HMS Holdings (HMSY) CEO Bill Lucia on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

February 23, 2018 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Dennis Oakes - SVP, Investor Relations

William C. Lucia - Chairman and CEO

Jeffrey S. Sherman - CFO

Analysts

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Nicholas Jansen - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Sean Dodge - Jefferies LLC

Mohan Naidu - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Ryan Daniels - William Blair & Co. LLC

Matthew Gillmor - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Stephanie Davis - Citigroup

Presentation

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the HMS Q4 and Full-Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer