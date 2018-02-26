A Sleeping Giant: Precious Potential For Platinum
About: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), Includes: PGM, PLTM, PTM
by: Andrew Hecht
Summary
A rare precious metal.
A laggard since 2014.
December 2017 could have been a blow-off low.
Liquidity could make the upside a vacuum.
Platinum is cheap.
Platinum has been a precious metal that lost its luster over recent years. In March 2008, the price of the rare metal that primarily comes from South Africa and Russia rose to its all-time peak