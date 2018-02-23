Nutrisystem: Buy On The Dip

The price trajectory of Nutrisystem (NTRI) this year has baffled me considering my conviction about its mispricing. Nutrisystem is down 25% YTD and when a stock loses a quarter of its market cap under two months, one has to start looking for reasons. As far as I can see there is a single news report that highlighted increased competition in enrolling male customers. But pressures on the competition side is old news and recent results show the company has thrived despite competition. When I reverse engineered company cash flows for a $40 target, the assumptions seemed far-fetched in that they suggested a severe contraction in Nutrisystem's growth rate going forward.

Additionally the Oprah-factor in Weight Watchers International (WTW) has led to some bizarre rallies off late. Just two weeks ago, WTW announced a free membership offer to teens between 13 and 17 which needless to say was extremely controversial.

Source: Twitter Account of National Eating Disorder Association

WTW stock still surged 15% after the news and Nutrisystem fell 3%. The compare and contrast between Nutrisystem and WTW is a continuing theme with news on one stock affecting the other in some of the large fluctuations. But valuation is all about numbers. After adding nearly a million members since Oprah signed up, WTW's revenues were up just (in relative terms) 15% whereas those of Nutrisystem were up 30% in the previous quarter.

Cash flow projections

To understand what current market pricing entails in terms of cash flows, I reverse engineered the assumptions to get a $40 target. The only line item I did not change was the tax rate which was maintained at 21%. On non-time series assumptions, the risk-free rate has increased 50 basis point since my last piece. There was also a slight offsetting impact in that the stock's beta has declined because of recent corrections. The stock's WACC still edged 40 bps higher to 9.5% relative to my previous projection.

In my previous article I projected operating cash flows clipping $200 million by 2023. The 2023 operating cash flow was below $150 million under the $40 case.

To derive these figures, I had to assume a 10 bps margin improvement and a revenue CAGR of 9% over the next five years. The South Beach brand on its own could contribute the 9% CAGR projected here. But considering failures over a five-year period the revenue CAGR may still be taken as reasonable. However, the company's highly effective call to action (revenues are still growing faster than marketing expenses) will build leverage that expands operating margins. Marketing costs constitute half the SG&A expenses and the G&A line item is growing at half the rate of marketing expenses. The margin expansion is therefore a given and 10 bps margin expansion makes little sense. Therefore, going into earnings, I think the stock offers considerable downside protection against a sub-par result.

Web rankings

This is in no way a predictor of sales but just an addendum to check if something's going wayward with Nutrisystem and South Beach. The online channel after all constitutes more than 90% of the business. In my article last year I had listed the ranking of all the three brands which should serve as a frame of reference.

Source: Alexa Rank Checker

While both Nutrisystem and Weight Watchers have improved their ranking, South Beach has more than halved its global rank. Therefore far from dipping in popularity, the hits on one of the brands has actually exploded in recent weeks. Note that the nearly yoy comparison offsets the seasonality effect.

In Conclusion...

After Domino's Pizza (DPZ) and Hanesbrands (HBI), I am including Nutrisystem as the third stock in my high-conviction buy list. Performance so far is provided for illustration below. Note that I compile this list through an ongoing process of mining stocks that are mispriced. This process takes a considerable amount of time which explains the fewer additions so far.

DPZ - 17.9% since Oct 15, 2017

HBI - 1.7% since Feb 13, 2018

Author's note: Liked the article? Hit the follow button to be in the loop for more such insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.