you, Luke and good morning everyone.

ARI is an exciting business with the rich history of great people striving to develop innovative solutions and deliver excellent service to our customers. I am honored to serve as ARI's President and CEO. During 2017, the team delivered 4292 railcars including 1874 to our lease customers and our lease fleet grew to over 13,000 railcars.

While our shipments were down 11% compared to 2016, the entire railcar industry was down 28%. Industry demand for new tank cars were soft but inquiries picked up late in the fourth quarter of 2017.

On a positive note, we did secure some tank car retrofit projects from customers we utilized our skilled workforce and capacity at our tank car facility. During the past year the ARI team has worked diligently to develop our lease fleet management services including enhancing our commercial team. I appreciate the team's efforts to understand customers needs and develop the right solutions.

In addition the operating team is striving to improve safety, quality and service. During the past 45 days, I've met with over 1500 team members and appreciate their hard work, feedback and support. The team has shared their passion for serving our customers, and their commitment to excellence. We want to be the best railcar solutions provider in North America by aligning people, process and tools to deliver world-class results in safety, quality, service and profitability.

At we began 2018, I'm grateful for the team's contributions and past achievements. While the market continues to be challenging, I'm confident that the ARI team is ready to face these challenges and is excited to pursue our vision and business strategy.

I'll now turn it back to Luke for a discussion of the fourth quarter and full-year financial results.

Luke Williams

Thank you, John.

Fourth quarter 2017 consolidated revenues were $132 million down 21% versus $168 million for the same period in 2016. This decrease was primarily due to decreased revenues in the manufacturing and railcar services segment partially offset by increased revenues in the railcar leasing segment.

Consolidated manufacturing revenues were $80 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $115 million for the same period in 2016. This decrease was primarily driven by the impact of fewer railcar shipments for direct sale for both hopper and tank railcars with a higher mix of hopper railcars sold.

A higher percentage of railcar shipments going to the company's lease fleet and more competitive pricing for orders delivered during the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. We shipped 720 railcars for direct sale and 389 railcars for lease during the fourth quarter of 2017. This was compared to 1005 railcars for direct sale and 307 railcars for lease during the fourth quarter of 2016.

Consolidated manufacturing revenues exclude estimated revenues related to railcars built for our lease fleet of $37 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $31 million for the same period in 2016. Railcars built for our lease fleet represented 35% of our total railcar shipments during the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 23% for the same period in 2016.

Our consolidated railcar leasing revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $34 million up 2% from the same period in 2016. Our lease fleet has grown to 13,138 railcars at December 31, 2017 from 11,268 railcars at December 31, 2016. Although we continued to strategically grow our lease fleet, we are experiencing a decline in weighted average lease rates for both new railcars and railcars up for lease renewal compared to the same period in 2016 given the competitive market environment.

As of December 31, 2017 our lease fleet utilization was approximately 98% with approximately 10% of our railcar lease fleet up for renewal for 2018 we are actively working with customers with upcoming expiring leases to renew the lease or find a reassignment opportunity for the railcars with another customer.

Our consolidated railcar services revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $18 million a decrease of 6% compared to the same period of 2016. This decrease was primarily due to performing more intercompany work related to inspection, testing and if necessary repairs required under the FRA's Revised Directive for which the revenue is eliminated in consolidation.

Partially offset by increased demand for ARI's mobile repair offerings and additional repair volume due to added capacity for railcar services at the company's Marmaduke tank car manufacturing facility.

Consolidated earnings from operations for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $17 million a decrease of 54% compared to $37 million for the same period of 2016. Our consolidated operating margins were 12.9% for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 22.3% for the same period of 2016. These decreases were primarily driven by lower earnings from operations in the company's manufacturing segment.

Consolidated loss from operations for our manufacturing segment was $1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to consolidated earnings from operations of $19 million for the same period of 2016. Operating margin from our manufacturing segment decreased to approximately negative 1% for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 15% for the same period in 2016. These decreases were driven by more competitive pricing on both hopper and tank railcars an increase in our warranty costs of approximately $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016 and higher costs associated with lower production rates at the company's railcar manufacturing facilities.

As the company adjusts its production schedules and output of new railcars, it continues to monitor overhead spending and employee levels. These earnings from operations excluded 2 million in estimated profits on railcars for lease for both the fourth quarter of 2017 and 2016. The estimated profits on railcars built for our lease fleet are eliminated in consolidation.

