Activision Blizzard: An Undervalued Microtransactions Machine

Summary

Activision reported its results for Q4 2017, beating expectations.

More than 50% of the revenue was derived from additional paid services (microtransactions).

The company was successful in navigating through the challenging environment of the gaming business, as it avoided major scandals related to monetization.

Activision Blizzard remains to be attractive for investment, supported by DCF valuation. The fair price range is $71.4-75.3.