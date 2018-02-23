Duke Energy remains a technical buy at current levels. Their revenues and margins are increasing while yielding 4.71%. But also remember that the fixed income market is repricing risk, adding a headwind to utilities trading.

I originally profiled Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) here.

Duke Energy is the second largest electric utility by market capitalization ($52.8 billion). Out of 48 electric utilities, they rank 21st on a current and forward PE basis while having the 11th highest dividend.

They are trading near a 52-week low:

On an absolute basis, the stock is down about 20% from its high of early November. It appears Duke has stabilized at current levels. The 10 and 20-day EMAs are moving sideways. The MACD, while still negative, is inching higher, which means momentum is rising.

But also remember that the bond market is currently repricing risk with yields increasing across the fixed-income complex. This will provide a modest headwind to utility trading.

The utility industry is under modest topline financial pressure:

The above data is from the BEA. It shows that gross utility output has declined in three of the last four quarters. Going back a bit further, we still see an overall weaker growth rate for the sector.

And overall industrial production for utilities has moved sideways for the duration of this expansion.

Here are the relevant financial highlights from the last 10-K (data from Morningstar.com; author's analysis):

After three down years, revenue increased last year by 3.61%. Despite this constraint, management increased the company's gross, operating, and net margin. The debt situation is contained: the debt/assets ratio stands at 58.3%. EBIT (operating income+depreciation) increased 7.83% over the last five years while the interest/EBIT ratio only increased 1.49%. Dividend investors should be pleased with dividend payout ratio, which has been below 100 in three of the last five years.

Duke has $3.2 billion in debt coming due each year for the next five years. Like all utilities, they will most likely refinance a majority of their debt position. Their current weighted average interest rate is 4.09%.

Let's turn to the significant developments in no order of importance:

The acquisition of Piedmont gas, which closed in 2016, continues to be folded into Duke's operations. This was a key acquisition; natural gas revenues as a percentage of overall revenues have doubled over the last two years to 7.3%. Expect the company to build on this acquisition.

Duke has two power plants coming online this year. The Williams Lee plant, which will produce 750 MW of power, should start-up in the 1Q. An addition 1,640MW of power in Florida should be commercially available this year.

The company filed for a rate increase in North Carolina. The company requested $647 million; the state countered with $290 million. The parties will now move to an administrative resolution.

They have applied for a 15% rate increase in Kentucky.

They have come to an agreement with the state of Indiana regarding the company's infrastructure improvement program. Duke originally asked for $1.8 billion; the parties agreed to $1.4 billion.

Duke continues to be a very well-run utility.