Railcar leasing segment earnings from operations on a consolidated basis were $21 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $22 million for the same period in 2016. This decrease was primarily driven by increased costs due to maintenance and services related to lease reassignments, lower rates on certain lease renewals, and increased rent abatement related to railcars being sent to repair shops in conjunction with the inspections required by the FRA's Revised Directive. All partially offset by an increase of railcars in the lease fleet in 2017.

Consolidated railcar services earnings from operations were $2 million for each of the fourth quarter of 2017 and 2016. Operating margin increased to 12% for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 11% for the same period in 2016. This increase was due primarily to an increase in demand for our mobile repair services.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses of $10 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 were down 7% compared to the same period of 2016 primarily due to decreases in incentive and stock-based compensation expense both partially offset by increased bad debt expense and increased compensation costs relating to additional personnel hired in connection with increasing our sales and marketing team, and other supporting groups in connection with transitioning our lease fleet management in-house.

Certain expenses related to the management of the company's lease fleet including the management fee paid to ARL were recorded within cost of sales prior to the sale of ARL to an unaffiliated third party which was consummated on June 1, 2017.

Subsequent to the ARL sale as personnel and other related expenses have been brought in-house, the company's selling, general and administrative expenses supporting our business have increased but our fleet management expenses in total have decreased due to cost savings related to the railcar management fees.

On December 22, 2017 the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was signed into law. The 2017 Tax Act reduces the federal corporate tax rate from a maximum of 35% to a flat 21% rate, modifies policies, credits and deductions and had international tax consequences. The rate reduction is effective January 1, 2018.

As a result, we were required to revalue our deferred tax assets and liabilities to account for the future impact of lower corporate tax rates and other provisions of the 2017 Tax Act. During the fourth quarter of 2017, we recorded a one-time tax benefit of $107 million or $5.62 per share related to the 2017 Tax Act.

The fourth quarter of 2017 income tax benefit related to the 2017 Tax Act may require further adjustments in 2018 due to additional guidance from the U.S. Department of Treasury, changes in our assumptions, completion of our 2017 tax return, and any further interpretation or information that may become available.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $112 million or $5.86 per share compared to $22 million or $1.16 per share for the same period in 2016. This increase was driven primarily by the impact of the aforementioned Tax Act partially offset by decreased consolidated earnings from operations.

EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and other income related to short-term investment activity was $34 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 representing a decrease of 35% compared to $52 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease resulted primarily from decreased earnings from operations as previously discussed.

Turning to our full-year results, total consolidated revenues for 2017 were $477 million, 25% lower than $639 million for 2016. This decrease was driven by a number of factors including a lower volume of hopper and tank car shipments, lower competitive pricing on both hopper and tank railcars, and a higher percentage of our shipments going to our lease fleet during 2017 compared to 2016 which results in revenue recognized over the life of the lease rather than recognizing all the revenues in the current period.

These decreases were partially offset by slight increases in our railcar leasing and railcar services segment. As John mentioned, our total railcar shipments for 2017 were down 11% compared to 2016. We shipped 2418 railcars for direct sale and 1874 railcars for lease during 2017 compared to 3922 railcars for direct sale and 914 railcars for lease during 2016.

Net earnings for 2017 were $142 million or $7.45 per share compared to $73 million or $3.74 per share for the same period of 2016. This increase was driven primarily by the impact in the 2017 Tax Act as previously discussed resulting in a tax benefit of $107 million or $5.62 per share, and an increase in other income primarily driven by gains realized on the sale of short-term investments both partially offset by decreased earnings from operations as discussed earlier and lower earnings from ARI's joint ventures due to a decline in industry demand and the idling of the Ohio Castings joint venture in early 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was $142 million for 2017 compared to $188 million for the same period of 2016 with the decrease driven by lower earnings from operations as previously discussed. Our earnings contributed to positive cash flow from operations of $132 million during 2017 and we ended the year with networking capital of $169 million including $100 million of cash and cash equivalents.

As of December 31, 2017 we had $546 million of debt outstanding under our January 2015 lease fleet financing facility. Our strong balance sheet combined with the $200 million available to borrow under our revolving credit facility and additional unencumbered railcars provides us with the ability to continue to find opportunities to strategically grow.

