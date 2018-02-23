Transocean - A Schrödinger's Cat Of Many Lives
by: Fun Trading
Summary
Transocean's revenue for the fourth quarter declined both sequentially, as well as yearly, due to fewer operating days and lower revenue efficiency during the quarter.
There is a current of optimism running through the Industry. It is not yet sure where it will lead us all, but it is strong enough to take note.
RIG is a long-term commitment and should be accumulated on any weakness below $9.
Transocean - The Deepwater Conqueror. Image from OET. Year Built: 2016
Transocean (RIG) is one of the best offshore drillers with a record backlog of about $12.8 billion as of 02/19/2018 - not