General Mills' (GIS) CEO Jeff Harmening Discusses Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products - Call Transcript

Jeff Siemon – Vice President-Investor Relations

Jeff Harmening – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Billy Bishop – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer-Blue Buffalo

Don Mulligan – Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Lazar – Barclays Capital

Steven Strycula – UBS

Robert Moskow – Credit Suisse

David Driscoll – Citi Research

Jason English – Goldman Sachs

Chris Growe – Stifel

Pablo Zuanic – SIG

Michael Lavery – Piper Jaffray

Matthew Grainger – Morgan Stanley

Bryan Spillane – Bank of America

Todd Duvick – Wells Fargo Securities

During the presentation all participants will be in a listen only mode. Afterwards we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

I will now turn the conference over to Jeff Siemon, VP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Jeff Siemon

Thanks, Cathy and good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining us, what we know is a busy day for many of you to discuss this morning’s announcement of General Mills acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products.

Before we jump in, let me touch on a couple important points. If you’re listening live that probably means you’ve seen the press release we issued this morning announcing the transaction. And that press release and the copy of the slides that supplement the remarks this morning can be found on the General Mills Investor Relations website. Blue Buffalo also issued a press release this morning announcing their fourth quarter results, you can find that release on their website at ir.bluebuffalo.com. And on that note just remind you the purpose of this morning’s call will be to focus on today’s acquisition news. So we’ll try to keep the focus when we get to Q&A.

In addition, I’ll remind you that our remarks this morning will include forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions. And the second slide in our presentation lists factors that could cause future results to be different from our current estimates.

So with me this morning to discuss the transaction are Jeff Harmening, General Mills Chairman and CEO; Don Mulligan, our CFO; and Billy Bishop, Co-Founder and CEO of Blue Buffalo.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeff Harmening

Thank you, Jeff and thanks to everybody for joining us on such short notice this morning. Don and I are delighted to be here with Billy Bishop to talk about General Mills acquisition of Blue Buffalo. And we’re really excited for the growth that we intend to capture together.

Earlier this week at CAGNY I told you about General Mills three keys to returning our business to consistent top line growth. First, we are going to compete effectively on all of our brands across all of our markets. Second, we’re going to and have started to accelerate our differential growth platforms including Häagen-Dazs, snack bars, Old El Paso and our natural and organic portfolio. And third, we’re going to reshape our portfolio or grow through acquisitions and through divestitures.

I’m very pleased to say that with the acquisition of Blue Buffalo, we are accelerating our portfolio shaping strategy by adding a high growth mission driven 21th century brand that is leading the transformation of the pet food category. General Mills has almost two decades of experience nurturing and growing successful natural and organic brands. And with Blue Buffalo we have a terrific opportunity to leverage our capabilities and expertise to help them drive additional growth and create value for our shareholders.

As you can see on Slide 3, we’ve agreed to acquire Blue Buffalo for $0.40 per share in an all-cash deal, which represents an enterprise value of about $8 billion. For those of you who aren’t familiar with the business Blue Buffalo is the leader in the attractive fast growing wholesome natural pet food category. Under the leadership of Billy and his team they have created a company with great scale and profitability. In fact just this morning, Blue Buffalo reported their calendar 2017 results including sales of nearly $1.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%. Results that represent a continuation of their strong track record of top and bottom line growth. We very much look forward to welcoming Blue Buffalo to the General Mills family and to created together a new pet operating segment which Billy will lead.

Strategically Blue Buffalo is a great fit for General Mills. I mentioned earlier, our focus on reshaping our portfolio for growth. The key part of this is addressing businesses that are leaders in their space with the right scale and growth trajectory to make a meaningful impact on our business and where we can leverage our capabilities to continue to drive value. The acquisition of Blue Buffalo does just that by establishing General Mills as the leader in the large growing and profitable wholesome natural pet food category. We believe the General Mills will be a great home for Blue Buffalo and better experience growing brands like Annie’s and Lärabar and EPIC and by leveraging our broad capabilities at sales and marketing and in the supply chain and R&D will help accelerate in already high performing growth business.

We also think the addition of Blue Buffalo will attract – be attractive financial returns. The business will be immediately accretive to our net sales growth and we’re adding a business with stronger operating margins than our current company average. By leveraging our capabilities we expect to capture meaningful revenue synergies over time. For example, we see the wholesome natural category and Blue Buffalo’s business shifting toward food, drug and mass channels, which plays the General Mills strengths. And while we are planning to expand the BLUE brand internationally in the short term our global footprint should prove invaluable if and when we choose to do so.

We also see an opportunity to generate approximately $50 million in cost synergies by leveraging our scale to drive efficiency while still protecting and investing behind the parts of the business that enable growth. As a result we expect the transaction will be neutral to cash EPS on fiscal 2019 and accretive to cash EPS in fiscal 2020. Together we’re very excited about the tremendous value creation opportunity this combination represents.

Slide 5 provides more detail on the impact of Blue Buffalo on General Mills portfolio. This transaction as a new growth platform for our business with significant scale and attractive category trends both in the U.S. and around the world. In addition, with about $1.3 billion in net sales a track record of double digit top line growth and margins that are ahead of our company average Blue Buffalo will immediately and has our net sales growth and operating profit margins.

Slide 6 outlines why we think the U.S. pet food market is so attractive. First, it’s one of the largest categories in the store with nearly $30 billion an annual U.S. sales. But it’s not only big, it’s a consistent grower with retail sales increasing between 3% and 4% in recent years and up at a 5% compound rate over the past 10 year time frame according to Euromonitor.

And the growth in the wholesome natural category where Blue Buffalo is exclusively positioned is even stronger. In fact, is the fastest growing category within the broader pet food market. A lot of that has to do with the fact there’s a great deal of emotional appeal in the industry. Pets are beloved members of the family and consumers want the best for them.

In addition, consumers tend to stick with particular brands of pet food for the duration of their pets life creating a sticky subscription style repeat business with low private label penetration compared to many other packaged goods consumers are far more loyal to their brand of pet food, which plays the BLUE strength given its brand poll across all channels. The pet food market is also well established on e-commerce platforms with many consumers taking advantage of subscription delivery services offered by the likes of Amazon, Chewy and other players. Blue Buffalo in particular has an incredibly strong e-commerce business, which we’ll share in more detail shortly.

The consumer shift toward wholesome natural is transforming pet food in the U.S. and we’re still in the early innings of that transformation. In fact, the wholesome natural category has just 10% household penetration among U.S. pet owners with considerable growth ahead. With the BLUE brand General Mills is acquiring one of the largest pet food brands in the U.S. and the number one brand in the wholesome natural category.

In fact, Blue Buffalo is 4 times larger than the next competitor in this wholesome natural category. This leadership position is driven in part by strong presence across important channels. I mentioned that Blue Buffalo has a tremendous online presence, they are the number one selling pet food brand online and the number one search pet food brand on Google. In addition Blue Buffalo is a leader in the specialty channel and has strong momentum behind these recent laws in the food, drug and mass channel.

Now, let me turn it over to Billy Bishop, Blue Buffalo’s CEO to share with you how Blue Buffalo is built that leadership position and how we see General Mills enhancing Blue’s growth strategies. So turn it over to you Billy.

Billy Bishop

Thank you very much Jeff. I’m excited to be here today to talk about the next phase in our evolution is part of the General Mills family. For those of you who are unfamiliar with Blue Buffalo, I founded this company with my father and brother Chris back in 2002 with a singular focus to provide pets with the food that pet parents expect made from only the finest natural ingredients. Over the past 16 years, we believe that we’ve created a unique business and have established ourselves as a category leader with a clear purpose and brand identity.

Our 1,700 dedicated herd members or Buffs as we call ourselves listen to pet parents and are constantly innovating our products to meet their needs, never wavering from our True BLUE Promise of always using high quality natural ingredients. And are active in our philanthropic causes raising awareness and funds for pet cancer research and service dogs for our veterans. It all adds up to our mission, love them like family, feed them like family.

Our powerful mission is translated into fantastic growth for the Buffs. Since 2010, when we established ourselves as a national brand and began to reach critical mass, we’ve grown our business from just under $200 million to nearly $1.3 billion in net sales. And we’ve done it with a business model where there is profitable and sustainable with adjusted EBITDA margins reaching 25% last year.

As Jeff mentioned, 2017 was an important year for the company, as we advanced our efforts to make Blue more available. We enter the SDM channel for the first time and we’re off to a good start, having quickly established a number one or number two market share within the wholesome natural at our four largest FDM retailers. We continue to believe FDM represents a considerable growth area for a business in the coming years.

While we’ve been able to achieve considerable growth as a standalone company, we’re even more excited about the potential we see to grow as a part of the General Mills family. Our two key priorities to grow market share in the U.S. and capitalizing on select international opportunities will greatly be enhanced by our ability to leverage General Mills scale and capabilities in sales, marketing, advertising, supply chain, R&D and innovation.

Specifically, we’re focused on growing our business with younger pets and younger pet parents. We continuing to drive awareness and consideration with pet parents and influencers, making Blue products more broadly available and increasing our share and product types, we do not have yet much penetration such as in wet foods and treats.

Before wrap it up and turn the call back to Jeff. I just want to reiterate how confident we are, that we found the right partner in General Mills. Because I’ve got into know their business and team throughout this process. I’ve been constantly impressed by their strong track record for accelerating growth in natural and organic brands, their purpose driven actions and their commitment to providing consumers with the highest quality products.

I look forward to bring our bus family into the General Mills family and working together to continue growing the Blue Brands for many years to come. Now back to you, Jeff.

Jeff Harmening

Thanks Billy. Let me share a bit about how we plan to incorporate Blue Buffalo into General Mills family. As I noted earlier, we plan to operate Blue Buffalo as a new pet operating segment alongside our four existing segments of North American Retail, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Europe & Australia, and Asia & Latin America.

We plan to maintain Blue Buffalo’s existing Wilton, Connecticut headquarters, as well as, its manufacturing facilities in Joplin, Missouri and Richmond, Indiana. And we are delighted that Billy will be staying with the company to lead the pet segment reporting directly to me.

Heard a lot today about why Blue Buffalo is great? And there are a number of reasons, why? We believe they will be even better as a part of General Mills. First and perhaps most importantly is that we’ve done this before. Our experience advancing fast growth emerging brands like Annie’s like Lärabar, like EPIC helping them to expand their presence gives us confidence that our thoughts for approach to integration will enable us to do the same with Blue Buffalo.

We’ll focus on adding our capabilities where they’re needed most, while also ensuring that we’re not disrupting the key to Blue Buffalo success, most notably their deep connection to pet parents and their pets. As we’ve demonstrated with Annie’s and with many others, it is critical to us that we are good stewards of this fantastic brand.

As I mentioned earlier, we’re looking forward to leveraging the best of both companies to drive greater growth and values for shareholders. We see significant opportunity to grow the Blue Buffalo business by leveraging General Mills deep customer relationships. Our category management sides, our supply chain expertise, and innovation skills among others.

At the same time, it is clear that General Mills can benefit from Blue Buffalo’s experience building Authentic 21st Century Brand that resonates with Millennials and consumers focus on premium, natural products. And we look forward, the learning from their experience of building a leading brand in e-commerce. And by leveraging the best of what each of us has to offer. I am confident that the ultimate result will be a stronger growth, profitability and value for General Mills shareholders.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to Don Mulligan to walk you through the financials of the deal.

Don Mulligan

Thanks, Jeff, and good morning everyone. Let’s turn to Slide 13 to review the transaction highlights. As Jeff mentioned upfront, the total consideration for the transaction will be $40 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately $8 billion. This implied the 2017 adjusted EBITDA multiple of just under 22 times including synergies.

Respect to drive significant incremental revenue synergies over time, and are projecting annual run rate cost synergies of approximately $50 million, which we anticipate achieving within 24 months of post-closing. We expect these costs synergies to be driven primarily to greater scale, in sourcing, manufacturing, logistics efficiencies, as well as targeted SG&A reduction.

The transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors of both General Mills and Blue Buffalo and Invus and Bishop family shareholders representing more than 50% of Blue Buffalo’s outstanding shares that are approved transaction. As a result, no other approval by Blue Buffalo’s board or shareholders would be necessary to complete the transaction.

We expect the transaction to close by the end of our fiscal 2018, subject to regulatory and other customer closing conditions. And as Jeff noted, we plan to maintain Blue’s existing headquarters as well as manufacturing and R&D facilities and Billy will continue to lead to Blue Buffalo.

Slide 14 outlines the financial impact of the transaction. As Jeff mentioned, the addition of Blue Buffalo will provide immediate benefits to General Mills growth profile. More specifically, the addition of the Blue Buffalo business will increase our organic net sales growth profile by 50 to 80 basis points. It will enhance our adjusted operating profit growth profile by 80 to a 100 basis points with growth accretion at the higher end of the ranges in the early years.

We’re planning to finance the transaction with a combination of debt, cash on hand and equity. We have a Committed Bridge Facility in place from Goldman Sachs and expect to put permanent financing in place before closing, including approximately $1 billion in equity.

We expect this transaction to be neutral to cash EPS in fiscal 2019 and accretive in fiscal 2020. Following the completion of the transaction, General Mills pro forma net debt to EBITDA ratio is expected to be approximately 4.2 times. And we’re committed to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating and expect to delever to approximately 3.5 times by the end of fiscal 2020.

We plan to maintain our current quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share. It will be spending our share repurchase program, while we prioritize achieving our leverage target. We expect to recommence the share repurchases after de-levering to more normalized levels. And we expect that our strength in portfolio will further support long-term growth in our dividend and share repurchase program overtime.

Now let me turn back to Jeff for some closing remarks.

Jeff Harmening

So thanks Don. Just to reiterate, before we open up for Q&A. We view this transaction as a meaningful step toward reshaping our portfolio to enhance our overall growth prospects. We’re excited to be entering into the attractive and growing U.S. Pet Food market with a leading position in natural – wholesome natural, the fastest growing category within that market.

Most importantly, we believe we’ve found an excellent partner and Blue Buffalo. That will significantly benefit from leveraging General Mills platform to drive growth and operational efficiencies, while also helping us deepen our understanding of our consumers across the business. We’re looking forward to working together with Blue Buffalo and we’re confident this acquisition will drive growth and value creation for shareholders.

So thank you again, for joining us on the short notices this morning. Let’s open it up for questions. Operators, can we please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Andrew Lazar from Barclays Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew Lazar

Good morning, everybody. Congratulations. Quick question for me. I think a lot of us who follow the Buffalo certainly appreciate, a lot of the distribution whitespace that’s been starting to play out across the FDM channel, as well as, obviously, the success in e-commerce. If I compare that a little bit to let’s say your acquisition of Annie’s, there was a lot of distribution whitespace as well, of course, but you also had with Annie’s, a lot of opportunity let’s say in, do you standout beyond new categories, beyond where the Annie’s brand had played previously.

And so maybe in a way might have seen a little less finite relative to the potential for what are fairly significant distribution gains with BLUE. But I’m curious if you could just maybe compare those two – I think there’s a question around Mills could have obviously gone through a broader – a deeper natural and organic human food kind of path, and deepen your sale there as opposed to getting into a separate category around pet, which means we have little bit more risk at the new category.

Jeff Harmening

Well, Andrew thanks for that. Okay, I think there are couple of questions wrapped up. Let me start with the last one, which I think maybe somebody else – probably other people might as well. This idea of entering a new category I mean first one of the thing – that’s one of the things that excites us, we an opportunity to add our $8 billion brand to the General Mills portfolio. And as we enter this new category we’re doing so with the leadership team led by Billy and his family but also many others who have been quite successful over time. And Billy is going to stay with the business, going to continue to run the business and so we feel good about the leadership of that.

