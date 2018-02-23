Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

|
by: HFIR Energy

Summary

We anticipate a storage draw of -65 Bcf.

If the EIA does report a storage report of -65 Bcf, it will be compared with -7 Bcf last year and -118 Bcf for the five-year average.

Total supplies increased marginally w-o-w, but residential/commercial (heating demand) dropped materially w-o-w.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a -124 Bcf change yesterday, which was 14 Bcf higher than our forecast of -110 Bcf. Be sure to read our week of Feb. 16 storage report here.

For the week of Feb. 23, we expect a storage draw of 65 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

On the supply side, Lower 48 production averaged just 0.1 Bcf/d higher w-o-w, and Canadian gas net imports were marginally higher as well. Total gas supplies increased, but the balance was severely loosened due to falling demand.

On the demand side, residential/commercial (heating demand) once again pushed total demand lower by ~5 Bcf/d w-o-w. LNG exports were impacted this week due to storage leakage, but the latest LNG flow shows ~2.8 Bcf/d. Total demand decreased quite substantially, which explains why the implied storage draw of -65 vs. -124 Bcf last week.

In total, we expect this week to show a relatively bearish storage report. Final figures will be out next Tuesday.

If the EIA does report a storage report of -65 Bcf, it will be compared with -7 Bcf last year and -118 Bcf for the five-year average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

