In my recent article, "Bloodbath In Drilling Stocks: Time For A Rebound", I stated that offshore drilling stocks were oversold and that I expected a rebound. The thesis has been doing well so far. Meanwhile, the earnings reports from leading offshore drilling companies give us a chance to look at whether such a rebound is fundamentally justified. In this article, we'll look at the key parts of the recent Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) earnings report and the subsequent earnings call.

Noble Corp. reported adjusted loss of $0.29 on revenue of $330 million. The company finished the year 2017 with $663 million of cash on the balance sheet and roughly $4 billion of debt. The backlog stood at $3 billion. Earlier, the company had renegotiated the revolving credit facility, which now matures in 2023 and has a size of $1.5 billion. Given the current financial state of the company, Noble Corp. is a survivor and has guaranteed itself the "transition" into the next decade.

Now that we've quickly gone through headline numbers and liquidity issues, let's get to more interesting comments and observations. We have recently discussed Noble Corp.'s fleet status report, which has indicated a binding letter of intent for the semi-sub Noble Clyde Boudreaux. The rig is expected to work in Myanmar for PTTEP from April 2018 to December 2018 at an undisclosed dayrate. During the conference call, Noble Corp. stated that it was expecting that the semi-sub will work under the contract through the remainder of 2018 and possibly beyond. The company stated that the contract was cash flow positive and that it would be contributing towards reactivation and upgrade costs. Speaking about these costs, Noble Corp. estimated them at $30 million.

While the company did not provide an actual dayrate, I'd expect that Noble Clyde Boudreaux's impact on Noble's cash flows would be negative in 2018. If we assume that the semi-sub will work through the end of 2018, it will have to generate about $100,000 of cash per day to pay for the $30 million spent on reactivation and upgrade. Since the contract is not in the North Sea, the only segment where rebound is truly evident and impacts dayrates, I don't see that this is possible. At the same time, Noble Corp. needs to keep rigs prepared for the upcoming rebound in other segments of the market, so such costs are unavoidable.

The company's management also spoke about drillships, Noble Tom Madden and Noble Sam Croft, which are currently stacked in the Gulf of Mexico. The company continues to see opportunities for both rigs and remains optimistic that at least one of them will find work in 2018. I have highlighted these rigs along with Rowan's (RDC) stacked drillships when talking about recent Transocean's (RIG) fixtures. In my opinion, Noble Corp. is still in the "hold" mode regarding these rigs as dayrates remain near cash breakeven. The good news is that their reactivation will cost $10-20 million, potentially closer to the low end of the range and would not put much pressure on the company's finances.

In another comment about the fleet, Noble Corp. stated that it was in discussions with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) regarding the future of Globetrotter drillships, which currently receive an $185,000 idle dayrate. The company promised to update on this issue when negotiations are complete. According to the previous deal on the rigs, Noble Corp. was set to get at least $275,000 per day per rig after their return to work.

I've received many questions on possible M&A activities regarding Noble Corp., and now the company itself commented on this issue, telling analysts that its fleet was of appropriate size. Investors should understand that the language "our fleet is of appropriate size" means "we do not have resources for acquisitions". At the same time, investors and traders alike should not expect that someone will come and buy Noble Corp. with its $4 billion of debt that has change of control provisions. For the time being, Noble Corp. will be an independent company that will be focused on squeezing the maximum value of the assets that it already has.

I'd also like to comment on the recent deal between Borr Drilling and Paragon Offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ). As many readers surely know, a Paragon Litigation Trust was formed to pursue claims against Noble Corp. In essence, the claimants will try to prove that Paragon Offshore, which was a spin-off from Noble Corp., was set to fail. I don't expect any near-term changes due to Borr-Paragon deal. The litigation trust has already been established and funded so the case will proceed until the litigation trust runs out of money.

From the technical side of things, Noble Corp. is currently rebounding from a very strong support level. Please note that offshore drilling fundamentals improve slowly and considerable time will pass until we see these improvements in drillers' bottom lines. Therefore, offshore drilling stocks including Noble Corp. shares will remain speculative and highly volatile for the time being. That said, I believe that a combination of increased contract activity [see Transocean's and Ensco's (ESV) fleet status reports], higher oil prices, extension of credit facility maturity, and a favorable technical setup creates very good chances for a solid rebound in Noble Corp.'s shares.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen.