Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) provides income investors with steady, high-quality dividend income. The business development company has produced good results for shareholders in the last several years, making Goldman Sachs BDC an income vehicle of choice. The company's large floating-rate debt portfolio is set to produce higher net interest income in a rising rate environment. Though shares sell for a premium to Net Asset Value, I think the reward-to-risk ratio is very favorable. An investment in Goldman Sachs BDC comes with a dividend yield of 8.7 percent.

Goldman Sachs BDC held up relatively well during the most recent stock market stampede, which I credit to the company's high-quality dividend.

Year-to-date, Goldman Sachs BDC's share price has slumped "only" 6.5 percent.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts

Goldman Sachs BDC - Business Overview

Goldman Sachs BDC found an opening in the middle market lending space as traditional banks pulled back from this segment after the financial crisis ten years ago nearly destroyed the U.S. banking sector.

Goldman Sachs BDC primarily invests in relatively secure first and second liens that produce recurring interest income which the company uses to pay shareholders a stable dividend.

Here's a snapshot of Goldman Sachs BDC's portfolio evolution over the last five quarters.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC Investor Presentation

Goldman Sachs BDC's investment portfolio has a value of ~$1.3 billion (on a fair value basis), and consists largely of floating-rate loans that are poised to throw off more net interest income in an environment of rising interest rates. Remember that the stock market sell-off in February largely happened because investors are expecting a faster pace of inflation and interest rates in 2018.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

More than 96 percent of Goldman Sachs BDC's investment portfolio is floating-rate, making it a preferred income vehicle to hold during the current rate hiking cycle.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

The Dividend Is Safe

Goldman Sachs BDC pays shareholders a flat dividend of $0.45/share quarterly, and the dividend has been covered with the BDC's Net Investment Income in the last ten quarters.

Here's Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend coverage, graphically.

Source: Achilles Research

Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend coverage ratio, calculated as NII/dividend, never fell below 104 percent in the last ten quarters. The company's average dividend coverage ratio was 119 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

How Much Do You Pay For Goldman Sachs BDC?

Goldman Sachs BDC's shares aren't cheap, which is a reflection of the BDC's outstanding financial results and above-average dividend coverage. Income investors pay ~11.0x Q4-2017 run-rate Net Investment Income, and a premium to Net Asset Value.

GSBD Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Goldman Sachs BDC currently offers income investors a covered 8.7 percent, high-quality dividend yield. The BDC has a large-floating rate loan portfolio that is poised to produce higher net interest income as long as the Federal Reserve keeps moving along the interest rate curve. The dividend is not at risk at all, in my opinion, since the company consistently overearns its payout with NII. Shares are reasonably priced given the value proposition. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

