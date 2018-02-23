Community Healthcare Trust's (CHCT) CEO Timothy Wallace on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Intel Corp. (NYSE:CHCT) Q4 2017 Results Conference Call February 23, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Timothy Wallace - President and Chief Executive Officer

Page Barnes - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Leigh Ann Stachv - Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

Sheila McGrath - Evercore ISI

Alexander Goldfarb - Sandler O'Neil

Rob Stevenson - Janney

Timothy Wallace

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We appreciate your joining us today for the 2017 fourth quarter and year-end conference call. With me on the call today is Page Barnes, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Leigh Ann Stach, our Chief Accounting Officer. As is our normal process, our earnings announcement and supplemental data report were released last night, and filed with an 8-K, and our annual report on Form 10-K was also filed last night.

We were extremely busy during the fourth quarter. We acquired six properties in four states during the quarter, with a total of approximately 153,000 square feet for purchase price of approximately $40.2 million. These properties were 100% leased with leases running through 2032, and anticipated annual returns of 9% to 10.5%. As it relates to our pipeline, we have three properties with fully negotiated purchase and sale agreements for an aggregate expected investment of $16.8 million. The expected return on these investments should range from approximately 9% to 9.6%, and we anticipate that these will close during the first quarter.

As I will discuss in more detail later, we're also anticipating net new investment of about 12.5 million into the exit financing for our bankrupt borrower, as calculated its $23 million commitment less the $10.5 million mortgage investment we have had for some time. The majority of the net new investment has already been made. In addition as we previously disclosed, we have three additional properties under definitive purchase and sale agreements to be acquired after completion in occupancy that’s from aggregate expected investment of $40.4 million.

The expected return on these investments should range up to approximately 11% and we anticipate that one of these were closed during the first half of 2018 and the others to close in the second half of 2018. These represent two of our client relationships that you heard me talk about developing from the beginning. Our properties under review continue to go up. We current had term sheets outstanding from multiple potential properties with anticipated returns of 9% to 11%. We anticipate having enough availability on our undrawn term loans and revolver to fund these acquisitions through late 2018.

I think as everyone is aware, we have been working through our first bankruptcy. The borrower has filed an amended bankruptcy plan, for that we will provide financing to a newly formed company that will acquire certain assets and liabilities of the borrower and other entities. We believe this plan will be confirmed by the court later this month. Assuming the plan is confirmed by the court, we will enter into a new note and provide up to $23 million in funding to the newly establish company. This will be secured by the ownership interest, cash, accounts receivable, other assets and cash flows of long-term acute care or rehabilitation hospitals. This includes two specially hospitals that we're not a party to the bankruptcy, but are being contributed to and will be owned and operated by the new company.

On December 28th, an anticipation of the plan, we purchased $11.45 million amount of our face value of certain promissory notes, secured by cash and accounts receivable of the borrower for $8.75 million from the Syndicated Banks. That's a $2.7 million discount to face value. Subsequent to December 31st, we acquired $2.2 million of promising notes secured by the operations of the two specialty hospitals that were included in the bankruptcy. So, it will be owned and operated by the new entity.

Under the terms of the plan, we will received the real estate currently secured by the mortgage note receivable through a deed in lieu of foreclosure with a valuation of approximately $4.5 million. We will receive $6.7 million related to mortgage note and $10.95 million related to the other promissory notes. An additional amount of approximately $5.35 million will be utilized to complete the contemplated transactions.

When everything is set and done, we are anticipating having up to approximately $23 million loan to the new entity, secured by all of the ownership interest cash, accounts receivable and other assets of the nine hospitals. We anticipate earnings approximately 9% interest on the loan, however, based on the terms of the loan, anticipated cash flows and potential for refinancing by the new company, we are anticipating a significant amount of this will be repaid relatively quickly.

As I have said before, we view this as just part of real estate and we have been working to resolve the situation as favorably as possible. On another front, we declared our dividend for the fourth quarter and raised to $0.3975 for common share. This equates an annualized dividend of a $1.59 per share and I continue to be proud to say we have raised our dividend every quarter since our IPO.

During the fourth quarter, our purchase 45,178 shares of the Company's common stock at weighted average daily prices ranging from $0.2668 to $0.2760 pursuant to 10b5 buying plan. The plan expired on December 31, 2017 and I have not decided yet if I am going to put another plan in place for this year.

Also since the Company's initial public offering, our named executive officers, Leigh Ann and Page and myself following with other members of management have elected to utilize all of our compensation to purchase restricted stock. In January, Leigh and Page and myself purchased an aggregate of 35,195 shares of common stock in lieu of cash salary, and received an aggregate award from the Company of additional 35,194 shares for investing eight years cliff vesting on that stock.

I believe that takes care of all the items I wanted to cover, so I will hand things up to Page to cover the numbers.

