La Nina is a cooling of the water in the equatorial Pacific Ocean that takes place at irregular intervals. The weather condition typically lasts from 10 to 12 months. La Nina puts more emphasis on the northern jet stream which weakens the southern jet stream, and it tends to fuel more moisture in the northern tier of the United States, while the southern tier stays drier than normal. As we head from the winter season into spring in the coming weeks, the current La Nina weather pattern could mean the southern portion of the United States will experience periods of drought conditions. Parts of Southern California, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas could be a lot drier than average over coming months.

We are now coming up to the time of the year when farmers across the U.S. will plant crops for the 2018 season. As always, Mother Nature will determine the weather conditions that will result in yields and the path of least resistance for the prices of corn, wheat, and soybeans over the weeks and months ahead. Since late January, we have witnessed an increase in interest rates as fears if inflationary pressures on the U.S and global economy mount. Recent CPI and PPI reports validated some of those fears. Meanwhile, it the 2018 crop year does not turn out to be the sixth consecutive year of bumper production, we could see prices for agricultural commodities move appreciably higher which would stoke inflationary prices further as the cost of food moves higher.

La Nina could end a streak of bumper crops

At this point, no one knows with any certainty if the weather throughout the 2018 crop year in the United

States, and around the world, will produce another bumper crop. While La Nina has a chance of producing drought conditions in some areas of the U.S., it is possible that they will not materialize, or that dry weather could turn out to be worse and spread across the fertile plains of the country and elsewhere in the world. Additionally, flooding or other weather events could cause crop yields to be lower than over the past half-decade.

The world has become accustomed to abundant supplies of agricultural commodities over past years, and prices have moderated. The memories of shortages in 2008 and 2012 have faded in the market’s rearview mirror, and most consumers have been purchasing requirements on a hand-to-mouth basis rather than hedging or locking in price risk. La Nina or another weather event could cause a surprise in 2018 which has a chance of increasing prices appreciably. The long-term price pattern in all of the three primary grain markets that trade on the Chicago Board of Trade displays a picture of higher lows, even in years where inventories have swelled to record levels.

The long-term demand picture in the grain sector is bullish

Over the past, two or more decades, corn, soybeans, and wheat prices have been making higher lows despite years where crops have been at bumper levels.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the price of CBOT corn futures highlights, corn has been making higher lows since way back in 1987 when the price reached a bottom of $1.42 per bushel. The most recent low came in 2016 at $3.01, and corn was trading at $3.665 per bushel on February 23 with the 2018 season approaching in a matter of weeks.

Source: CQG

The quarterly soybean futures chart illustrates that the price of the oilseed made a low of $4.015 per bushel in 1999 and has been finding lows at higher levels since back then. The latest bottom came in early 2016 at $8.49, and on February 23 the price of nearby soybean futures was over the $10.35 per bushel level.

Source: CQG

CBOT wheat futures also found a low in 1999 at $2.2250 per bushel, and the latest bottom occurred in July 2016 at $3.595 per bushel. CBOT wheat futures were trading at the $4.52 level on February 23. The long-term trend is bullish with higher lows in all three of the markets.

2012 is an example of what may transpire if the weather is not perfect

The drought of 2012 was the last year where agricultural prices exploded higher, and deficits in markets took corn, soybeans, and wheat to dizzying heights. Wheat made its all-time high back in 2008 when weather conditions around the world caused shortages of the primary ingredient in bread and sent the price of $13.345 per bushel on the active month CBOT wheat futures contract. In 2012, the price of wheat rallied once again, on the back of dry weather in the U.S. but the price only got to a high of $9.4725 per bushel. While the 2012 high was almost $3 below the 2008 peak, that level is still more than double the price of wheat today as the market is holding record inventories going into the 2018 season.

When it comes to corn and soybeans, the United States is the world’s leading producer and exporter of the grain and oilseed. The dry conditions in 2012 sent both to record highs. Corn reached $8.4375 per bushel, while beans traded to a high of $17.9476. Corn is less than half the price that traded in 2012 today, while beans are also appreciably lower. The price action in 2012 stands as an example of what could be waiting for us in 2018 if growing conditions cause crop yields to fall and inventories begin to decrease as they attempt to make up for any shortfalls when it comes to feeding a growing and hungry world.

The world depends on bumper crops

All of the three primary grain futures contracts are trading at more than double their multi-decade bottoms after five straight years of bumper crops and in some cases, record inventory levels. The price pattern in the grain markets is a reflection of rising global demand for food. Demographic trends when it comes to population and wealth increases tell us that more people around the world are competing for finite food products each day leading to higher lows in prices.

The demand side of the fundamental equation in these agricultural commodities tends to exert slight price pressure to the upside over time as we see on the long-term charts. In a testament to how fragile these markets are when it comes to upside pressure, at the start of the 2016 and 2017 crop years the uncertainty of supplies before or at the beginning of the growing season led to rallies in one of the grain or oilseed markets which took all of the prices higher.

In 2016, a palm oil shortage in Asia led to a rally in soybeans which took both corn and wheat along for the ride to the upside. In 2017, as drought conditions threatened the Dakotas and Montana, the price of wheat surged higher in late June, and early June and corn and soybean prices rallied in sympathy. In both cases, picture-perfect weather conditions during the growing season took prices lower from the highs during the periods of uncertainty. However, the price action in both years was an example of how these markets are positioned to rally appreciably if the seasons did not end with abundant supplies or if shortages developed. The bottom line is that the world depends on bumper crops each year and the next time there are shortfalls, watch out because price appreciation could shock even the most bullish analysts and market participants.

Huge ramifications for other markets across all asset classes

Given the long-term price patterns in the corn, soybean, and wheat markets it is hard to become too bearish even if 2018 turns out to be the sixth consecutive year of bumper crops. Demand limits the downside potential for prices while any unexpected weather event could lead to explosive price action on the upside. One of the ETF products that reflects the price action in the agricultural sector is DBA.

Source: Barchart

As the chart dating back to 2007 shows, DBA has traded in a price range from $18.18 to $43.50 for more than one decade. On Friday, February 23 the ETF was trading at $19.08 per share close to the lows. DBA has net assets of $663 million and trades an average of 799,000 shares each day making it a liquid instrument. At the same time, the Teucrium family of funds include the CORN, SOYB, and WEAT ETF products that do a reasonable job reflecting price action in the individual corn, soybean, and wheat futures markets.

After the recent fall in the price of bonds, the increase in interest rates led to a correction and increased price volatility in the stock market. Fears of inflation are sending interest rates higher, and last week the latest CPI and PPI numbers confirmed those fears as the data came in at more inflationary levels than the market had expected. A sudden increase in agricultural commodities prices over coming months could stoke the inflationary fires and exacerbate the current environment of uncertainty. A shock to the upside in grain prices would likely trigger price increases for all food and lead to inflationary levels that even the most worried economists are projecting.

Mother Nature holds to key to the path of least resistance for the prices of agricultural commodities over the coming months and throughout the 2018 crop season. Moreover, she may also be in control of inflationary pressures as food supplies are perhaps the essential staple product that a growing world has taken for granted after five years of ample amounts. The sixth in 2018, is far from a guaranty.