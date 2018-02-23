50 Energy Top-Yielding Picks Are Led By CVR Refining For February

$5K invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield energy stocks showed 15.04% more net gains than from $5K invested in all ten; low-priced stocks boldly led the energy sector for February.

This sector consists of six industries and the top 50 firms selected by yield for this article represented all six.

Midstream firms Sanchez, American, and Blueknight topped February's broker-vetted energy sector gains list, while CVR in the refining and marketing industry, topped by yield.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Projected 30.59% To 55.63% Net Gains Boosting Ten Top Energy Stocks To February 2019

Five of ten top-gaining Energy sector stocks, based on analyst 1-year target prices, were also part of the top ten dividend-yielders for the coming year (as tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Energy sector, as graded by the Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 22, 2019 were:

Sanchez Midstream Holdings (SNMP) was projected to net $196.61, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% opposite the market as a whole.

American Midstream (AMID) netted $196.61 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 78% less than the market as a whole.

Blueknight Energy (BKEP) was projected to net $195.50, based on a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) was projected to net $185.84, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole

Green Plains Partners (GPP) was projected to net $312.25, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for GPP.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) was projected to net $147.47, based on a median target price estimate from five analysts plus dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) was projected to net $146.82, based on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 64% opposite the market as a whole.

Archrock Partners (APLP) was projected to net $144.75, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% more than the market as a whole.

Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) was projected to net $173.57, triggered by target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 94% more than the market as a whole.

CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) was projected to net $305.92, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 19.03% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these nine dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Brokers Say A Top Energy Stock Could Lose 19.46% By February, 2019

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts to 2019 was:

BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) projected a loss of $194.60 based on dividends and no target price estimates from analysts but including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 64% opposite the market as a whole.

Top 50 Energy Dogs By Yield Represented All 6 Energy Sector Industries For January

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts January 22 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from all six Energy Sector Industries revealed the actionable conclusions highlighted in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Top 50 February Energy Equities By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): Yield Metrics Identified 10 Top Energy Equities

Top ten Energy dogs by yield represented four of the six industries in the sector: (1) refining & marketing [2 listed]; (2) drilling [1 listed]; (3) midstream [5 listed]; (4) exploration & production [2 listed];(5) equipment & services [0 listed]; (6) integrated [0 listed].

Two refining and marketing firms (as listed by YCharts) placed first, and second on the yield list, CVR Refining (CVRR) [1], and BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) [2]. Third place was taken be the lone drilling concern listed, Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF) [3].

In fourth place, Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) [4], was the first of five midstream representatives listed. The other four midstream firms placed sixth, seventh, ninth, and tenth: American Midstream (AMID) [6]; Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) [7]; Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) [9]; Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) [10].

Finally, two exploration & production firms, placed fifth, and eighth:PT Medco Energi International (OTCPK:MEYYY) [5] , and Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO) [8], to complete the top ten February Energy Sector top stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: Ten Energy Stocks (22-31) Showed 22.06% To 43.35% Upsides By February 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates were more tools to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 15.04% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Energy Stocks To February 2019

Ten top Energy dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Energy dogs selected 1/22/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of six industries in their sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Energy Dogs (32) Delivering 31.02% Vs. (33) 26.96% Net Gains by All Ten by February 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Energy kennel by yield was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 15.05% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of those ten. The fourth from the lowest priced Energy top yield equity, Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 55.63%.

The five lowest-priced top Energy dogs for February 22 were: Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO); Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF); PT Medco Energi International (OTCPK:MEYYY); Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP); American Midstream (AMID), with prices ranging from $3.35 to $11.65.

Five higher-priced Energy dogs for January 22 were: CVR Refining (CVRR); Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP); Energy Transfer Partners (ETP); Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP); BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT), whose prices ranged from $14.35 to $20.50.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. -- Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your energy sector dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb, YCharts, Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call from Yahoo Finance or YCharts. Dog photo taken from healthypawspetinsurance.com.