Page Barnes

Thanks, Tim. I am pleased to review the Company’s financial performance for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 were slightly less than $11 million versus almost $7.4 million for the same period in 2016. Total revenues for the year 2017 were $37.3 million versus $25.2 million for 2016. Rental and investment interest revenues were 9.5 million and 32.3 million for the quarter and year respectively versus 6.1 million and 20.6 million for the same period in 2016.

The real estate portfolio was 91.7% leased at quarter end. On a pro forma basis, if all of 2017 fourth quarter acquisitions had occurred on the first day of the fourth quarter, rental and interest revenues would have increased by an additional 420,000 to a pro forma total of 9.9 million for the quarter.

Total expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were approximately 8.4 million versus 6 million for the same period 2016. Total expenses for the year 2017 were just under 30 million versus 21.3 million for 2016. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter were 801,000. Depreciation and amortization expense were just under 5 million for the quarter.

On a pro forma basis, if all the 2017 fourth quarter acquisitions occurred on the first day of the fourth quarter, depreciation and amortization expense would have increased by 192,000 to a pro forma total of approximately 5.2 million. The Company reported net income of 1.552 million for the fourth quarter versus 1.33 million for the same period in 2016. For the year 2017 net income was 3.5 million versus 2.7 million for the year 2016.

Funds from operations, FFO, for the fourth quarter of 2017 consisted of net income plus 5 million in depreciation and amortization for a total of 6.6 million. AFFO adjusted for straight line rents and deferred compensation, which had minimum impact, the total remaining at 6.6 million or $0.37 per share diluted versus 4.8 million or $0.38 per share for the same period 2016.

Again on a pro forma basis adjusting for the debt outstanding for the entire quarter, if all of the 2017 fourth quarter acquisitions start on the first day of the fourth quarter, AFFO would have increased by approximately, $248,000 to a total of just under $6.9 million and increasing AFFO about $0.02 to $0.49 per share.

That's all I have from the numbers standpoint. Operator, I believe we are ready to start the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Sheila McGrath with Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Sheila McGrath

Tim, I just wondering if you could talk about the creative solution for the bankrupt tenant, just so we can understand it first from a modeling standpoint, does the old loan go away and now there is a new loan and what coupon and everything like that. But also if you could just explain to us strategically, how adding more capital to this was the help to optimize the outcome for shareholders? That'd be great.

Timothy Wallace

One of the things, I have been involved in real estate for a long time and before that I was involved in real estate from the public accounting standpoint. And one of the things I've known for a long time it is, if something goes to bankruptcy gets cleaned up a lot of times within in some much better shape than it was when it went in that it's extensively better credit.

And if you look at what we are doing, we had $2.5 million basically secured by the real estate of one hospital, and we are going to end up with $23 million secured by all the assets of nine different hospitals. And the Company has been able through the bankruptcy process that shared a lot of debt, its read itself of assets that it didn't want so it's coming in.

Significantly claim is coming out with cash flows that should be very sustainable and very good. So we feel very good about the position that we are doing. And as I have said from the beginning, we were going to take a very aggressive approach to solving this and we can have and we feel like we have been in such a way that our shareholders will not have lost money and will actually be in a position to benefit from it.

From a modeling standpoint, the $10.5 million mortgage goes away. It's basically been replaced with $23 million loan and the $23 million loan is at 9%. As I said, it equates to basically about $12.5 of net new investment for the quarter. So that along with the $16.8 million gets us to the $28 million to $29 million range, so that is our normal investment for the quarter. Does that tell what you want?

Sheila McGrath

Yes, no, no, that's very helpful thought it's just a lot of puts and takes to that and that helps on the modeling standpoint. Is there any insight you could give us on to like coverage level on the loan? Just of course we understand that the Company is in much better position now, so that's good news. But is there any kind of EBITDA coverage that you insight you could give us?

Timothy Wallace

We are anticipating the EBITDA to interest coverage will be something in the 4 to 5 times range. So, we think it should be very well covered.

Sheila McGrath

And is it the short term financing or how should we think about it in that way?

Timothy Wallace

It can be up for I think 10 years, but we're anticipating that probably in the next year to three years, they're going to pay down a majority of it and that would anticipate probably being out of it in five years. Page, would you disagree with that?

Page Barnes

No I agree with that.

Sheila McGrath

And I just on the -- Page, I guess maybe this one is for you. On G&A, is -- I know you guys don't give specific annual guidance, but is fourth quarter a good run rate for us to assume for the year? Or should we expect like in first quarter there would be additional expenses associated with this restructuring?

Page Barnes

Sheila, we're going to have some additional amortization hit for another years deferred comp. So, the comps are definitely going to go up for that.

