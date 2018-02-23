Digirad's (DRAD) CEO Matthew Molchan on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)
Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call
February 23, 2018 11:00 a.m. ET
Executives
Risa Lindsay - Investor Relations
Matthew Molchan - President and Chief Executive Officer
Jeffry Keyes - Chief Financial Officer
Analysts
Mitra Ramgopal - Sidoti & Company
Presentation
Operator
I’d now like to turn the conference over to your host, Risa Lindsay. Thank you. You may begin.
Risa Lindsay
Thank you, Dana, and thank you all for joining us this morning. If you didn't