In addition it’s a category that maybe doing pet but it’s seeing a lot of the same consumer trends that we see in our human food businesses. And we feel great about our track record in natural and organic. And frankly this is a larger scale version of what we’ve done with Annie’s and Lärabar and EPIC and others. And some of those were not in categories that we currently participated and even though they were human food.

So we feel good about that. In addition, a lot of the underlying technologies or that they use a very similar to what we have here. So from an R&D standpoint or a manufacturing standpoint the closer we got this business, the more we realize how similar it was the things that we already do. In terms of runway for growth, let me kick it off with a couple of comments and then Billy has anything to add, we’ll certainly let him take it because he is even more expert.

There is clearly a huge runway in the food, drug and mass channel. And having said that, Blue Buffalo is already a leader in the pet specialty and that’s a really important channel for them. And just like with Annie’s and likes of whole foods and the organic channel, we’ve done very well – they are well expanding in the food drug and mass and our intention would be to do very well in the pet specialty channel, while expanding in the food, drug and mass and e-commence. And there’s a tremendous amount of runway with that.

But one of the things I like about – I like about Blue Buffalo is that in terms of how the brand behaves, it’s actually fairly similar to Haagen-Dazs and that it’s a premium position product in a big profitable attractive category with lots of different avenues for innovation. And so with Haagen-Dazs you do – it starts with great marketing but you have mini cups, you have pie – you have it in shops, you have it in freezers, you have stick bars and so there are a number of ways to innovate.

And it seems to me that the same thing is true to Blue Buffalo. You can do with treats, you could do it every day, you can do with cats, you can innovate with dogs, you can innovate and drive, you can innovate and wet. So there are – just feel to me, why there are a lot of areas to innovate from a product standpoint. And it feels to us like we have the technologies. But Billy, you may want to come on that further.

Billy Bishop

Yes. No, Jeff I couldn’t agree with you more and good morning Andrew. I’m excited about this partnership guys and really how we – as Jeff mentioned, look at continuing to develop the Blue Buffalo brand. We have a master brand strategies, you guys are familiar with, we have four wholesome natural product lines under the master brand that we want to continue to develop both within the specialty channels as well as in our new food, drug and mass channel.

And I’m really excited about the innovation opportunities that we have. We are definitely – as you guys are familiar with our products providing products with ingredients that pet parents want to feed their pets. And I think that suits up perfectly with how General Mills has been providing food that people love for their family. So I love the whole household opportunity that I think this combination is going to bring. And we’re really excited about the opportunity.

Andrew Lazar

Thanks very much everybody.

Jeff Harmening

Thanks Andrew.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Steven Strycula with UBS. Please proceed with your question.

Steven Strycula

Hi. Good morning and congratulations on the deal.

Jeff Harmening

Good morning, Steve.

Billy Bishop

Thank you.

Steven Strycula

We appreciate the action on Friday at CAGNY. So my question will be really quick, question for Don. For the accretion analysis, can you help us understand what the – if we take out the amortization or include the amortization expense, what’s the EPS accretion would be from a time line perspective in 2019 and 2020? Thank you. And then I have a quick operational follow-up question.

Don Mulligan

Sure. We expect the purchase accounting amortization to be about $0.05 to $0.10 on EPS, in fiscal 2019 it will drop to probably something under $0.05 in 2020, as some of the inventory write-up rolls off. So we expect on an adjusted EPS basis, that this acquisition will be accretive to our growth in F2020. And so that’s a sequencing Steve, as you think about the adjusted EPS impact.

Steven Strycula

Thanks helpful. And then a question for Billy. Not so much in terms of deal price, but why is now the right time to partner with the larger corporate? And given your scarce sort of in the space, how did you think about choosing the right partner whether a pet parent versus a non-pet parent, clearly General Mills has did U.S. distribution and a great sales force. I’m curious about your operational strategic thoughts? Thank you.

Billy Bishop

Sure, first off, we share a very similar value from a company standpoint. And to me that’s like a heart of this transaction. And again, we have been driving this humanization and premiumization of pet products. So I think, I’m exited about continuing to learn from General Mills and continuing to provide across all of our product lines. The best wholesome natural product we be possibly can in multiple forum. So I think it’s going to be a great partnership. And now is the right time for the Buff I think to take it to the next level. So we’re really excited about this opportunity.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Robert Moskow with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Robert Moskow

Hi. And congratulations to both of you.

Billy Bishop

Thank you, Rob.

Robert Moskow

I just wanted to know, Jeff, what can you do for Blue Buffalo with your resources in sales and marketing and distribution that Blue really couldn’t do on it’s own? Can you give us a couple of examples that come to mind? And then secondly, what kind of learnings did you get from the Annie’s integration? If I remember in the first year, there were some sales force execution issues, just trying to get the General Mills sales force used to selling the Annie’s product. And if I remember that correctly and what could you do to prevent in this integration?

Jeff Harmening

Yes. So, Rob, let me take the second of that question first. I mean, look, we fee great about what we’ve been able to leverage with Annie’s. And we think it’s a fairly similar approach with Blue Buffalo, not exactly the same, it’s fairly similar is going to work. I will point out with Annie’s, they doubled their business in the four years before we acquired them. And redoubled again in the three years after we’re growing distribution by more than 80% and even 10% this last year.

