10% Yield Equity With Growth Potential Enters Bargain Bin
Macquarie Infrastructure plunged 41.2% yesterday.
The dividend was cut from $5.56 per share in 2017 to a projected $4.00 per share in 2018.
The 28% dividend cut was unexpected, and this came alongside an unexpected share issuance.
Management has targeted the funds for the repositioning of their tanker business and for internal growth capital.
While the dividend cut is disappointing, shares still yield 10% plus, there's still growth potential, and most important, management is still aligned with shareholders.