Timothy Wallace

And as it relates to the bankruptcy issue I mean our -- we actually anticipate that the cost related to that will rebound because one of the things we negotiated was coverage on some of our largest fees on the final go around. So I mean obviously as we grow, we are going to add people. So G&A will actually go up, but if it did at steady state, it was probably a good quarter. But based that amortization is going to go up and we're going to, as we add properties we're adding people, so it will go up some this year.

The next question comes from Alexander Goldfarb with Sandler O'Neil. Please go ahead.

Alexander Goldfarb

Just a few things, Tim, in no particularly order but I'll just run through. First, in the K you've mentioned that you guys owed about 600,000 probably from the mortgage, bankrupt mortgage holder. So how from I get to Sheila's point on the accounting standpoint, is there any impact from that like are we going to see a dip in the first quarter or is there going to be sort of a catch up booked, once this is settled or how does that work for what you've owed and then accrued?

Timothy Wallace

We're still going to have to work through the numbers but to the best we could, Alex. We took into consideration the accrued interest when we were negotiating the settlement and there might be a little follow-up one way or the other but we're not anticipating any significant fall out in the first quarter relative to actually getting it settled, and again you may have something 100,000 one way or the other but we don't think there's going to be anything significant.

Alexander Goldfarb

And then as part of that 9% coupon on the all in the 23 million is some of that the accretion from the notes you bought back at discount so is it part coupon, part accretion or how is that discount apart being handled for -- because presumably you're going to get the dose payback at par or with the discount is the new par?

Timothy Wallace

The discount is a new par, basically we're funding the new company, about to 20 million, 30 million and they're utilizing that to pay off the bankrupt debtors liabilities and what we agreed to accept related to that was the investment that we had made into it, so when everything is said and done that obviously will go away, there won't be any accretion and there won't be -- we would have paid out $8.7 million investment.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay, so that 8.75 is the new level that's not going back to the 11.5 or whatever?

Timothy Wallace

But an answer to all that just gets away and we will have a $23 million new.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay, and then you said the bankruptcy is the ruling is end of this month, but given we're late in February. Did you mean end of February of end of March?

Timothy Wallace

The confirmation hearing is currently set for the 27th of February.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay, and then…

Timothy Wallace

Obviously it won't happen on the 27th of February, but that's when the judges gamble hits and say, all right get it done.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay great, and then where are these hospitals, the nine hospitals, are they all in the same market or they spread across the region or where are they?

Timothy Wallace

They are spread across the Southeast, Midwest, Oklahoma, North Alabama, Louisiana, Vegas, Albuquerque, and I mean again it's kind of like the Southeast, Midwest.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay, in other words they are not just like all in one state or one market.

Timothy Wallace

No, no, no.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay, and then the final question, and I appreciate your time. You said that you're going to be paid back quickly on the menu set over five years expect to be fully by the next one to two paid back I mean full amount. You guys target about a $120 million a year of acquisitions, but it sounds like there is going to be an offset, so should we expect acquisition activity to ramp up or to pay back of this is consistent with your idea that you will start recycling assets and you would have been selling assets anyway. So there is no real change.

Timothy Wallace

I think you will see the acquisitions ramp up a little bit, I mean I don't think, by doing this I don't see it. It's being significantly different than the $120 million to $130 million, $140 million in that range for a year on a net basis. So I mean, we may get paid back $10 million of this over the next two years but that's like $5 million a year spread over eight quarters. So I mean it's kind of like, $10 million spread over eight quarters, so it's almost not -- it's a blip. So my belief is, we still be $125 million, $130 million on a net basis for the next year or two.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Rob Stevenson, with Janney. Please go ahead.

Rob Stevenson

Most of my questions have been answered, but just wanted to get your outlook on the occupancy the portfolio dipped 40 basis points sequentially to 91.7. You have got about 10% of the leases in the portfolio of rolling this year and next year, so 20% combined. Any known move outs and where do you expect that occupancy to trend over the course of 2018, given your current conversation and leasing activity?

Timothy Wallace

We've already got a significant amount of the 2018 and actually some of the 2019 that's already released. We don't -- we see it the 91% to 94% range on a going forward basis, if you recall Rob, when we did the IPO, I think in the next or two that was close to 50% growth. So now it's down 20%. And a very large amount of our growth now up passed the five year range. So we feel very good. We've been able to increase the weighted average remaining lease term on the portfolio from a little over four when we did the IPO to right at seven now. So, we feel very good about that and we understand everybody was hypersensitive about it when it was 25% or 26% a year, 8% to 10% that's kind of like a normal road. So we're not at all concerned about it.

Operator

Timothy Wallace

Thanks everyone for coming, getting on the call today, spending the time with us. As usual, we truly appreciate your support and your interest. I think we had a fairly decent 2017, and we're looking forward to a great 2018. So, we'll be back and talk to you all pretty much. Thanks.

