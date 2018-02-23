Image credit

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) reported earnings on Wednesday and the stock not only was sent flying higher, but it dragged its competitors along with it. The auto parts retailers were beaten mercilessly last year, but since that time, sentiment has done a complete 180, and at this point, it seems these stocks can do no wrong. AAP’s Q4 report really wasn’t that great, but it was better than what investors were expecting, and thus, the stock was up a whopping 8%. To my eye, AAP looks pricey here and there is certainly a lot of bullish sentiment, but I just don’t see an upside case.

Some bullish action on the chart

Before we get going, I'll mention one quick note on the chart with respect to the moving averages, which have both turned more positive of late. The 50DMA recently crossed over the 200DMA, which is very bullish, and the 200DMA is flattening out. Should the bulls hold this recent advance, we should see the 200DMA turn higher and that could be the support the bulls need to see this rally move the stock even higher. There’s the high from January at $124 to contend with, but right now, the bulls look like they’re in control.

Same old problems

However, I just don’t see where AAP’s fundamentals are worthy of this kind of rally. I have liked AAP at times in the past so I’m certainly not a perma-bear, but given its 2017 performance and weak guidance for 2018, I cannot understand why it is rallying the way that it is.

Comps were down 2.6% in Q4 after rising 3.1% in last year’s Q4, effectively wiping out those gains. AAP’s full-year comp sales weren’t much better at -2%, stacking that loss on top of a 1.4% loss for all of 2016. AAP’s comps haven’t looked great for years at this point and I’m quite surprised the market is rewarding what has become a habit of producing negative comp sales numbers. It isn’t that AAP’s comps are a total disaster as these losses aren’t huge by any means, but how many times does AAP need to produce negative comps for investors to notice? Guidance for 2018 was for -2% to 0% comps so things aren’t going to get any better anytime soon. And I’ll reiterate that the negative comp performance guided for this year is on top of a loss in 2016 and another loss in 2017; this company is struggling.

Gross margins are telling the same story as they fell in Q4 and for the full year as well. Gross margins were down 69 bps in Q4 and 90 bps for the year as increased supply chain costs as well as costs related to inventory optimization weighed on AAP’s ability to squeeze profitability from its assortment. This is another seemingly perpetual issue AAP has, and considering its margins aren’t that high in the first place, this is not something it can afford. When you couple perpetually weak gross margins with comp sales that do nothing but fall, you’ve got a pretty weak outlook.

AAP used to be able to rely on its SG&A costs falling, but that isn’t even the case any longer. GAAP SG&A costs were up 80 bps during 2017 and adjusted SG&A was up 120 bps, so regardless of how you look at it, AAP is losing ground here as well. These are meaningful moves in the wrong direction and part of it certainly is the nearly constant deleveraging from lower comp sales; it would seem AAP is unable to cut costs any further and thus, we may see more of this going forward assuming comps remain weak.

All of this means that operating margins fell off a cliff in 2017, falling a whopping 210 bps to 7.3% on an adjusted basis. That is a decline of 22%, an enormous number by any standard. In other words, you’ve got a company with perpetually lower comp sales and profitability that is falling by 22%; what are people buying here?

Tax reform will help

Tax reform is going to help this year as AAP reckons its tax rate should be something like 25%, but that’s really the only source of meaningful earnings growth I see. Guidance is for -2% to 0% comps and adjusted operating margin of 7.3% to 7.8% (versus 7.3% in 2017); these are not strong fundamentals. This level of operating income will represent a potentially incremental improvement over 2017, but still well off of 2016’s level of 9.4%. I just don’t get why people are so bullish here.

Very little EPS growth, but the stock is flying

EPS was $6.42 last year and is slated to be $6.60 this year, but even that seems hard to believe. We know that revenue is likely to be lower than it was in 2017 – guidance is for $9B to $9.4B and 2017 was $9.4B – and we know that AAP doesn’t buy back stock. In addition, operating margins are likely to be similar to 2017 so the levers for earnings growth here are few and far between. I think even the $6.60 analysts have for this year is in doubt, but even so, the stock is hardly a screaming buy.

At today’s price, AAP is going for 17 times earnings so we aren’t in nosebleed territory here. However, keep in mind that AAP continues to exhibit weak fundamentals and has virtually no earnings growth, so if you want an auto parts retailer, do yourself a favor and buy O’Reilly (ORLY) instead. That company is still growing and has strong fundamentals whereas AAP is seemingly in perpetual decline; the choice is yours.

