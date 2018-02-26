Animal Proteins Prepare For The 2018 Grilling Season
Summary
Strong cattle and weak hogs as the peak season of demand approaches and then a reversal.
Grain prices could cause volatility in meats.
Soybean meal has been explosive.
Weather will impact both grains and meats.
The weak dollar is supportive for exports.
This week, February will end, and March that comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb when it comes to weather will begin. Last week, pitchers and catchers reported for spring training,