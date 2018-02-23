Transocean - A Schrödinger's Cat Of Many Lives

|
About: Transocean Ltd. (RIG)
by: Fun Trading
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Fun Trading
Special situations, contrarian, long/short equity, value
Summary

Transocean's revenue for the fourth quarter declined both sequentially, as well as yearly, due to fewer operating days and lower revenue efficiency during the quarter.

There is a current of optimism running through the Industry. It is not yet sure where it will lead us all, but it is strong enough to take note.

RIG is a long-term commitment and should be accumulated on any weakness below $9.

Transocean - The Deepwater Conqueror. Image from OET. Year Built: 2016

Transocean (RIG) is one of the best offshore drillers with a record backlog of about $12.8 billion as of 02/19/2018 - not