So apart from being something we don’t prevent, actually there is a great play book there. We’ve been really successful and how they’ll expand into other channels. And what we can add, what General Mills can add, first off, we’re building out the product seamlessly widely successfully. And that feels good as opposed to building on something that’s a fixer-upper, I mean, this is not a fixer-upper neither in the North American retail business, by the way, they are both going in the right direction.

And we love the idea of building from areas of strength, which we are doing here. Specifically, I think there a couple of things that we can add value. One is that the Blue Buffalo has been phenomenally successful with their sales organization in the pet channel. And as they’ve entered FDM, we’ve been really impressed by their ability to execute. As we look ahead, it’s going to be execution on a much larger scale on FDM. And whether that’s a sales organization or supply chain or where have you. We’ve got 150-year selling into this channel. And so we think we can help augment what they’ve already done, and help get them up the scale even faster.

On the manufacturing side, they’re getting a plant up and going and we’ve built a lot of plants over time. And so, we like what we see with what they’re doing with their plants, but we think we can help with that. And then finally, as we look at logistics and how we do logistics and sourcing, they’re is probably an opportunity as they scale the food, drug and mass. Again, we have a lot of experience in this area. We can augment what they’re already doing well.

So as I think about it, there are number of areas where we can help them. And I guess the last is innovation, a lot of the technologies that we have in food or similar to what they have. And, again, what you’ve found similarities. And again it’s not changing what they’re doing, because what they’re doing has been successful. It really is augmenting it and accelerating it, and that’s really our goal.

Robert Moskow

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of David Driscoll with Citi Research. Please proceed with your question.

David Driscoll

Great. Thank you and good morning everybody. Congratulations on the transaction to both guys.

Jeff Harmening

Thanks, David.

Billy Bishop

Thank you.

David Driscoll

Billy, well done on the fourth quarter and the 2018 Buff guidance. And I am delighted to hear that you are staying on with General Mills. So a couple of questions if you guys don’t mind, first one to Billy. Can you discuss the expectations for further FDM penetration in 2018? How substantial is the expected expansion of distribution for the Buff products?

Billy Bishop

David, as you’re familiar with our brand, again, we have four product lines under the BLUE master brands. We are going to stick with our strategy to continue to bring in new accounts. Somewhat of a selective basis but we want to do it in the right way that we’ve been talking about. So you will see our Life Production Formula and continue to expand into key FDM accounts. And that’s something that again, you’ll see us continue to execute throughout the course of 2018, so nothing is going to change there.

As well as we’re going to continue to build our businesses and support our product lines that are specialty exclusive. So really no change at the end of the day, but again, I think we can learn a lot from this partnership. And we’ll take the best learnings and apply those where necessary.

David Driscoll

Okay. And then a question to Jeff. BLUE has a very unique and special marketing model, inclusive of their pet detectives and is there something that not very common in the food industry. Are you guys committed in maintaining Buff’s marketing model? And what synergies do you expect to come from this area out of the $50 million, if any?

Jeff Harmening

Look, David, we and Buffalo has been able to do in-store and pet detectives are huge partner of the whole package in store, has been – has really been sensational to see. So, of course, we continue to maintain that. That’s – it seems to us, competitive advantage on how BLUE goes to market as how they market and how they market in store. And so, I’m not sure there’s a lot of value we can add with looking at pet detectives and how that works. Now there maybe something we can learn. And if there is something we can learn and apply to rest of our business, we are certainly willing to do that.

In areas of synergy when it comes to marketing, the only one that comes to mind for me is, they buy a lot of media, we buy even more media. And together we might even be able to get better pricing on media. And so as I think about synergies, it would be more along the lines of that. The other synergy I can think of is not really a cost synergy, but it’s a synergy, which is that we have a lot of capabilities through to drive individual outreach to consumers, because we have three of the five largest food websites in United States. And so, we know consumers pretty well and it turns out that many of those consumers also have pets.

And so, to the extent that we can leverage our capabilities through the technology we use to target our current consumers, there is no reason why we wouldn’t be able to do the same thing with Blue Buffalo. And it really be up to Billy and his team to take a look at the capabilities that we have, take a look at under the hood to see what can apply to their businesses. But I’d expect they will find some things there, that will be useful. Then we know what Annie’s did.

And they’ve maintained their equity and their approach. The Annie’s marketing model hasn’t changed, but what they’ve done is, they’ve augmented with the capabilities that General Mills brings and I think they found – and that’s one of the reasons why we’ve generated and improved growth.

David Driscoll

Don, a couple of little minor ones. Is there a breakup fee here on the deal? Number one. Number two, can you give us your estimate for the amortization step up? And then when do you think you’ll get the equity offering in.

Don Mulligan

Yes. So all three, the standard terms, the breakup roughly 3% of price is the breakup fee, so little over $200 million. In terms of the step up in amortization we expect that again in the first year to be about $0.05 to $0.10 on an EPS basis we expect that to fall to something less than $0.05 in the second year. And we would be looking to do the equity offering as soon as we come out of black out of Q3, so sometime in late March or through April. And again, we expect the deal to close before the fiscal year, so we’ll have a number of weeks to take care of the equity and the debt offerings.

David Driscoll

I really appreciate the comments everybody. I’ll pass it along. Thank you.

Jeff Harmening

Thank you, David.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Jason English with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Jason English

Hey, good morning folks.

Jeff Harmening

Hi, Jason.

Jason English

Billy congratulations, exciting news. I’ve got two questions, first quick housekeeping. Don, I think in response to Steve’s question about all in EPS dilution. You gave some number that help contextualize 2019, but your comment on 2020 you refer to accretive to growth, not accretive to EPS. Is it accretive to EPS in 2020 or is it just less dilutive?

Don Mulligan

It’s less dilutive as the intangible amortization declines, so it’s accretive to EPS growth, as I said, you will have about $0.05 to $0.10 amortization hit in F2019 and that will drop roughly in half to less than $0.05 in F2020. So cash will be accretive in F2020 and but we’ll still be carrying something less than 5% in amortization, $0.05 excuse me, in amortization.

Jason English

Got it. Thank you that’s helpful. And question for Billy. Billy I have been following you as closely, but I have been following you from the side lines with a bit of distance. And you probably get this question a lot, but I love to hear the answer. The expansion into mass is somewhat reminiscent of PNG’s expansion volumes into mass in 2020, 2021. Is that a reasonable case study to look at or is the market dynamic very different today and maybe we’ve also point that looking at that type of history in terms of a proxy for how performance could evolve over the next couple of years. Maybe that’s no longer as relevant, I’m not sure, I’ll love your opinion and your perspective on that. Thank you.

Billy Bishop

Sure. I think it’s a much different time and we’ve taken a much different approach to how we’ve entered into the FDM channel. So just to remind everybody again, we have one BLUE master brand that we communicate to pet parents of off. We’ve taken a portion if you will of our Life Protection Formula line, our largest product line and have brought some select products into the food, drug and mass channel. It is little bit of a different channel then the specialty channel clearly from a product assortment standpoint. But we feel that our Life Protection Formula is the right product line at this time, to start this new distribution channel for us.

And we know that pet parents and FDM are looking for better-for-you products, people are bringing more organic and natural product into the food, drug and mass channel. And we feel that, again our Life Protection Formula line is the perfect Blue Buffalo product line to lead us down this expanded distribution path. It’s much different than Annie’s. Annie’s put their entire product portfolio and went to every stores in food, drug and mass channel. And again, that’s very different from the approach that BLUE is taking. So different times, but we love how pet parents are continuing to want to see their dogs and cats hold some natural products, and we want to continue to be where pet parents are looking for those types of pet foods.

Jason English

Got it. Thank you very much.

Operator

And our next question come line of Chris Growe with Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Chris Growe

Hi, good morning. I left your presentation earlier this week, feeling like is either in the emerging market acquisition. It was more like than a U.S. acquisition, certainly along with the global component, otherwise there is a global components to this category. But I’m just curious why a new category is proposed for General Mills at this time? And is pet foods something you’ve been targeting? And maybe your consumer work or what you’ve done on consumer insights, is that something that General Mills have been targeting?

Jeff Harmening

Yes, I think, we’ve been evaluating this for a while. So I can assure you, Chris, we didn’t wake up on Wednesday morning and decided to go into [indiscernible] we’ve been looking at this for a while. So it’s a good question, but it’s something that we’ve been evaluating. And, again, the more we got into the trends and the category, both the trends and the channels shift, but also the consumer trends. The more we felt like it was coming into our wheelhouse and the more feel we can add value. In terms of looking at the U.S. versus outside the U.S., remember we had – our three strategies are really to compete everywhere, accelerate growth and select businesses and then reshape our portfolio for growth. What you’ll see is that, on the accelerated piece, the platforms we are looking at, Haagen-Dazs, snack bars, Old El Paso and natural organic, the majority of that acceleration will occur outside the U.S. So as we think about our portfolio outside the U.S., we should be able to accelerate growth more quickly, based on those platforms.

Now, we still have snack bars in the U.S., and we still have Old El Paso and natural organic, but the growth should accelerate faster on those. Organically, we plan to grow more quickly outside the U.S. and we feel like we have a long runway both in terms of expansion to the new markets, but also expanding channels with the current markets one in outside the U.S. Then on our portfolio shaping, both through acquisitions and little to some extent divestures, we’ll more focused on the U.S. business but not exclusively and particularly what this does with this acquisition, BLUE does for us in the U.S. it really makes our growth in the U.S. it brings back to growth in the U.S. and growth on a constant basis. And so, we think through the series of moves, what we’ll be able to do is accelerate our growth organically outside the U.S., while accelerate our growth through portfolio shaping into U.S., and that no matter what the segment our growth profile will increase. And we’ll be able to leverage our current capabilities as we do that.

Chris Growe

Okay. And just a quick follow-up perhaps for Billy. But just you’ve moved into the FDM channels and done that rather cautiously or slowly. I’m just curious what capabilities maybe you found you need that General Mills brings? And then what’s determining what stores you go to? For example, as you build out kind of that larger store base in the conventional channels.

Billy Bishop

Sure, Chris. We have been unique. We feel good at market model that I think is powerful, and really resonates with pet parents at the end of the day. So our approach has been to try to communicate that as best as we can to our FDM partners and see which one is that strategy lines up with best. And from there, then I think we can have the most impactful entry, if you will, for both our new retail customers and the Buff. So that’s just an approach that we think is the right one to take. And again, we look forward to learning more from our new partnership with General Mills, and if there is ways that we can continue to build off of that, which I’m sure there are, you’ll see us do that.

