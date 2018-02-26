Commodities  | Market Outlook

Natural Gas Is Flirting With Price Disaster

by: Andrew Hecht
Summary

A market that rallies on bearish news and does not follow through on bullish news.

Open interest leaves room for bears to push.

The March 2016 low is a juicy target.

Storage will fill fast this injection season.

Falling production cost, huge reserves, and new demand verticals.

The natural gas futures market has a life of its own. Sometimes I wonder if the price at Henry Hub, the delivery point for the NYMEX futures has any correlation with the price of the