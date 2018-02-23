Covanta's (CVA) CEO Steve Jones on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)

Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

February 23, 2018 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Dan Mannes - VP, IR

Steve Jones - President and CEO

Brad Helgeson - CFO

Analysts

Tyler Brown - Raymond James

Michael Hoffman - Stifel

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Ben Kallo - Baird

Jeff Silber - BMO Capital Markets

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Buscaglia - Credit Suisse

Presentation

Operator

Good morning everyone and welcome to the Covanta Holding Corporation’s Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. An archived webcast will be available two hours after the end of the conference call and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website at www.covanta.com. The