Chris Growe

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Pablo Zuanic with SIG. Please proceed with your question.

Pablo Zuanic

Good morning, everyone and congratulation to all of you. Billy, my first question for you. Billy, a question for you. You’ve made it very clear to all us that it was very important to you to find the right partner and that General Mills is the right partner. Does that mean that offers out there, but they were not entertained because this was the right partners? And if you can give us some color in terms of how long discussions with – I mean when did discussions General Mills start that would help? And also related to that, why is $40 a right price for you Billy? And then for Jeff, and again, congratulations obviously on the deal. This is a $1.3 billion sales company. Annie’s was $200 million. I could make the argument that Annie’s was a little closer to what you do then what Blue Buffalo does. So how important is it for General Mills as part of this deal to be able to keep all to knowhow and talent that Blue Buffalo has? Because we’ve seen how their pets will deals where that have has been acquired – companies have been acquired that management and they’re believing. So important was that as part of your transaction from the General Mills perspective? Thank you.

Jeff Siemon

Pablo, its Jeff Siemon here. We’re not going to comment on kind of what the process was or how long the process was. But, so I think we’ll just kind of punt on that one, but I’ll turn it over to Billy and Jeff for the other questions.

Billy Bishop

Pablo, again, what we truly love at the Buff about General Mills is their values, and how they go about reaching their consumers, their customers at the end of the day. And we share a very similar approach. So better for you products, we take that whole healthy home, complete home view. We know that pets are family members. So as you heard me say multiple times, and we want to continue to do better for all family members, both non-ferry and ferry. So I think for us, it’s going to be a great partnership. It’s all based on similar values, which I think is, again, at the heart of what makes a great relationship. And we look forward to continuing to build the BLUE brand under the General Mills’ family.

Jeff Harmening

And your question about talent, Pablo, and it’s a really good one, it’s an important one. And a lot of people overlooked that. But one of the – Billy is going to stay on with the new organization. He is going to report directly to me and that’s important. And having the – he got a very talented team. And having them stay on and help us is going to be important as well. What I would say is that, one of the things I feel best about it is that General Mills has a long track record of bringing people into the fold and bringing organizations into the folding and keeping the talent. Let me give you a couple of examples.

We bought Lärabar, 10 years ago, and there has never been a single year we haven’t grown Lärabar at least double digits. And a lot American actually still works with us on Lärabar, so that’s 10 years later. And I would say, for Annie’s, John Parker stayed from more than three years with Annie’s, running Annie’s – Annie’s is taking it from a public company. And he was really instrumental in getting us going. Gene Kahn when we bought Small Planet Foods with General Mills, and not only about Small Planet Foods but our sustainability efforts for many, many years after the acquisition.

And on EPIC, which we bought a couple of years ago Taylor and Katie are still running it. And they’re having a great time and we’re really growing EPIC. And so I think talent is critical. And one of the things that we feel good about and we’ve been able to incorporate, talented people on to General Mills from the outside over time do a lot of different – a lot of different acquisitions. And we see no reason why given the cultural fit we have with them and the talent they have, why that wouldn’t be the same here.

Pablo Zuanic

Great, thank you and congratulations again.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Michael Lavery with Piper Jaffray. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Lavery

Thank you, good morning. As you look at the financing execution, can you just let us know what if any risk there is to – any potential or changing accretion or you have some things in place there? And then just a quick question for Billy. Can you just touch on – do you have a contractual period of time that you meant to stay or is there anything specified about that?

Jeff Harmening

Michael, on the financing, obviously, with the deal announcement today, we are starting to put hedges in place to protect on the interest rate side. And so, we expect to be able to suggest we mitigate that risk.

Billy Bishop

And Michael again, the Bishop family, are herd members are pumped about this new relationship. So we’re going to – we want to continue to paint all that whitespace out there BLUE. So my plan is to go after that.

Michael Lavery

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Matthew Grainger with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew Grainger

Thanks. Good morning, and congratulations everyone. I just had – just two questions on channel outlook. First, I guess, Jeff. The FDM opportunity is obviously a key component of the rational here and that’s similar where Mills can add lot of value. But you made some comments earlier that sounded reasonably constructive on the pet specialty channel, which has been under pressure, a bit more inconsistent. Just curious for your thoughts on the growth prospects in pet specialty and the risk of a more protracted slowdown there. Just any thoughts on what’s embedded in your outlook for this business?

Jeff Harmening

Let me give you a summary of kind of my remarks from earlier, then I’ll turn over to Billy, who is certainly expert about the pet channel. My comments earlier were really, Matthew, towards the – we felt good about our ability to drive a business across multiple channels. And we were successful in the natural and organic channel, both in terms of the co-ops and places like Whole Foods. At the same, time we moved into FDM. And so we felt good about our ability to do that. And we see the same – we see the same sort of ability to be successful in pet specialty as we do in FDM and e-commerce. How much that grows, I’ll probably let Billy talk about the outlook for channel itself. But one of the things we felt good about with Annie’s and EPIC and Lärabar, again, are our ability to maintain good relationships across channels, and be able to be successful across different channels.

