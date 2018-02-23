Market Volatility Bulletin: VX Term Structure Slowly Working Its Way Back Into Contango

The VX term structure is working to find its way back to contango.

With the vol of vol down, a trade idea is proposed by a reader that draws on multiple disciplines.

Stocks are taking a strong finish to what amounted to a topsy turvy week; global equity vol is toning down.

Market Intro

IB: VIX Index

As we head into the weekend, spot VIX is posting some of its lowest values of what has been thus far a February for the books.

Treasury yields (IEF, TLT, AGG) are lower, which may explain some of the renewed vigor for risk assets:

IB: Ten-Yr Treasury Yield: Fri 3:10 PM EST

IB: ACWI

Investors should be reminded that US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) were not the only trades to suffer in early February. Global equities (ACWI) universally felt the sting, and now are mounting a recovery.

IB: ACWI Implied Volatility

As might be expected, implied vols are calming down globally as well.

Thoughts on Volatility

IB: VVIX

It appears that VVIX is calming down from record-breaking highs. These figures are still quite a bit above where we’ve been through most of last year (low 90s), but this is another indicator that suggests that the volatility market is taking a crack at calming down.

In keeping with the above, Atom & Humber has a suggested trade with accompanying logic from the last MVB:

This trade idea has some really interesting logic to it, as it draws simultaneously on a number of different markets (S&P, VX futures, rates, implied vols on SVXY). That said, the trade does not sound overly specified, which is to say it is not reliant on one specific outcome. We’re interested in other opinions on this idea.

VX Term Structure

The term structure looks quite unique here, but the fact is that overall its quite flat: 17 handles across the board, and well in line with spot VIX.

We’re now seeing the back month taking the highest value, whereas just a week or so ago it had the lowest. We interpret this as the market trying to reestablish a state of contango.

This is well in keeping with the comment we featured recently by Hiro Protagonist:

It sure looks as though that is the way the market wants to bend it, Hiro. Contango has to start somewhere, and this is a reasonable formation pattern. Still, we are by no means out of the woods, and it really will take a considerable period of calm in my view to lead to the sustainable, steep contango that short-vol traders (SVXY) once knew and loved.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

There was some lengthy discussion on potential reversals in the Dollar Index in our last MVB. Silent Trader asked the following (the comment thread is quite likely worth your attention as ramifications could be meaningful):

