Ford Or GM - It's An Easy Choice

Ford and GM are preparing for the consumer shift to more fuel efficient and electric vehicles.

Ford or Chevy? Every American has their preference -- and probably a strong answer to that question. How far though, does brand loyalty get you when using your hard earned cash. Do we want brand loyalty, or a return on the investment?

To compare both companies, Ford Motor Co. (F) and General Motors Co. (GM), I will look into their valuations based on their revenue growth, price-to-book ratio, P/E ratio, as well as their dividends.

In the ever-changing world we live in, it is important for manufactures to stay on top of the newest trends and consumer preferences. For Ford and General Motors this may mean they need to explore the world of electronic and fuel efficient vehicles.

5 year stock performance

It is interesting to see how both stocks have been performing over the past couple years. Below, Ford is the orange line and GM is the dark brown line:

The stock performance of Ford and GM appear to have very similar cycles over the past 5 years. While they started out with the same growth early 2013, GM began to have more steady growth towards the end of year and the beginning of 2014. That did not last too long though, and for most of 2014 the stocks performed relatively the same again. In 2015 and 2016 they follow the same pattern having some strong drops and rises in performance. It is mid 2016 when the GM stock begins to perform much better than the Ford stock, although still following the same rising or decreasing trends. Finally leaving GM with a better stock performance than Ford at the present day.

Revenue growth

To look into the revenue growth of Ford and GM I compiled and summarized the annual revenues for the last 3 years for both companies below:

Source: Author created the images above using data from shareholder.ford.com.

Source: Author created the images above using data from GM.com.

Since 2015, GM's revenue has decreased from 152,356 million to 145,588 million.

Ford's revenue has slowly grown over the last three years from 149,558 million to 156,776 million. Their revenue growth can be attributed to the continued success of their products:

In 2017, F-Series extended its streak as America's best-selling pickup for the 41st straight year, we set a new company high for U.S. SUV sales and Lincoln had its best year since the turn of the millennium thanks to accelerated growth in China,

said Jim Farley, Ford executive vice president and president, Global Markets.

Price-to-book ratio

Using the numbers from the most recent annual reports which were just released by Ford and GM, I calculated Ford's price-to-book ratio at 1.22, and GM's price-to-book ratio at 1.62.

To further compare Ford and GM's price-to-book ratios, I collected and analyzed the information for the last 5 years since 2013:

Source: Author created the images above using data from shareholder.ford.com.

Source: Author created the images above using data from GM.com.

Ford's price-to-book ratio over the past 5 years shows a slow decrease from 2.44 in 2014 to 1.22 in 2017, which looks good for investors who are interested in buying Ford shares.

General Motors has had a fairly steady price-to-book ratio of around 1.50 for the past 5 years. Currently at 1.62, GM's price-to-book ratio is slightly higher than Ford's, but there is not a huge difference in the valuations here.

P/E ratio

A company with a low P/E ratio is interesting for investors since it will not take too long to earn back the paid share price; although it could be a sign of the top of the cyclical industry.

Ford has a fairly decent P/E ratio of 5.71.

Based on 2017 adjusted EPS GM has a P/E ratio of 6.19.

Risks

Ford and GM are both largely dependent on their larger vehicle sales like trucks and SUVs. These are more profitable items for the companies and their profitability depends on the success of those sales. If consumers begin to focus more on fuel efficient vehicles this could be problematic for Ford and GM, unless they are able to respond.

Ford believes there is risk if consumer preferences shift away from larger vehicles:

A shift in consumer preferences away from larger, more profitable vehicles (including trucks and SUVs) at levels beyond our current planning assumption-whether because of spiking fuel prices, a decline in the construction industry, government actions or incentives, or other reasons-could result in an immediate and substantial adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations.

General Motors also recognizes the importance of their larger vehicles sales, and a shift in consumer preferences could hinder their success:

While we offer a balanced and complete portfolio of small, mid-size and large cars, crossovers, SUVs and trucks, we generally recognize higher profit margins on our crossovers, SUVs and trucks. Our success is dependent upon our ability to sell higher margin vehicles in sufficient volumes. Any shift in consumer preferences toward smaller, more fuel efficient vehicles, whether as a result of increases in the price of oil or any sustained shortage of oil, including as a result of global political instability or other reasons, could weaken the demand for our higher margin vehicles.

However, General Motors is also aware that consumer preferences may shift in the future towards electric and more fuel efficient vehicles anyway, so they must respond with new products or they could have issues in the future:

We believe that the automotive industry will experience significant and continued change in the coming years. … To successfully execute our long-term strategy, we must continue to develop new products and services, including products and services that are outside of our historically core business, such as autonomous and electric vehicles, data monetization and transportation as a service. ….. If we do not accurately predict, prepare for and respond to new kinds of technological innovations, market developments and changing customer needs, our sales, profitability and long-term competitiveness may be harmed.

Future plans

Ford is already improving the efficiency of their business by making changes to their products. They are reducing the number of orderable combinations on the EcoSport, Escape and Fusion from thousands to only 10-20 combinations for each vehicle. This improves the costs by lowering the inventory as well as logistics and manufacturing expenses, while improving quality and growing revenue through ensuring that customers are able to get what they want, when they want it, with the dealer of their choice. Jim Farley states:

We are actively evolving our position to be more competitive. At the highest level, we need to narrow our full lineup of nameplates to a more focused lineup that delivers stronger growth, less risk and better returns. We are repositioning the company to offer best-in-class, human-centered vehicles and mobility services. That's our vision.

Since 2015, Ford has changed their F-150 series in the interest of fuel economy to have a lighter body and smaller engine. The weight of the F-150 was reduced by nearly 750 pounds by using all sheet metal, or aluminum, for the body structure. The body used to be made of steel, which is what the majority of the truck's frame is still made from. They have also made a 3.5L V6 the base engine to increase fuel economy, but now in 2018 they plan to replace this with an even more fuel efficient engine, the 3.3L V6 which will boast the same power as the 3.5, but will have better milage. The bigger engine 5.0L V8 remains available, and for 2018 they expect minor updates which should improve their mileage as well.

To handle the consumer shift to electronic vehicles, Ford plans to invest more than $11 billion from 2015-2022, which will support expanding their electrified vehicle lineup. By 2022 they plan to have a total of 40 electrified vehicle models globally, including 16 full battery electric vehicles. Ford also announced they were on track to launch a full battery electric performance SUV which offers at least a 300-mile range in 2020.

As for the autonomous vehicle business, Ford is getting prepared with a purpose-built vehicle, the self-driving technology and the operational infrastructure in parallel, which should allow it to flourish as it plans to enter production in 2021.

General Motors is investing in vehicle electrification technologies such as eAssist, plug-in hybrid, full hybrid, and even a zero emission battery electric vehicle which is part of their long-term strategy to reduce petroleum consumption and emissions. Currently they offer seven models in the U.S. featuring some sort of electrification such as the Chevrolet Volt and the Bolt EV. In October of 2017 they announced plans to launch more than 20 new Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) into global markets before 2023 with 2 planned in the next 18 months.

General Motors also continues to develop FlexFuel vehicles which can run on ethanol-gasoline blend fuels. They believe that alternate fuels can offer significant potential to reducing the petroleum consumption and emissions. They offer a variety of FlexFuel vehicles for 2018 capable of running on gasoline, E85 ethanol or any combination of them. Some vehicles can run on high ethanol blends, as well as biofuels.

General Motors has a strong belief on autonomous vehicles and are actively testing them on public roads in San Francisco, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Warren, Michigan.

We see autonomous technology leading to a future of zero congestion, zero emissions and zero crashes, since more than 90% of crashes are caused by driver error, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). We are among the leaders in the industry with significant global real-world experience in delivering connectivity, safety and security services to millions of customers through OnStar, LLC (OnStar) and advanced safety features that are the building blocks to more advanced automation features that are driving our leadership position in the development of autonomous technology. An example of advanced automation is Super Cruise, a hands-free driving customer convenience feature that is available on the 2018 Cadillac CT6 sedan.

Dividend

Ford's dividend for the fourth quarter of 2017 was in line with the previous dividends at $0.15; giving an annual total of $0.60/share. This puts their dividend yield at 5.65%; excluding supplemental dividends.

General Motor's dividend for the fourth quarter of 2017 was in line with the previous dividends at $0.38; giving an annual total of $1.52/share, or a dividend yield of 3.71%.

To further compare their dividends, I compiled the annual dividend information since 2014 for both Ford and GM and then calculated their dividend yields:

Source: Author created the images above using data from shareholder.ford.com.

Source: Author created the images above using data from GM.com.

As you can see Ford's dividend yield has increased since 2015 when they had a dividend yield of 4.26%, even though the dividend payout has remained the same; this is due to the drop in share price. As the stock price has been going down, the dividend yield has been increasing.

For General Motors we can see that their dividend yield has dropped slightly from the previous year since the dividend payout has remained the same while the stock price has gone up.

With the same dividend payout and the stock price as low as it currently is, Ford has a decent dividend yield of 5.65%. This calculation is not even including the supplemental dividends, which Ford has given out in the first quarter for the last few years.

In January, Ford declared their first quarter regular dividend of $0.15 per share as well as a supplemental cash dividend of $0.13 per share, totaling $0.28 per share. The record date was January 30th 2018, and the dividend will be paid out on March 1st, 2018.

In February, General Motors declared their first quarter dividend of $0.38, record date March 9, 2018 to be paid out on March 23, 2018.

Conclusion

Ford:

Revenue has been increasing for the past few years.

The price-to-book ratio is low at 1.22 and has been improving since 2014.

The P/E ratio of 5.71 is low.

2017 annual dividend of $0.60, a dividend yield of 5.65%, and a $0.15 dividend announced for the first quarter 2018 along with a supplemental dividend of $0.13 per share.

General Motors:

Revenue has been decreasing over the past few years.

The price-to-book ratio is low at 1.62.

Based on 2017 adjusted EPS GM has a P/E ratio of 6.19.

2017 annual dividend of $1.52, a dividend yield of 3.71%, and a $0.38 dividend announced for the first quarter 2018.

Increased investments in electrification, autonomy and mobility are at the core of the Ford Motor Company strategy. General Motors has a long-term strategy to reduce petroleum consumption and emissions. These ideas match that of their customers who are concerned about their global footprint on the world. The future is leading towards fuel efficiency and electric vehicles, and it is in the car manufactures best interest to shift their focus this way.

With increasing revenue, a P/E ratio of 5.71, and a dividend yield of 5.65%; its rather simple. Ford over GM, it's an easy choice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.