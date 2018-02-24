Trump's Tax Plan: Bad News For Amazon, Tesla, And Netflix Shareholders
Summary
Trump's recently passed corporate tax cut bill should lead to larger deficits, increasing inflation, and higher interest rates.
Warren Buffett explained back in May 1977 how inflation swindles the equity investor.
Expect marquee tech stocks such as Amazon, Tesla, and Netflix to be most negatively impacted by passage of the tax bill.
Trump Tax Plan's Effect on Inflation and Interest Rates
As everyone now knows, President Trump got his corporate tax reduction bill passed in late December, lowering the tax rate on domestic business from 35%