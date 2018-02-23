Earnings Analysis | Technology

Activision Blizzard: An Undervalued Microtransactions Machine

|
About: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)
by: Roman Luzgin
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Roman Luzgin
Long/short equity, special situations, medium-term horizon, portfolio strategy
Summary

Activision reported its results for Q4 2017, beating expectations.

More than 50% of the revenue was derived from additional paid services (microtransactions).

The company was successful in navigating through the challenging environment of the gaming business, as it avoided major scandals related to monetization.

Activision Blizzard remains to be attractive for investment, supported by DCF valuation. The fair price range is $71.4-75.3.

(Source: Flickr Creative Commons)

2017 was a very favorable year for Activision Blizzard

On February 8, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported its Q4 2017 results, once again beating expectations on revenue and