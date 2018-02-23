HMS Holdings (HMSY) CEO Bill Lucia on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)
Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call
February 23, 2018 08:30 AM ET
Dennis Oakes - SVP, Investor Relations
William C. Lucia - Chairman and CEO
Jeffrey S. Sherman - CFO
Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo Securities LLC
Nicholas Jansen - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.
Sean Dodge - Jefferies LLC
Mohan Naidu - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.
Ryan Daniels - William Blair & Co. LLC
Matthew Gillmor - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.
Stephanie Davis - Citigroup
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the HMS Q4 and Full-Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer