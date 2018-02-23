Towards An Optimized Portfolio Model - Part II: Market Cap Vs. Fundamental Indexing

I will further explore the research on cap weighted indexing as an answer to those who say other indexing methodologies are superior.

The evolution of financial research has led investors to constantly challenge how they are building investment portfolios that keep pace with market averages. This is all the more true today as more and more investors are buying index funds, instead of relying on active management to steward their investment assets. In this piece, I want to review the factors of market returns over time, that I explored in Part I, and finally, answer the question of how to build an optimized portfolio.

Factors That Determine The Variability of Stock Market Returns

The evolution of research in finance has been remarkable. In just a short period of time, we have progressed from a one-factor Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) that focused solely on risk, measured as beta, to the current model proposed by Eugene Fama (Chicago), and Kenneth French (Dartmouth) which employs a five-factor model for making investment decisions. Fama and French have revolutionized investment management with the five-factor model, focusing on not just risk exposure but also market capitalization, investment style, profitability and finally management investment as measures of long-term investment performance, as I laid out in detail in part I.

The five-factor approach brings decades of investment research in portfolio management to individual investors and institutional investors alike, allowing for the implementation of an intelligent investment strategy that results in better performance outcomes over the long run.

Mathematical finance has clearly proven through the decades that the odds of an active manager beating the index are purely randomized. Going back to the mathematical models of Cardano in 1564 all the way through to the recent writings of Fama, Bogle, Ellis, and Malkiel, there is simply no mathematical proof for the superiority of active management. An investor selecting securities, and outperforming a passive index fund that holds the market portfolio, is no more likely than what can be explained by random chance.

Therefore, the only way for an investor to truly increase their return is to hold a portfolio that deviates meaningfully from the market portfolio - not through the active selection of securities, but rather through the tilting of the portfolio towards the identifiable sources of outperformance. I went over the many sources of outperformance that comes from the market factors that have been studied in academic research in Part I. While much of the attention is paid to the five-factor asset pricing model of Fama and French (FFR), there is another model that seeks to add to their work. Cliff Asness who runs AQR wrote an interesting article "Our Model Goes to Six and Saves Value From Itself".

Dr. Asness makes the case for momentum investing in many of AQR's academic research. While Dr. Fama is not yet a believer in the momentum factor, AQR makes a great case for why the momentum factor has more evidence than any of the factors and should be included expanding the current FFR model to six factors. For a deeper exploration of the momentum, factor read AQR's paper from The Journal of Portfolio Management.

Dr. Asness begins by reconstructing the factor panel from FFR. Let's remember the factors as AQR lays them out:

RM-RF The return spread between the capitalization weighted stock market and cash.

SMB The return spread of small minus large stocks (i.e., the size effect).

HML The return spread of cheap minus expensive stocks (i.e., the value effect).

RMW The return spread of the most profitable firms minus the least profitable.

CMA The return spread of firms that invest conservatively minus aggressively.

Then they add the momentum factor as UMD, defined as winners minus losers.

They state:

if your goal is... the formation of the best portfolio to invest in, or for that matter performance attribution where investors may be following momentum strategies, well, then leaving it out is an odd choice. In fact, one might view the holy grail of investing as coming up with factors that are uncorrelated to your existing set, but have high average returns (the even holier grail is negatively correlated high mean factors, we save that for bit later). The momentum row, and its large positive and statistically significant intercept, says that is indeed what you have in UMD. So, we're pretty comfortable saying the Five Factor Model is awesome. However, for building real world portfolios, for performance attribution uses, in fact for most things save explaining the Five Factor Model itself, there is no reason, aside from disbelieving the ubiquitous data on momentum, for leaving out UMD. At this point we think, while future research including our own might add, subtract, or change the form of these, that at least a Six Factor Model (SFM) is clearly warranted."

In constructing this model investors must decide what instruments are better for the long run: traditional market cap weighted portfolios or alternative models such as fundamental indexation.

The Arguments of Alternative Weighting Proponents

There are a number of different ways to weight the companies in an index. At this point, investors should be well acquainted with the arguments and research for why investing passively is so advantageous to investors both large and small. In Part I, I provided the arguments of fundamental indexation. This is the concept that the index can be reconstituted on a systematic basis to overweight undervalued stocks and underweight overvalued stocks. But inherent to this strategy is a belief in market inefficiency. Still, proponents will argue that doing this will result in beating the market cap weighted index by 2% or more, each year, over the long run. In addition, continued inflows into fundamental index funds have brought down the cost to use this strategy, thus making it far more advantageous for investors. That said, it remains significantly above the cost of cap weighted indexation, like most smart beta strategies.

Research Affiliates, who pioneered the Fundamental Index, wrote a paper entitled "Flying High: RAFI at 10 Years". In this paper, they make the argument that RAFI has achieved its theoretical outperformance in real life data.

They state:

With nearly 10 years of actual returns, the RAFI Fundamental Index strategy has added value across a most interesting and complete market cycle. True, not as large as the original work suggested, but certainly in line with expectations, given the prevailing headwind value-tilted strategies have encountered over the past decade. Critically it's been able to deliver more to the end investor as a result of having a natural lower fee than active approaches... Suppose you recognized the issues with cap weighting back in 2005 and decided to go active. Further suppose you had the skill to pick-and the sangfroid to stick with!-a top-quartile mutual fund (West and Ko, 2014). You would have enjoyed a reasonable excess return of 1.01% before the manager took their cut for investment management fees. Not bad. About how much of that 101 bps did a top-quartile manager take? Half? Three quarters? Shockingly, the 101 bps gross alpha shrinks to a scant 6 bps after deducting the expense ratio. Only 6% of the benefit of hiring a top-quartile mutual fund accrued to the end investor. Meanwhile, on average the two RAFI Fundamental Index products launched in 2005 delivered nearly 80% of excess returns to the end client. Isn't that the way our industry is supposed to work? Sure the manager should win a little, but the value added should overwhelmingly accrue to the client.

Further arguments have been made by those using equal weighting or weighting by dividends. Dr. Jeremy Siegel, noted professor of The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, is senior investment strategy advisor for WisdomTree. He has argued for a Noisy Market Hypothesis in his article by the same title that appeared in the 2006 Wall Street Journal. In it he makes the argument that the efficient market hypothesis is not, in fact, valid - that, as he put it in this piece, "cracks" were found in the theory. However if alternative indexation is going to rely on the notion that markets are not efficient, then as researchers we would have to conclude that this is merely a quantitative form of active investing. Dr. Siegel states:

"...there is now a new paradigm for understanding how markets work... This new paradigm claims that the prices of securities are not always the best estimate of the true underlying value of the firm... In other words, prices of securities are subject to temporary shocks that I call "noise" that obscures their true value. These temporary shocks may last for days or for years, and their unpredictability makes it difficult to design a trading strategy that consistently produces superior returns. To distinguish this paradigm from the reigning efficient market hypothesis, I call it the "noisy market hypothesis."

At this point, it is clear that what these new alternative weighting schemes are doing is simply a new form of quantitative active investing. When you throw out the efficient market hypothesis, upon which all of modern finance stands, you begin down a road that leads to active management. Dr. Siegel continues to describe the case for his theory:

New research indicates that there is a simple way that investors can capture these mispricings and achieve returns superior to capitalization-weighted indexes. This is through a strategy called "fundamental indexation." Fundamental indexation means that each stock in a portfolio is weighted not by its market capitalization, but by some fundamental metric, such as aggregate sales or aggregate dividends. Like capitalization-weighted indexes, fundamental indexes involve no security analysis but must be rebalanced periodically by purchasing more shares of firms whose price has gone down more than a fundamental metric, such as sales, and selling shares in those firms whose price has risen more than the fundamental metric... It can be rigorously proved that if stock prices are subject to noise, then capitalization-weighted indexes will offer investors risk-and-return characteristics that are inferior to those of fundamentally weighted indexes."

But wait - I demonstrated in my last analysis that while fundamental indexation seems to beat market cap indexes over the short time period tested, the risk return proposition found in the Sharpe ratio actually favors market cap weighted indexes ever so slightly at 0.56 for fundamental index versus 0.59 for market cap weighted. This would seem to disprove Dr. Siegel's "Noisy Markets Hypothesis" leading to better risk adjusted returns and add to the Efficient Market theory. I'll let him continue...

I have long advocated the use of dividends in evaluating stocks. Dividends are the only fundamental variable that is completely objective, transparent and unable to be manipulated by managers who tinker with accounting assumptions. (In the interest of full disclosure, I am an adviser to a company that develops and sponsors dividend-based indexes and products.)... The historical data make an extremely persuasive case for fundamental indexing. From 1964 through 2005, a total market dividend-weighted index of all U.S. stocks outperformed a capitalization-weighted total market index by 123 basis points a year and did so with lower volatility. The data indicate that the outperformance by fundamentally weighted indexes during the same period is even greater among mid-sized and small stocks."

Discussions about who wins over time are honestly meaningless. They are snapshots in time that could be influenced by a number of factors. In reality what matters is how your investment strategy is created. Whether the methodology used conforms to over 450 years of evidence, or whether it is based on a rather new theoretical framework, this so far appears to be nothing more than a quantitative form of active management that gives greater than market exposure to a specific factor such as the value factor.

The Arguments for Market Cap Weighted Indexing

The Foundation-Markets Are Efficient

"There is no other proposition in economics which has more solid empirical evidence supporting it than the Efficient Market Hypothesis". -Dr. Michael Jensen, Harvard Business School

The case for market cap weighted indexing lies on two fundamental concepts, and the first is the zero sum game. This is the notion that all investors, both active and passive, make up the market, and thus for one active investor to outperform the index, another investor must underperform the index; therefore, investing is a zero sum game before costs and a negative sum game after costs. The second concept for cap weighted indexing lies on a foundation of 450 years of academic research into market efficiency. In the interest of supporting this contention, I think it would be worthwhile to explore some of this research to demonstrate to investors just how supported the efficient market theory is. While you can find more detail about the research surrounding efficient markets in the appendix section at the end, it is important for investors to understand that the scholarship in support of the efficient market hypothesis stretches from 1564 to the present day. The case for efficient markets has been progressively built by researchers through the years, though the most famous work is that of Eugene Fama who won the Nobel Prize for his work in 2013.

"In short, the evidence in support of the efficient markets model is extensive, and contradictory evidence is sparse." -Eugene Fama, Efficient Capital Markets: A Review of Theory and Empirical Work, The Journal of Finance, May 1970.

So it is clear this is not a theory that lacks evidence. It is the most intelligent theory upon which to base your investment decision making. Therefore, Vanguard would argue that investors should not be following an alternatively weighted index in the hopes of capturing additional alpha. Instead, they would argue, investors should be focused on capturing all factors.

Market Cap vs. Alternative Index

In their paper "A Review of Alternative Approaches to Equity Indexing", Vanguard proves that fundamental strategies offer a rather interesting logical challenge for believers. If I believe in the need to reconstitute an index, then I am implicitly making the case that prices are not efficient, a claim I cannot make without going against 450 years of academic research. They state:

"If cap-weighted indexes were inefficient and easily bested by underweighting the largest companies, it should be simple to identify a majority of actively managed funds that consistently outperform, because active managers would only have to underweight or avoid the largest stocks in order to outperform their benchmark. However, when we inspected the data compiled from existing Vanguard research, we found this not to be the case... Both the logic and assumptions of the mispricing argument are subject to criticism. First, one must assume securities are indeed subject to systematic mispricing, and that those mispricings can be captured by generally avoiding large companies... Second, even if stocks were systematically mispriced, proponents of such strategies are implicitly assuming that they have the tools to divine the securities' correct value and thus benefit from the arbitrage opportunity."

They continue:

A simple acid test for the claims of mispricing examines whether the returns of alternatively weighted index strategies can be explained by several common risk factors in the equity market. In Figure 6, we implement the basic three-risk factor model from Fama and French (1993) and Carhart (1997), displaying the t-statistics for the style-adjusted alphas on a 36-month rolling basis. These values can be interpreted as the return left over after accounting for the portfolio's exposure to market, size, and value risk factors. None of the alternative strategies examined in this example produced style-adjusted alphas that were consistently and significantly different from 0, thus indicating that their outperformance relative to cap-weighted benchmarks can be explained by size and value tilts within the market."

Larry Swedroe, Director of Research for Buckingham, addressed the concept of fundamental indexing and those who claim it is superior to market cap indexes by advancing a market inefficiency argument:

In recent years, there has been a proliferation of index mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, all based on a seemingly endless array of indexes designed to be "new and improved" versions of market-cap-weighted vehicles. Much of this has come to be called "smart beta." The proponents of "smart beta" claim to provide higher returns due to superior construction strategies. This assertion arises from the belief that market-cap weightings lead to an index overweighting "overpriced" stocks and underweighting "underpriced" stocks. The smart-beta proponents believe the impact of pricing errors can be reduced by weighting holdings according to fundamental factors, such as price-to-book ratios, price-to-earnings ratios, dividend-to-price ratios, sales-to-price ratios and cash flow-to-price ratios. Among the leaders in this charge have been the proponents of the Fundamental Index concept developed by Research Affiliates. In their study, the authors show this is really just a marketing gimmick, one that allows the providers of smart beta to earn a fee from marketing their strategy and licensing their indexes. They also present evidence demonstrating that the returns of the Fundamental Indexes have nothing to do with "mispricings" and "overvaluations," but really are well explained by loading on the HML (high minus low) value factor."

Conclusion: The Optimized Portfolio

In conclusion, the data support a market cap weighted index that favors tilting towards the factors of outperformance. Seeing as differing strategies for how to build an index rely on the notion of market inefficiency, they are in a sense active management. Instead of stock picking, they are stating that they know better than the market - which securities are overvalued and which are not - in order to do their fundamental rebalancing. Dr. Fama has been very clear that there are dimensions of expected return, and tilting the portfolio towards those dimensions may lead to higher overall returns over the long run. Therefore owning a broadly diversified total world stock index is a great starting point. Then should an investor wish to tilt their portfolio towards value, small-cap, quality, and possibly even momentum, then the best way to do this for most individual investors is through market cap weighted products that keep costs ultra low.

Our analysis thus far has demonstrated that the various rules adhered to by alternative strategies have led to a systematic tilt toward smaller-cap and value stocks. So long as these biases remain, the performance of these strategies relative to a capweighted index will be inherently driven by these market segments."

Can we thus mimic the portfolio returns of these alternative indexing strategies through cap weighted indexes that target the sources of outperformance from the academic literature?

Below I have targeted the Schwab RAFI Broad Market Index (FNDB) versus a portfolio of similarly weighted market cap factor indexes. We only have data going back to 2014. The results are surprising. We begin with the RAFI broad index ETF, and we see that the fund owns 72.83% in large cap stocks, split between value, blend and growth styles (V34/B26/G14), 18.52% in mid cap stocks (10/6/3), and 8.52% in small cap stocks (5/3/1). I then sought to replicate these exposures through market cap weighting. I used Vanguard S&P index ETFs in order to replicate each asset class. (All Data From Morningstar-numbers do not add up to 100% because of rounding)

NAME ALLOCATION TOTAL RETURNS WEIGHTED RETURNS 2014-2018YTD Schwab RAFI Broad Market 100% 46.86% 46.86% Composite Benchmark 50.98% 1 Large Cap Blend Index 26% 54.39% 14.14% 2 Large Cap Value Index 34% 45.50% 15.47% 3 Large Cap Growth Index 14% 61.38% 8.59% 4 Mid Cap Blend Index 6% 46.70% 2.80% 5 Mid Cap Value Index 10% 44.84% 4.48% 6 Mid Cap Growth Index 3% 47.74% 1.43% 7 Small Cap Blend Index 3% 45.71% 1.37% 8 Small Cap Value Index 5% 44.32% 2.22% 9 Small Cap Growth Index 1% 46.55% 0.47%

The similarly weighted market cap portfolio produced 4.12% in excess returns over the fundamental index. This is without overweighting small cap, value, and quality stocks among other dimensions. Doing this would produce even more alpha over the long run according to academic research. I am first to state that this is a short time frame, and thus the results are not statistically significant. But what we can say is that as with any form of active management, the additional cost borne by the investor during this period would have been guaranteed, while outperformance was not. The same can be said for the long run. Therefore it would seem that smart beta is really just smart marketing. Still, the continued promise of these strategies is worth exploring as we get more data.

Therefore, the optimized portfolio model must keep costs at a bare minimum, and skew towards the sources of outperformance. Finally, even the perfectly optimized portfolio will go off track if an investor does not control their own behavior. Being consistent with your investment strategy is the key to long-term success. Do not let the ups and downs of market cycles push you away from your long-term plan.

Appendix: Additional Research Supporting The Efficient Market Hypothesis

Girolamo Cardano the origins of market efficiency begin in Italy, with the publication of Liber de Ludo Aleae (The Book of Games and Chance) (1564). He touched on many concepts that would later become the rules of probability. In 1863, a French stockbroker, Jules Regnault, observed that the longer you hold a security, the more you can gain or lose on its price variations and that the price deviation is, thus, directly proportional to the square root of time. Lord Rayleigh (1880), a British physicist, was aware of a random walk; later John Venn, the British logician and philosopher, would build on this work by gaining an understanding of a random walk as well as Brownian motion (1888).

George Gibson wrote the book The Stock Markets of London, Paris, and New York in 1889, mentioning the concept of efficient markets. Gibson wrote, "when shares become publicly known in an open market, the value which they acquire may be regarded as the judgment of the best intelligence concerning them." French Mathematician Louis Bachelier in 1900 published his Ph.D. thesis, "The ́orie de la speculation", which discussed the use of Brownian motion in evaluating stock options. His work was far ahead of his time and would lie dormant until it was rediscovered later in the 20th century. Further work by Taussig (1921), MacCauley (1925), Olivier (1926), and Mills (1927) would further the knowledge of mathematical finance. MacCauley observed a striking similarity between the stock market and a chance curve. Olivier provided proof of the leptokurtic nature of the distribution of returns. Finally, Mills wrote The Behavior of Prices, which proved the leptokurtosis of returns.

Cowles (1933) proved for the first time that stock market forecasters cannot forecast, and in a follow up study in 1944, found that professionals cannot beat the market either. Jack Treynor (1962) wrote the first paper on the Capital Asset Pricing Model. This was followed by Sharpe (1964), who published his Nobel Prize-winning work on the Capital Asset Pricing Model or the CAPM. Fama (1965) defined an efficient market for the first time in his empirical analysis of stock market prices in which they conclude that they follow a random walk.

Samuelson (1965) provided the first real arguments for efficient markets in his paper, "Proof", that properly anticipated prices fluctuate randomly. Harry Roberts (1967) coined the term "efficient market hypothesis" and made the distinction between weak and strong form tests, which became the classic taxonomy in Fama (1970). In 1968, Michael C. Jensen evaluated the performance of mutual funds and concluded that "on average the funds apparently were not quite successful enough in their trading activities to recoup even their brokerage expenses". Ball and Brown (1968) were the first to publish an event study.

Fama et al. (1969) undertook the first ever event study (although they were not the first to publish), and their results lend considerable support to the conclusion that the stock market is efficient. Published in 1970, the definitive paper on the efficient markets hypothesis is Eugene F. Fama's first of three review papers: "Efficient Capital Markets: A Review of Theory and Empirical Work" (1970). He was also the first to consider the "joint hypothesis problem". Granger and Morgenstern in 1970 published the book, Predictability of Stock Market Prices.

Scholes (1972) studied the price effects of secondary offerings and found that the market is efficient except for some indication of post-event price drift. Samuelson (1973) wrote his survey paper, 'Mathematics of speculative price'. LeRoy (1973) showed that under risk aversion, there is no theoretical justification for the martingale property. Lorie and Hamilton in 1973 published the book, The Stock Market: Theories and Evidence. Also in 1973, Burton G. Malkiel first published the classic, "A Random Walk Down Wall Street" (Malkiel, 1973), now in its tenth edition. Samuelson (1973) generalized his earlier (1965) work to include stocks that pay dividends.

Ellis (1975) published the article, "The Loser's Game", in the Financial Analysts Journal, stating in it: "The investment management business (it should be a profession but is not) is built upon a simple and basic belief: Professional money managers can beat the market. That premise appears to be false." Brinson, Singer, Beebower's 1991 paper, "The Determinants of Portfolio Performance II, An Update" in the Financial Analysts Journal found that asset allocation determines 91% of a portfolios return. Malkiel (2003) examined the attacks on the EMH and concluded that stock markets are far more efficient and far less predictable than some recent academic papers would have us believe. Malkiel (2005) showed that professional investment managers do not outperform their index benchmarks and provided evidence that by and large market prices do seem to reflect all available information.

Andrew Lo in 2008 wrote the "Efficient Markets Hypothesis" article for the second edition of The New Palgrave Dictionary of Economics. Yen and Lee (2008) presented a survey article that gives a chronological account of empirical findings and concludes that the EMH is here to stay. In a paper on the global financial crisis, Ball (2009) argued that the collapse of Lehman Brothers and other large financial institutions, far from resulting from excessive faith in efficient markets, reflected a failure to heed the lessons of efficient markets.