We continue to return value to our shareholders. On February 21, 2018 our Board of Directors declared a 22nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend. This dividend of $0.40 per share to ARI's stockholders has a record date of March 16, 2018 and will be paid on March 23, 2018. During 2017, we did not repurchase any shares of common stock. Board authorization of approximately $164 million remains available for further share repurchases.

At this time, I’d like to turn it back to John for some additional comments.

John O'Brien

Thanks Luke.

Due to the oversupply in the marketplace, demand for both tank and hopper railcars has been lower during 2017. In the fourth quarter industry-wide orders were 8501 railcars down slightly from the prior quarter. The fourth quarter deliveries were 13,404 railcars and the book-to-bill ratio was approximately 0.63:1.

Our primary products hopper and tank cars comprised 81% of the industry backlog as of December 31, 2017. The FTR rail equipment outlook for North America is forecasting industry-wide deliveries of approximately 44,000 cars in 2018. Given the challenges in the marketplace, the pricing environment continues to be very competitive and the customers have been cautious about placing new orders. At this point in the market cycle, we are focused on a disciplined approach to aligning our production with the industry demand.

As of December 31, 2017 we had a backlog of 1940 railcars and 389 cars are targeted for our lease fleet. In the fourth quarter we saw an increase in inquiries and secured orders for 366 railcars. During early 2018, we have secured additional orders for approximately 2000 railcars. The orders are primarily for direct sale and our mix of both tank and hopper cars. These orders are for delivery needs in 2018 and 2019 and are not reflected in ARI's order totals or backlog as of December 31, 2017.

While these orders and inquiry levels are encouraging, we expect 2018 industry shipments to be similar to 2017 and consistent with industry forecasts. We continue to actively meet with customers to support the railcar needs for 2018 and beyond.

While the North American railcar market continues to operate at lower levels, we remain confident that we are well-positioned. Our diversified and growing lease fleet continues to provide cash flow and fleet utilization remains strong.

Our railcar services segment provides services to our customers and our lease fleet. The ARI team is focused on delivering high quality products and services keeping our cost low and maximizing the productivity and flexibility of ARI's production facilities.

Recently we began to provide tank car retrofit services at the Marmaduke facility and we're actively pursuing other opportunities with our customers. As in the past, during downturns in the railcar market, we remain disciplined in our capital expenditures by supporting necessary maintenance, evaluating cost reduction opportunities and projects to further enhance the quality of our products and service offerings.

As we move forward into 2018, we anticipate lower levels of investment in our lease fleet compared to 2017, but we will continue to invest in our lease fleet as we find opportunities that represent a good fit for our portfolio. Most importantly we strive to understand customer’s needs and provide the right solution, whether that solution be through direct sales to the customer, lease to the customer, or sale to a third party lessor.

This ends our prepared remarks. And now we will turn it the call back over to the operator, and we’ll be happy to take any questions. Operator, would you please explain how participants can register their questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Matt Elkott from Cowen and Co. You may begin.

Matt Elkott

John congratulations on the new role. If I look at the orders you guys got in the first quarter and in the fourth quarter, it looks like you're based to have about 2,500 orders in the fourth and first quarter combined. So that’s an average of 1250 per quarter for the last two quarters. That’s a big step up from where orders have been, prior to that during the downturn.

I was just trying to get a sense of, is this uptick in orders are function of true underlying demand incremental demand in the industry or did the passage of the tax bill and bonus depreciation make it more attractive for some industrial shippers, that would otherwise lease to actually buy new equipment?

John O'Brien

From my perspective, I think it's really a combination of both, we are seeing better industry demand and economic activity throughout North America, across multiple segments, and I do think some of the decisions that were made in the late December timeframe and early January, really did relate to the tax bill, so I think you are seeing a combination of both factors. What’s encouraging is, we are starting to see I think a steady but slow improvement in the economic activity around some of the core market segments that we serve. So we continue to really focus on how we support their needs.

Matt Elkott

And on the lease fleet John, you have a strong background in the leasing market. You did mentioned that in 2018, the investment in the lease fleet would kind of subside from prior levels, is that -- can you just help us understand what’s behind that strategy or should we expect any changes in the strategy and now as you take on the leadership?

John O'Brien

Matt, from a lease fleet investment strategy, our strategy remains to grow our lease fleets, I wouldn’t say the strategy really changed. What we seen in recent times and I think you’ve heard on a few of our customers calls as well, is a pressure on lease rates, there really are a lot of the new car lease rates to us look it in our 30% or not below long term averages and we are simply very disciplined investors in the marketplace and as we find the right opportunities, we’ll certainly invest to grow our lease fleet, but we take a very long term view and a very disciplined view, and we are not out trying to kind of add access capacity to the market, we want to invest money that makes good return for ourselves and as a good fit for our customers.

