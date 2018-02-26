Gold & Precious Metals | Market Outlook

A Sleeping Giant: Precious Potential For Platinum

by: Andrew Hecht
Andrew Hecht
Summary

A rare precious metal.

A laggard since 2014.

December 2017 could have been a blow-off low.

Liquidity could make the upside a vacuum.

Platinum is cheap.

Platinum has been a precious metal that lost its luster over recent years. In March 2008, the price of the rare metal that primarily comes from South Africa and Russia rose to its all-time peak