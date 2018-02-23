Selling The Market Short

Stick with cash, business assets, short-term bonds, dividend blue chips, silver, and gold, and think about managing your equity risk especially if the market keeps rising.

Trump is doing a good job, but the madness of crowds could be the tail (risk) that wags the equity market dog despite a strong economy.

The one week 10.2% crash starting on Groundhog Day might just be blip on the chart or could be an appetizer for the Grizzy Bear ahead.

A one-time flash crash, or the start of the next bear market? Increasingly, investors who have held through thick and thin are wondering whether it's time to take some chips off the table and lock in gains.

There are actually a number of similarities to this market and the dotcom crash of 2000, but we are still in the early stages of the bubble according to Ray Dalio, head of the world's largest hedge fund.

When Kylie Jenner's Tweet can cause Snapchat (SNAP) to crash and erase $1.7 billion in value, investors need to ask themselves if equities are trading on fundamentals or speculative furvor, especially now that the smart money is selling. People tweet negative stuff at @Hedgephone all the time, but thankfully to my knowledge (or lack thereof) a single tweet has never dented our strategic pre-rev valuation. If this were the late nineties, revenues would not have mattered -- guess I missed my window! Earnings and cash flow were for the little people.

The 2000 Nasdaq bubble crash erased 80% of invested capital before anyone could finally buy the dip -- the bulk of my late father's (a humble professor) pension, which at the bubble peak was worth $200K, was in TIAA Creff Growth and lost a similar amount during that implosion. I've learned a good deal from my losses, but the need to avoid serious market crashes stands out to me as a major lifelong theme. Buy and hold is great, but 80% losses are hard to recoup.

The new buyers at the bottom of the tech-wreck were brave value investors like the legendary Bill Miller, who recommended Amazon (AMZN) to a family member at a dinner party. They sold it for a 30% gain a few years later, and I have felt a subtle yet resentful bias towards the share price (not the business) ever since. Someday, it will be a great short sale set up. That day may come sooner rather than later.

The bottom in 2002 was 767 on the S&P 500 (SPY). If one multiplies the low by 2X (a Fibonacci extension level), you get 1535 which is very close to the high in October 2007 of 1555.

Below is a chart of the Nasdaq (QQQ) crash from 5000 to 3000. Note the "dip buyers" pushed the Nasdaq back to 4250, or 15% below the high after a 40% sucker's rally before falling all the way to 1000.

The market bottom in 2009 was 665.75 -- not that anyone remembers the financial crisis or the papering over of the root cause.

If one multiplies the March 2009 low by the 4.23X Fibonacci extension level we get to 2825 which corresponds very closely to the January top. Hedgephone, like a blind squirrel, finds a nut every once in a while.

Basically, the market is very pricey at 2.2X sales and the chart is very bid today. Investors may want to sell some winners to lock in gains or they could risk another round trip to much lower prices, as happened in the 2002-2009 cycle. Because old resistance becomes support, the 1550 level of the S&P 500 is our "soft target" if the grizzly bear market begins in earnest this year. Otherwise, expect support at the 200 day (around 2500) and at 2000.

If you bought the low in 2002 and panic sold the low in 2009 you actually lost 13% -- investors heading toward retirement may want to consider 1 and 2 year Treasuries at 2-2.26% and hedge dollar risk with silver (PSLV) and gold (PHYS).

Buying low and selling high is a key to making money in stocks. Many times, buying and holding for long periods of time makes sense, but today the CAPE is at 33X and the yield on the 1 year bond is higher than the dividend yield of the S&P 500. It had better be different this time:

Tax consequences matter, however, so thinking strategically and not being greedy are important long term success factors to investment in US stocks. P.S. The CAPE is higher than it should be considering the negative earnings in 2009 and the tax cuts. However, the CAPE is still far higher than October 2007 levels -- granted interest rates are much lower (for now).

The main data set that worries me the most and keeps me up at night (we are still net long but getting out slowly) is the crash of 1929. Note the steep initial decline followed by a huge 50% bounce to retrace the initial decline on the 1929 93% drop.

All I hear about valuations today, besides folks saying they don't matter, is that they deserve to be high because of low interest rates. In 1929 the yield on the 10-year was only 3.5%, so that logic simply doesn't hold all that much water. Look, I'm a Missouri boy, and Missouri is the "Show Me State." Today's 2.95% 10 year yield is too close to 3.5% for my comfort. It's a darn good thing we have some good people around trying to fix our nation's issues -- we will need more good people in the times ahead.

The margin debt in 1929 was 8% of GDP and today it is just a little over 4% of GDP at around $600 billion, which is costing investors around 8% per year. All in all, I don't expect the next bear market to take the S&P 500 below $1550. If it does drop below $1550, expect a full round trip complete with bank failures. Of course, I pray that never happens. By preparing for the worst, however, investors can hope for the best without confusing hope with an investment strategy. Good luck and keep your stops tight.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYS, PSLV, QQQ PUTS SPY PUTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.