Matt Elkott

Make sense. That 98% utilization rate in this current environment is definitely impressive. For 2018, can you give us some color on how -- what percentage of your lease fleet comes up for renewal relative to what you had in 2017 and 2016?

Luke Williams

Yes, Matt, this is Luke. We’ve got roughly 10% or 11% up for renewal in 2018, so that’s definitely down from where we were in 2017, we do have a little bit bigger exposure in backup to more kind of the 19%, 20% level in 2019, but we’ve got a lower number this year and as we look at 2018.

Matt Elkott

And Luke, of that percentage, that’s renewing this year, compared to last year. What percentage of the renewal this year can be traced to the CBR era?

Luke Williams

We don’t have any in the CBR space in 2018, we did have the handful in 2017, somewhere we were successful at reassigning and somewhere still looking at opportunities.

Matt Elkott

So the revenue headwind should not be as drastic I guess this year for..

Luke Williams

The other factor to consider is obviously 2017 with heavy for lease cars, so we've got the full year impact of the 2017 lease cars that were added to the fleet.

Matt Elkott

And just one final question on the margin front for 2018. We've been in this downturn for at least two years now, you guys have been right sizing the manufacturing infrastructure as much as you can. I think a lot of the mixed -- the negative delivery mixed shift a lot of it has occurred in '16 and '17. I was just wondering, how much of that is still going to happen in 2018. And given the current pricing environment most likely has bottomed, and maybe there is more upside than downside from these levels. Where do you see margins in this year, relative to what we saw in '17?

Luke Williams

So I think as I mentioned last quarter, our manufacturing gross profit levels were right around 6% or 7% in the second and third quarter of '17, and while the fourth quarter was lower than what we would have liked, a lot of that was driven by the warranty charge, we booked this quarter. So I think that kind a mid-single digits maybe around the 6% or 7% we ran, we would expect similar levels to that in 2018.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Justin Long from Stephens. You may begin.

Justin Long

And John, also congratulations on the new role. And maybe I'll start with some bigger picture questions for you, given this transition. As you step into the CEO role, what do you view as the most substantial opportunities for the company going forward? And just in terms of the strategy, do you foresee any major changes to what ARI has kind of pursued in the past?

John O'Brien

I think first and foremost, as we want to have a very clear strategy that we can align our people process and tools around. I think we have opportunities to better deliver effective service and quality to our customers across our integrated business platform. So I think there is a real opportunity for us to continue to develop our services business. I'm very excited about the work that we've done on the sales and marketing and the commercial team and the customer service group, we put in place. So I think you'll see us really focused on how do we deliver quality and service excellence to our customers.

I think there is opportunities within our manufacturing business to continue to innovate. We're certainly working with the few key customers and how we can innovate within our current product lines and maybe even consider some other opportunities in the marketplace. So I think you'll see us stay true to our core focus, but really try to focus on a higher level of execution and service excellence.

Justin Long

And maybe secondly to ask about 2018 and your expectations. You mentioned that you expect industry deliveries to be flat in 2018. Do you still expect your deliveries to be flat as well? And do you have any initial thoughts on the split between external and internal deliveries this year?

John O'Brien

Yes, I think we'll see our deliveries to be similar to 2017 maybe in the first quarter, they might be down slightly, but then after that, we'll see a pickup. I think you'll see us given the strategy we have around the leasing business that we do want to grow at or we're going to be smart investors in that market cycle, and we're starting to see stabilization in prices, but I would say that prices are still highly competitive in the marketplace. So I think you'll see us with the slightly higher waiting towards direct sale in 2018.

Justin Long

And then lastly, just a couple number questions. So on the 2000 orders that were received in 2018, is there a dollar amount that you would be able to share on those orders? And then secondly, Luke I was curious if you could provide guidance on where you expect the tax rate to shake out for 2018?

Luke Williams

Justin thanks for the question. As far as the order levels, let me get back to you on that one as far as the value of that. I've got a schedule here, we can dig up. But, we booked those orders approximately 2000 cars versus the $171 million of revenue.