Billy Bishop

And just building off at Jeff’s comments, this pet specialty channel truly is a special channel. Yes, they face some headwind. But, again, when you look at products assortments, when you look at products and services, you can bring your dog into the pet specialty stores and have just a great interaction opportunity. So yes, there are some headwinds, but we think, again, given our go-to-market model, we support each one of our retail partners. And that’s something that we’re going to continue to do with our high touch go-to-market model through all of the media sources that the Buff deploys. So again, I think, specialty will find its rhythm, and we want to be there and continue to be the leader within the pet specialty space and we’re going to continue to drive that.

Matthew Grainger

Okay. Thanks. And then just lastly, I wanted to come back to international and just clarify sort of where that fits into the thinking about the growth opportunity. So I know Jeff, you said it’s not priority number one. But Billy, clearly, it’s been a focus of the company and it’s something you still feel optimistic about. So I know if it’s possible to give us a sense of when you might be in a position to address that?

Billy Bishop

Sure, Matthew. This is Billy, I’ll kick it off and then Jeff can fill in anything that he feels appropriate. But for us, I think – I don’t if you have, but what I’ve been sharing with everybody is that, we are taking a very, I would say focused approach to the international market. We love the opportunity over $40 billion plus from the pet food market standpoint. We’re learning and have been learning for the last couple of years, and I think that’s important. So we learn what part of the BLUE go-to-market model works best in what particular country. So we really see that there is a future growth opportunity. The key immediate focus for us, for Blue Buffalo, and now I think as part of the General Mills family, is how do we continue to build the business here in the U.S. We really can I think leverage the brand equity to its fullest. And there is a lot of whitespace here domestically that we feel should have our primary focus, first and foremost. And then from there, I think, we’ll work together as team to determine what are the best next international markets for us to enter.

Jeff Harmening

One of the things that to build on what Billy just said, I mean, the pet category globally is a big category. It’s a profitable category. It’s a growing category globally. So it’s a great category globally, but the journey of the 1,000 miles begins with a single step. And the next step for us is to really be successful on FDM, while continuing to – in the e-commerce and will continue to play well in specialty channels here in the U.S. And to the extent we get to steps and are successful, we will certainly be willing to do that. But we want to take this step-by-step and there is such a huge opportunity here in the U.S. I think that we see that one right in front of us.

Matthew Grainger

Great. Thanks, again.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Bryan Spillane with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Bryan Spillane

Good morning. I guess just a question for Jeff and Don. As a listening and just synthesizing this, it seems like a lot of the opportunity here is going to be in revenues, and sort of revenue synergies as opposed to more cost synergies. So I’m kind of building out acquisition model. It doesn’t seem like you’re – at least in terms of what you’re guiding for us, and I know you haven’t guided on revenues. Just a meaningful acceleration in Blue Buffalo’s revenues. So I guess, my question is: A, is really the major point here is that there is a change to accelerate revenues. And B, in terms of the guidance you’ve given us, you haven’t really layered in those revenue synergies into the accretion dilution estimates that you’ve given us?

Jeff Harmening

Well in terms of our expectations, Billy and team have done a terrific job, growing the top line, low double digits. We think with the step into FDM, there is an opportunity to continue it but in the near term, even strengthen that. And that’s what our expectations are for the business.

Bryan Spillane

I get, but it doesn’t appear that you’ve – it doesn’t appear right now at least in terms of the estimates you’ve given us that you’re expecting it to accelerate beyond that. So I’m just trying to get a sense for whether that’s kind of where the upside in this model would be versus the guidance you’ve given us?

Don Mulligan

Yes, I think that’s a fair assessment. I think our ability partnering with Billy’s team is to provide correctly a bit more certainty in terms of delivering against the FDM growth opportunity. We had talked about our sales capabilities in that area. We’ve been selling into the channel for century plus. And so we think there’s opportunity for us to ensure success in that area. And if you will provide a bit more certainty in terms of the line of site to that growth. And so that’s where we are backing on. If there is upside to the FDM, we’ll certainly go after it. And as Jeff alluded to, we really don’t have anything significantly planned for international expansion, so that may be an out year opportunity as well.

Bryan Spillane

Thank you.

Jeff Siemon

I think we have time for one more.

Operator

Certainly, and it comes from the line of Todd Duvick with Wells Fargo Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Todd Duvick

Good morning, thank you. Don, I guess, a quick question for you. You talked about reducing leverage to 3.5 times by the end of fiscal 2020. But you also talked about delevering to more normalized levels. And if you take a look at your leverage over the last several years, it’s been kind of high two times area. Is that what we should expect as the more normalized levels over time?

Don Mulligan

Yes, we want to get back to under three times. So that would be – yes, in the range of what I would call more normalized.

Todd Duvick

Okay. And do you have a time frame for that? Should we expect to kind of after 2020 balanced financial policy, including some share buybacks and reduction both?

Don Mulligan

Yes. I think it’s probably going to be a year or two beyond that. So if you go from there 3.5 times, it’s something lower than three times, it’s probably down to a year or two out from 2020.

Todd Duvick

Okay. That’s helpful. Thank you very much.

Jeff Harmening

Okay. Thanks, everyone, for dialing in. I know it’s a little bit crazy as I know a lot of folks are still out in Boca. We will – I will make sure to try to, again, touch with anyone that wasn’t able to make it on the phone, and have a chance to continue the conversation here. Thanks for your attention, and have a great day. Take care.

