"To cut, or not to cut, that is the question"

Chapter 1: Bomb Defusal For Dummies

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) decided that there will not be a cut today. It declared the full $0.26 of dividends. Is this cause to rejoice? Let's find out, shall we?

Deterioration in funds available for distribution (FAD) for another quarter

A key metric that assesses a REIT's ability to pay is distribution is the FAD metric. We saw another decline in FAD this quarter although this one was one of the easiest to predict.

Source: SNR Q4-2017 supplemental information

Neither adjusted funds from operations, nor FAD covers the $.26 of declared dividends.

Forward looking measures show FAD deteriorating further

SNR still carries close to $700 million in floating debt.

The mid- December Federal Reserve hike will increase interest expense by about $0.45 million quarterly. In addition the sale of properties happened in November of 2017, so the full quarter impact will be felt in Q1-2018. Some of this will be offset by what are no doubt rent hikes at the beginning of 2018, but it will be hard for FAD to surpass the $0.22/quarter with at least 1 more rate hike scheduled in 2018. The dividend for now still stands at $0.26 a quarter.

Portfolio deterioration is not taking a break

Even after disposing what SNR considered a bunch of really bad properties, portfolio metrics deteriorated for the sixth straight quarter.

One can only marvel at the remarkable consistency with which the occupancy (0.6% a quarter) and coverage ratios (0.01X a quarter) are falling.

Two positive surprises

We were however surprised by two factors in this release. The first being that we did not see any additional payment out to Fortress for the large asset sales in Q4-2017.

You can see the previous asset sales in Q4-2016 and Q2-2017 juiced up the "management fees and incentive compensation to affiliate" category. But there was no change this quarter. This additional calculation is long and arduous and we are not sure what to make of the lack of incentive fees other than that it is great for existing shareholders.

The second was the desire to pursue "strategic alternatives".

The Company also announced that the Company’s Board of Directors, together with its management team and legal and financial advisors, has been conducting a process to explore and evaluate a full range of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. There can be no assurance that this process will result in a transaction or, if a transaction is undertaken, its terms or timing. The Company does not intend to make any further public comment regarding the review until it has been completed. The Company retained J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as its financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as its legal advisor to assist in this ongoing review.

As previously shown, the portfolio has real tangible value which we estimate at at least $10/share. However we were not sure about the long term contract with Fortress and how a sale would impact that. We are fairly certain though that now this announcement has been made, that Fortress will be giving some goodies to help make the deal happen. This might definitely help put a floor on the stock.

Conclusion

After having it on a "Sell" for most of 2017, we recently upgraded SNR to a "Hold" at $7.50. The action was taken as we felt there was limited downside from that point. We stand by that. However as to whether a deal materializes or not will depend on what price management is ready to take and the concessions Fortress is ready to give on its contract. We have zero insight on that. In addition, we are not too fond of the fundamentals being reported quarter after quarter, hence we continue to stay out. As shown recently, pretty much the whole healthcare REIT sector has been bombed out and values can be found everywhere. Investors should definitely explore the choices here, even if they decide SNR is not for them.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