So just a level fit that number. And as far as tax rate going forward, we're expecting to coming around 25% for 2018. I mean as we digest the new tax bill, or obviously continue to evaluate that and update as we progress throughout the year but that's our current estimate as of right now. The fourth quarter we did have a hit for taxes, we’ve updated our full year rate up to 47% prior to tax reform, so that was driven by a re-estimating of our state tax rate, given kind of where our sales by states fill out for the year. So, that hit us a little bit harder in the fourth quarter obviously pre-tax reform than what we expected.

Justin Long

That's helpful, I was going to actually ask about that too, but that helps clear things up. Appreciate the time this morning.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Willard Milby from Seaport Global. You may begin.

Willard Milby

I was hoping, if I could go a little bit deeper into the warranty expense incurred this quarter and kind of what that related to and if you see any kind of future expenses maybe in 2018 or beyond, either related to this or any other areas where you might see warranty expense creep up?

Luke Williams

Yes, I think at this point I mean we obviously had the charge related to the FRA directive a year ago and had this warranty expense here in the fourth quarter. It was related to another tank car identified warranty that we had some exposure on and as we had inspected some cars, we determine that we had a defect rate that was big enough, we wanted to or needed to book this warranty reserve.

Willard Milby

All right, and I guess continuing on the FRA line of questioning. The railcar services kind of incurring some of those FRA costs here in Q4. Are there additional costs here in 2018, that would kind of keep that revenue down?

Jeffrey Hollister

So, I'll answer that two fold, one we did have since part of the directive requirement to inspect all the 15% highest mileage cars in 2017 and we completed all our inspections as required. But going forward I think as you look at the railcar services segment, it's been a little bit depressed just given the general state of the tank car market with a lot of tank cars in storage.

So some of the good project work we've seen historically for tank cars being repaired and going through qualifications, that's work has been a little bit depressed here over the last say, four or five quarters. So that'll hurt us a little bit here as we move forward, but as tank cars need to get qualified, we'll hopefully get some more work into the shop.

Luke Williams

Yes, a little more color on our repair services business might be helpful. I worked in that business for six years, in the former company. We had a very large footprint in North America, and I think in the near-term you are starting to see some pressure on the demand curve for repair services because it looks like the oversupply -- I think we're in the early stages at some of that oversupply gets worked off, and particularly we start to see the pickup in retrofit activity. That hopefully we'll see a steady improvement in our repair business as the years goes on.

I think our major focus is what we can control in day to day that's the drive to deliver an excellent service to your customers and keep our cost under control. So we're going to continue even in an environment where may be the scope of the work is a little bit less per car, to try to enhance how we deliver service and get more efficient to improve our profitability and really prepare for the -- it creates a little bit of pent up demand that eventually there is a recovery because of the cars have to be tank -- re-qualified.

And what's happening is if cars aren't going back in to service, customers that are getting cars back on a lease return for example are just doing the kind of the minimal work, putting the car back in service -- I mean put it in storage. But when they take it back out of service, obviously they have to do all the work related to the reassignment of the car to the new lessee but they also have to deal with any regulatory issues that they may have deferred.

So it's really more of a deferment of demand and we just want to do our best this year to deliver great service, but then really be prepared as the market continues to improve.

Willard Milby

So I guess a mid-teens gross margin like we saw in Q4,good place to think about that business?

Luke Williams

Yes.

Willard Milby

And just one more kind of high level market, kind of questioning. Do you see the - I guess overall prices of railcars kind of stabilizing here in 2018? Or is that going to continued pressure as you all go out and try to fill slots in the market here?

Jeffrey Hollister

I think the pricing stabilizing. I still think it's a highly competitive environment, and obviously much lower than historical averages. I think, the positive sign is out there and have been discussed on some of our competitors' calls.

As you do see a fair amount of the capacities has been spoken for the year, which I think as we work towards the additional demand that customers have, I think at least they’re starting to see some pricing firm up. And we're certainly trying to be a disciplined player in that environment. We want to provide a good service to our customers, but frankly we've also got to do it in a way that produces high quality and we have a good strong business model for the long term.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And I'm actually showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back to Mr. John O'Brien, President and CEO for any closing remarks.

John O'Brien

Victor, thank you very much. That concludes our conference call this morning. I would like to thank all of our employees, customers, suppliers and shareholders for a great 2017. We look forward to continued success in 2018 and working closely with you. Thank you to everyone who participated today. And we look forward to talking to you at the next quarterly call. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program. And you may all disconnect. Everyone have a good day.